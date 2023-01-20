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Compare our best lifetime ISAs

Discover how a lifetime ISA can help you save for your first home or retirement 

Savings-Person-1
Lifetime stocks and shares ISA accounts put your capital at risk, and you may get back less than you originally invested.
AuthorOlly McConnell
Fact checkerAlex Cox
Last updatedNovember 13th, 2026

What is a lifetime ISA?

Lifetime Individual Savings Accounts - to give them their full name - were launched by the government as a way to encourage more people to save, with two very specific savings goals in mind; helping people to buy their first home and fund their retirement.

Lifetime ISAs will be replaced by a new type of ISA for first-time buyers in April 2029.

How does a lifetime ISA work?

Similar to other ISAs, a lifetime ISA is a tax-free savings account but it comes with a special bonus. The government will add 25% to the money saved, but you can only save £4,000 each year. This means that you could get up to £1,000 added to your savings account every year. 

However, only people aged between 18 and 40 can open a lifetime ISA and you’ll only get the bonus if you use the money for buying your first home or you can withdraw after you turn 60. You can only pay in the £4,000 a year and get the bonus until you turn 50.

If you follow these rules there is an opportunity to get up to £32,000 from the government bonuses. 

The number of people who used a LISA to buy a home in 2025/2026[1]
99,750

Pros and cons of a lifetime ISA

Pros

The government gives you a 25% bonus on top of your savings
A lifetime ISA will help you get on the property ladder
Tax-free withdrawals after 60

Cons

You are limited to adding £4,000 a year to the savings account
There is a 25% penalty if you withdraw money too early or not for buying a house
If you use the money to buy a home that is above £450,000 in value you pay a 20% withdrawal charge

The one thing you need to know about lifetime ISAs...

A lifetime ISA sounds very enticing - free money from the government? Let’s go! But hold on, before you get carried away it’s important to highlight a rather big catch with lifetime ISAs. 

If you need to take the money out before you buy a first home or turn 60 then the government withdraws the 25%. This could mean that it would cost you more than what the government has added into the account. 

For example:

  • If you pay in £1,000 and the government adds £25% that’s an extra £250

  • But if you withdraw the new total of £1,250, then the government will take a quarter of that, equalling £312.50

  • You are then left with £937.50 which is less than you added in the first place 

So although you can access the money - it will cost you. 

A lifetime ISA has a very attractive bonus but you need to follow the rules for it to apply."

Our best lifetime ISA deals

Our editors pick these deals by weighing several factors such as the minimum initial, lump sump and monthly deposit, as well as the number of funds available to invest in.

Editor's pick
Our best pick for cheap self-select lifetime ISAs
Card
Hargreaves Lansdown Lifetime ISA
Open with
£100 or £25/month
Annual fee
From 0% to 0.25%
View deal (opens in a new tab)

Capital at risk. Lifetime ISA rules apply.

The editorial team regularly checks and evaluates the top picks on this page, updating them daily.

Types of lifetime ISAs

A cash ISA works in the same way as a standard savings account and means you can earn interest on the money you add to the account.

This works in the same way as a stocks and shares ISA and your money is put in the markets rather than a savings account. You still get the same bonus and withdrawal restrictions as a cash lifetime ISA but there are more risks involved. You can have a mixture of cash and stocks and shares in your lifetime ISA.

Lifetime stocks and shares ISA accounts put your capital at risk, and you may get back less than you originally invested.

Can you have more than one ISA?

There are four different types of ISA (cash, stocks and shares, lifetime and innovative finance). You can pay into multiple ISA accounts each tax year but into only one lifetime ISA. This means technically you could pay into a lifetime ISA and one or more of every other type of ISA. Each adult has a £20,000 ISA Allowance in the 2026 to 2027 tax year. Only £4,000 of this allowance can be saved in a lifetime ISA which means you would need to use other ISAs to invest the remaining £16,000.

ISAs can help your money to go further."

Saving £4,000 each year in a lifetime ISA for retirement

The money you would receive from the government if you save £4,000 in a lifetime ISA each year from 28 years old to 40 years old

Source: Defaqto and Uswitch (figures above do not include interest).

Lifetime ISA FAQs

We know that the best savings accounts are always changing, so the editorial team at Uswitch regularly checks the rates on this page and updates them at least fortnightly. To find the best deals we compare products by taking various factors into consideration, including the interest rate (AER), the balance needed to get the highest interest rate, minimum initial deposit, withdrawal conditions, and the term of the account. These factors change subject to the category of account. 

We use this system for the whole of the market covering nearly all account providers, so you can get an overview of what is available and compare savings accounts in the UK. All the banks featured are FSCS protected, so you can be reassured that your money is safe, provided it’s within the defined limits and regulations. To find out more about how FSCS looks after your money, visit fscs.org.uk.

The bonus is added to your lifetime ISA monthly. It’s best to double check with your bank to find out the exact date.

You can have more than one ISA, but only one lifetime ISA each tax year. 

If your bank allows transfers - then yes! It’s always good to check of other rates so if you find a better deal you’ll be able to transfer to another provider. The transfer will also not impact your bonuses.

No, you can only open a lifetime ISA for yourself.

About the author

Olly McConnell profileOlly McConnell
Olly joined the team in 2022 and used his SEO expertise to make sure more consumers found the right financial products. Now, he is a product marketing manager and Olly works alongside commercial and marketing teams to grow our product offering within financial services.

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References

1.HMRC Annual savings statistics (opens in a new tab) Withdrawals for a house purchase in 2025 to 2026