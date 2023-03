Easy access is a flexible savings account as it allows you to withdraw and deposit funds quickly and easily. This makes it a suitable account for a rainy day or emergency fund. You’ll also earn interest on the money you save in this account, so it makes sense to move money into an easy access rather than leave it sitting in a current account earning little interest.

It’s worth noting that an easy access savings account should not be confused with an instant access saving account, as they do act slightly differently. An easy access account might not offer instant access to your money or unlimited withdrawals, so always check the terms and conditions.