Multi-pet insurance
Do you have more than one furry friend running around the house? Insuring multiple cats or dogs on separate policies can be a hassle, but multi-pet insurance offers a simple, cost-effective solution for covering all your animals under one roof.
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What is multi-pet insurance?
Multi-pet insurance is a single policy designed to cover more than one pet. Instead of taking out individual insurance policies for each of your dogs or cats, a multi-pet policy allows you to manage the health of all your beloved companions in one place with one financial commitment.
The core purpose of any pet insurance is to help cover the cost of veterinary fees if your pet becomes ill or is injured. A multi-pet policy offers the same peace of mind but often with the added benefit of a discount, as you’re insuring multiple animals with the same provider. This can simplify your to-do list, because you only have one renewal date and one insurer to deal with for all your pets.
Is multi-pet insurance right for me?
If you have two or more pets – whether they’re all dogs, all cats, or a mix of both – a multi-pet policy is often a good choice. It’s designed for households seeking convenience and potential savings.
Benefits often include:
- Financial savings: Many insurers offer a discount on the total premium when you insure multiple pets together, which can make it cheaper than buying separate policies.
- Simpler life admin: Instead of juggling multiple policies, dates, and different providers, everything is collated under a single plan.
- Consistent coverage: You can ensure all your pets have a similar level of protection, making it easier to understand what is covered across the board.
However, you should always compare multi-pet insurance options against single policies to ensure the discount and coverage meet your specific needs. While the discount is appealing, it’s important to check the level of cover provided for each individual pet, especially if you have an older pet or a pet with medical conditions that might need more care.
What does multi-pet insurance cover?
Like single-pet policies, multi-pet insurance plans can cover a range of expenses, primarily focusing on unforeseen veterinary costs due to illness or injury. The specific elements of cover will depend on the policy type you choose, but generally include:
|Coverage Area
|Description
|Veterinary fees
|Costs associated with treating injuries, illnesses and accidents. This is the main component of most policies.
|Third-party liability (Dogs)
|If your dog causes injury to someone or damage to property, this covers legal and compensation costs.
|Lost or stolen pets
|Covers advertising and reward costs, and sometimes the purchase price of a replacement pet.
|Death from illness or injury
|Provides a payout if your pet passes away due to an insured condition.
|Overseas travel
|Coverage for vet fees incurred while traveling abroad with your pet (usually within the EU).
|Boarding fees
|Covers the cost of kennel or cattery fees if you are hospitalised and unable to care for your pets.
How does multi-pet insurance work?
Multi-pet insurance functions similarly to a collection of individual policies, but with shared management and a combined premium.
When you purchase a multi-pet policy, you are essentially getting a separate set of cover terms and limits for each pet listed on the plan. This means that if one of your dogs gets injured and requires £3,000 in treatment, and your cat needs £500 worth of medication, these claims are treated individually against the specified limit for each animal.
- Separate excesses: You will typically have to pay an excess amount per pet, per condition you claim for.
- Individual limits: Each pet will have its own annual or per-condition limit, depending on the type of policy (e.g., £5,000 annual limit for Dog A, £3,000 for Cat B).
- One renewal: The entire policy, covering all pets, renews on a single date, simplifying the renewal process.
Which pets can I insure on multi-pet insurance?
Most multi-pet policies are designed for domestic animals, primarily cats and dogs.
- Multi-dog pet insurance: Many policies allow you to cover multiple dogs of various breeds on one plan.
- Multi-cat pet insurance: If you have several cats, insuring them together can save you money.
- Mixed pets: Insurers frequently allow you to combine dogs and cats on the same policy.
What are the benefits of multi-pet insurance?
The primary appeal of multi-pet cover is the balance it provides between convenience and cost savings.
- Single point of contact: Dealing with only one insurer makes managing claims, renewals, and policy changes much simpler.
- Guaranteed discount: The multi-pet insurance discount offered by providers ensures you save money compared to purchasing separate, equivalent policies.
