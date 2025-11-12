Some accounts have tiered interest rates depending on how much you have in your account, so make sure you know what the rate will be for your balance.
We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Popular Search Terms
Find fixed-rate bonds with competitive interest rates
Look at how you currently save
Compare interest rates and terms
Find a fixed rate bond that works for you
Look at how you currently save
Compare interest rates and terms
Find a fixed rate bond that works for you
A fixed-rate bond is a type of savings account that allows you to put your money away for a set amount of time. You aren’t able to take the money out or add more money during this time, but in exchange you are normally rewarded with a higher interest rate in comparison to other savings accounts.
You are also paid a fixed interest rate on the amount of money you put into the bond and this shouldn't be impacted if the Bank of England’s base rate changes.
Don’t forget - if you decide to access the money you will normally be penalised.
With a fixed-rate bond you are locking your money away for a set amount of time, which varies from one year to seven years. If you have a longer term, the higher the rate should be.
A fixed-rate bond is perfect if you have a large sum of money that you wish to earn interest on, but isn’t suitable if you would like to add money on a monthly basis.
Bear in mind that when you open a fixed-rate bond it normally requires a minimum amount of money to open the account and generally you are only allowed to pay in once. Interest is then either paid monthly or once a year.
If you are looking for a good rate of interest and the security of knowing how much interest you’ll earn over time, then a fixed-rate bond is a good option to explore. The ‘fixed-rate’ is key and it means you’ll be guaranteed a certain amount of interest, regardless of whether interest rates are falling.
However, on the flip side of this, if interest rates rise you will be unable to take advantage of this. This means one or two-year fixed bonds tend to be popular as then you aren’t committing for too many years when interest rates could rise in your favour.
Some accounts have tiered interest rates depending on how much you have in your account, so make sure you know what the rate will be for your balance.
Many fixed-rate savings bonds require a lump sum deposit, so make sure you find out what the minimum is before you apply.
Find out if you can make withdrawals, and if not, what withdrawal rules there are and what impact they will have on your savings.
Some banks and building societies restrict their fixed-rate bonds to existing customers or require you to open another savings or current account.
Find out exactly when the fixed-rate ends and make a note of the date. After the fixed-rate period is up the account will probably revert to a lower rate. Compare accounts and switch to one with the best rate you can find when it does.
Some accounts have tiered interest rates depending on how much you have in your account, so make sure you know what the rate will be for your balance.
Many fixed-rate savings bonds require a lump sum deposit, so make sure you find out what the minimum is before you apply.
Find out if you can make withdrawals, and if not, what withdrawal rules there are and what impact they will have on your savings.
Some banks and building societies restrict their fixed-rate bonds to existing customers or require you to open another savings or current account.
Find out exactly when the fixed-rate ends and make a note of the date. After the fixed-rate period is up the account will probably revert to a lower rate. Compare accounts and switch to one with the best rate you can find when it does.
Source: Defaqto and Uswitch. Updated: October, 2024
The good news is that your bank or building society should contact you in plenty of time before the fixed-rate term ends. They will ask what you would like to do with the money and offer some suitable options. This could be reinvesting the money in a new bond, setting up a new bond and adding more money to it or closing the account and withdrawing all the savings.
If you're prepared to lock your money away for the medium to long term, and you're looking for a savings account where your cash can grow tax-free, then you could consider an Individual Savings Account (ISA).
You could put your money into a stocks and shares ISA or a cash ISA, or a combination of both. If you want to put your money into an account without any stock market investment, a cash ISA could be the best option.
The best bonds to invest in are those which suit your savings needs. In other words, don’t choose a long term fixed rate bond as a place for money that you may need in the short term.
It will depend on the bank or building society but most fixed rate bonds require a minimum deposit to open the account. This could be as little as £1, but typically it starts about £500.
Absolutely. It is similar to other savings accounts where you can open a fixed rate bond online or by visiting your bank’s local branch.
There is not a limit, but remember to keep some money aside as it’s not a good idea to lock away all your savings as you might need it in an emergency.
If you exceed your Personal Savings Allowance then yes, you’ll need to pay tax. This means basic-rate taxpayers (20%) earn up to £1,000 in interest without paying any tax on it. If you are a taxpayer at a higher rate (40%) you can earn £500 in savings per year with no tax.
Explore more savings & investment options: