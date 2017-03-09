Whether you're looking to save money with a remortgage or borrow more, comparing deals with the help of an expert broker can help you get the best deal for your circumstances.

Why should I remortgage?

Remortgaging gives you the opportunity to switch mortgage deals to one that is more suited to your needs, whether it has lower interest rates, more flexible terms, or both. You can also remortgage to increase your borrowing, either when moving to a more expensive property, or simply to make use of the equity built up in your home.

To make the best of your remortgage options, timing is absolutely essential, so it’s important to understand when is a good time to remortgage, based on your current circumstances.

Should I remortgage now?

If you're coming to the end of a fixed-term deal or a variable rate introductory period, then it's probably a good time to remortgage, even though both deal types are much more expensive than they've been in recent years.

According to the latest UK remortgage statistics, almost 885,000 UK mortgages will be up for renewal this year as their existing deal comes to an end.

If you don't remortgage before your deal ends, you'll automatically be switched onto your lender's SVR (standard variable rate) which is generally higher than the other deals that they have available. At the time of writing the average SVR is more than 1.5%* higher than the average fixed-rate and almost 3%* more than the average variable rate (at 75% LTV) so choosing to stay put could mean paying much more than you need to in interest.

*This could change at any time and markets are more volatile than usual at the current time