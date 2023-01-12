Compare our best lifetime ISAs

A cash ISA works in the same way as a standard savings account and means you can earn interest on the money you add to the account.
Lifetime Individual Savings Accounts were launched by the government as a way to encourage more people to save, with two very specific savings goals; helping people to buy their first home and retirement.
Similar to other ISAs, a lifetime ISA is a tax-free savings account but it comes with a special bonus. The government will add 25% to the money saved, but you can only save £4,000 each year. This means that you could get up to £1,000 added to your savings account every year.
However, only people aged between 18 and 40 can open a lifetime ISA and you’ll only get the bonus if you use the money for buying your first home or you can withdraw after you turn 60. The government pays the bonus every year until you turn 50.
If you follow these rules there is an opportunity to get up to £32,000 from the government bonuses.
A lifetime ISA sounds very enticing - free money from the government? Let’s go! But hold on, before you get carried away it’s important to highlight a rather big catch with lifetime ISAs.
If you need to take the money out before you buy a first home or turn 60 then the government withdraws the 25%. This could mean that it would cost you more than what the government has added into the account.
For example:
If you pay in £1,000 and the government adds £25% that’s an extra £250
But if you withdraw the new total of £1,250, then the government will take a quarter of that, equalling £312.50
You are then left with £937.50 which is less than you added in the first place
So although you can access the money - it will cost you.
A lifetime ISA has a very attractive bonus but you need to follow the rules for it to apply."
This works in the same way as a stocks and shares ISA and your money is put in the markets rather than a savings account. You still get the same bonus and withdrawal restrictions as a cash lifetime ISA but there are more risks involved.
There are four different types of ISA (cash, stocks and shares, lifetime and innovative finance) and you can pay into one of each type each year. This means technically you could have a lifetime ISA and then a stocks and shares ISA. Each adult has a £20,000 ISA Allowance each tax year and only £4,000 can be saved in a lifetime ISA which means you can use another ISA to invest the remaining £16,000.
ISAs can help your money to go further."
Source: Defaqto and Uswitch (figures above do not include interest). Updated: December 11
We know that the best deals are always changing, so the editorial team at Uswitch regularly checks the rates on this page and updates them at least fortnightly. To find the best deals we compare products by taking various factors into consideration, like the interest rate (AER), the balance needed to get the highest interest rate, minimum initial deposit, withdrawal conditions and the term of the account as applicable. These factors change subject to the category.
We use this system for the whole of the market covering nearly all, so you can get an overview of what the banks and credit unions are typically offering in the UK. All the banks featured are FSCS protected, so you can be reassured that your money is safe, provided it’s within the defined limits and regulations. To find out more about how FSCS looks after your money, visit fscs.org.uk.
The bonus is added to your lifetime ISA at the beginning of April as this marks the end of the tax year. It’s best to double check with your bank to find out the exact date.
You can have more than one ISA, but only one lifetime ISA each tax year.
If your bank allows transfers - then yes! It’s always good to check of other rates so if you find a better deal you’ll be able to transfer to another provider. The transfer will also not impact your bonuses.
No, you can only open a lifetime ISA for yourself.