- Ease of budgeting: You have one premium payment covering all your pets, making financial planning easier.
Is multi-pet insurance cheaper than a single pet policy?
Generally, yes. One of the primary incentives for taking out a multi-pet policy is the cost reduction compared to using separate insurance providers. Most insurers offer a discount, typically ranging from 5% to 15% off the total premium, when you add a second or subsequent pet to the same policy.
However, it is crucial to look at the total multi-pet insurance cost and compare it with the combined cost of individual policies that offer the same level of cover. Sometimes, a promotional rate on a separate policy might be cheaper, so comparing all available options is key to finding cheap multi-pet insurance.
Does multi-pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions?
As with single-pet policies, multi-pet insurance rarely covers pets with pre-existing conditions. A pre-existing condition is typically any illness, injury, or symptom that was noted, diagnosed, or treated before the policy started, or occurred during the waiting period.
- No, standard policies usually do not cover pre-existing conditions. For example, if your dog had an ear infection three months before you started the multi-pet policy, that specific condition is likely to be excluded for that dog going forward.
- It applies per pet. The pre-existing condition exclusion applies only to the pet that suffered from the condition. So if your cat has a known issue, it will not affect the coverage for your dog on the same multi-pet plan.
If one of your pets has a pre-existing medical condition, you may need to look for specialist pet insurance for pre-existing medical conditions.
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What are the different types of multi-pet insurance?
Multi-pet plans are offered across the same range of coverage levels as single policies:
|Policy Type
|Description
|Accident-only
|The most basic type, covering veterinary fees only for accidental injuries. No cover for illness.
|Time-limited
|Provides cover for each illness or injury for a set amount of time (usually 12 months) or up to a set financial limit, whichever comes first. Once the limit is reached, that condition is excluded.
|Maximum benefit
|Provides a fixed financial limit per illness or injury. Once the limit is reached, cover for that specific condition ceases, but the limit does not reset annually.
|Multi pet lifetime insurance
|This is the most comprehensive option. It provides an annual financial limit that resets each year, ensuring continuous cover for chronic conditions throughout the pet's life, provided you renew the policy without a break.
"Insuring multiple pets on one policy can save you money and time. However, the most important thing is to ensure that the policy limit per pet is suitable for the risks associated with their breed and age. A discounted policy is only truly valuable if it provides the necessary protection when you need it most."
FAQs about multi-pet insurance
People frequently ask...
How do I make a multi-pet insurance claim?
Making a multi-pet insurance claim involves contacting your provider, usually filling out a form, and providing the necessary veterinary invoices. It is important to remember that claims are handled on a per-pet basis. For example, if both your dog and cat need treatment in the same month, you will submit two separate claims, and the individual excess amount will apply to each claim.
How many pets can I insure on a multi-pet insurance policy?
The number of pets you can insure on a multi-pet insurance policy varies between providers, but most allow you to cover up to five pets on a single plan. If you have more than five pets, you may need to purchase a second multi-pet policy or use a combination of multi-pet and single-pet policies. Always check the insurer's specific limits before applying.
How much is multi pet insurance?
The cost of multi pet insurance depends on several factors, including the type of policy you choose (e.g., lifetime vs. accident-only), the breed, age, and location of each pet, and the deductible/excess you choose. While a multi-pet discount is applied to the overall premium, the final cost is calculated by summing the individual risk premiums for each pet, and then applying the saving. It's essential to get a multi pet insurance comparison quote to find the best deal.
What is the difference between multi-pet insurance and multiple single policies?
The key difference between multi-pet insurance and multiple single policies is the way they are administered and priced. Multi-pet insurance combines coverage for all your animals under one management system, one renewal date, and usually includes a built-in discount. Multiple single policies, conversely, require separate management, have separate renewal dates, and do not typically offer an aggregated discount, often resulting in a higher overall premium cost.