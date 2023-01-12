Compare our best lifetime ISAs

Similar to other ISAs, a lifetime ISA is a tax-free savings account but it comes with a special bonus. The government will add 25% to the money saved, but you can only save £4,000 each year. This means that you could get up to £1,000 added to your savings account every year.

However, only people aged between 18 and 40 can open a lifetime ISA and you’ll only get the bonus if you use the money for buying your first home or you can withdraw after you turn 60. The government pays the bonus every year until you turn 50.

If you follow these rules there is an opportunity to get up to £32,000 from the government bonuses.