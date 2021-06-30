How to get a mortgage with an illness or disability

You can’t be rejected from getting a mortgage because you’re ill or disabled

If you have a disability or a long-term illness, this should not be a reason for a mortgage lender to stop you from taking out a loan and owning your own property, if you can afford it.

You also should not be charged more - for the deposit, monthly repayments, or interest charges - if you are ill or disabled.

Anti-discrimination rules come into play here and mean legally you’re just as entitled to a mortgage as someone without a disability or illness.

Where your income comes from, and how much it is, is important for lenders

With any kind of mortgage, a lender will look at your income when deciding whether to approve your application or not. This is to see if you can afford the mortgage, and if you could still make the repayments if something happened - such as if you lost your job, a partner wasn’t able to pay a joint mortgage, or your income changed in another way.

These affordability checks are the most important consideration for lenders and they need to carry them out before they consider lending to a new customer.

A lender will also look at where your income is from. If all, or part, of your income is made up of benefits for a disability or illness, this doesn’t mean you can’t get a mortgage but you may need to go to a specialist lender.

Lenders decide who they give mortgages to and they set their own rules around granting mortgages to those receiving benefits. Some lenders will only accept people receiving certain benefits, such as the attendance, carers, or disability living allowance, while others may not lend to anyone receiving them. This is why it’s worth shopping around and doing as much research as possible while you’re looking for a lender.

If your main income is made up solely from benefit payments, the chance of getting a mortgage will be very low, according to disability equality charity Scope. Usually the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage available for those receiving benefits is 75% of the value of the property. This means you’ll need a deposit of at least 25% in order to get a mortgage.

It may be easier if you’re applying for the mortgage with another person. If you have a partner who works for example, or if you work as well as receiving benefits, the benefits will be seen as part of your household income.

Shared ownership housing for people with disabilities

There are a few shared-ownership schemes for people with long-term illnesses or disabilities who aren’t able to buy a house via the more traditional route.

These are more affordable and take into account those who may receive benefits or who have a low income. One of these is the HOLD (home ownership for people with a long-term disability) scheme which is available in England.

To be eligible for HOLD you need to be a first-time buyer or be in housing need, have a household income of £80,000 a year or less if you live outside of London, or £90,000 or less in London, and you can’t apply if you have any outstanding credit issues, such as a county court judgement (CCJ).

It’s part of the government’s affordable housing programme and it works in a similar way to other shared ownership schemes.

The homeowner buys a share of a property and a housing association buys the remaining share. The owner then pays a mixture of mortgage payments and rental payments and, over time, can increase the amount they own in the property.

Another scheme is called My Safe Home, and it works with a group of specialist lenders on shared ownership schemes. It’s specifically for people who are disabled and want to buy a home.