You can usually open an easy access savings account with a small deposit, sometimes as little as £1. You can then add to your savings or make withdrawals at any time. Transfers to your bank account should arrive instantly or within a couple of days.

Be aware that some easy access accounts come with certain conditions, including limiting the number of withdrawals you can make per year. If you exceed this, your interest rate could go down.

Other accounts include a temporary bonus rate that boosts your return for the first 12 months, after which the rate drops. For example, your account might pay 4% AER, including a 2.5% bonus for 12 months. After that period, the rate will fall to 1.5% AER, and you might want to think about finding a new home for your savings.