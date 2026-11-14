A cash ISA is a savings account that lets you earn interest without paying any tax on it. That’s its main advantage over a standard savings account, where you may have to pay tax on the interest you earn once you go over your Personal Savings Allowance (PSA).

The PSA is £1,000 per tax year for basic-rate (20%) taxpayers and £500 a year for higher-rate (40%) taxpayers. Additional-rate taxpayers have no PSA.

How does a cash ISA work?

Cash ISAs work in a similar way to standard savings accounts. But there’s a limit to how much you can pay in each tax year. This is £20,000 for 2026/27.

You can divide your ISA allowance between different types of ISA, including cash ISAs, stocks and shares ISAs, lifetime ISAs and innovative finance ISAs.

Some cash ISAs are flexible, which means you can withdraw cash and pay it back in during the same tax year without affecting your annual allowance.