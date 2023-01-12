This account is useful if you wish to deposit and withdraw money whenever you wish. You won’t have to deal with any fines but remember you are limited to adding £20,000 each year no matter how much you take out.
If you are looking for a safe place for your savings with some added benefits, then a cash ISA is a good option.
ISA stands for Individual Savings Account and it was first introduced by the government in 1999 as a way of encouraging people to save. The government said that this type of savings account would avoid any income tax, but there would be a limit on how much you could save in one each year.
For example, in the 2022/23 tax year you can put up to £20,000 in a cash ISA. You’ll then be able to earn interest on this savings pot without paying any tax.
A cash ISA is a type of savings account where you'll never pay tax on the interest you earn."
We’ve compiled the best cash ISA deals currently on the market so you can see which provider might best suit your needs.
No notice, penalty, or charge applies.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2.55%
|2.55%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2.55%
|2.55%
Withdrawals permitted subject to 120 days' notice. Closure permitted subject to 120 days' notice or 120 days' interest penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.4%
|3.4%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.4%
|3.4%
3 withdrawals, each up to 10% of the current balance available in the account over the term with no charges for withdrawals. Closure permitted subject to 90 day interest penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4%
|4%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4%
|4%
This account does what it says on the tin, as you’ll need to give notice before withdrawing money from your account. However, this normally means you get a higher interest rate.
With a regular saver, you’ll need to determine how much money you can add to this account each month and you’ll be rewarded with a good interest rate.
If you don’t need to access your money for a while, a fixed-rate cash ISA could work for you. You’ll need to lock it away for a specific period, normally between one and five years, but you’ll then get a competitive interest rate.
Cash ISAs are also available for your children and you can open an account on their behalf. A junior cash ISA has its own allowance and the money can’t be touched until your child’s 18th birthday.
A lifetime cash ISA is worth considering if you are keen to buy a house or save for retirement. You can put up to £4,000 in this ISA between the ages of 18 and 50 and then the government will add 25%.
Source: Defaqto and Uswitch. Updated: December 13
Generally, a cash ISA is very similar to a standard savings account but there are three things you should consider before signing up.
The money you make in interest in tax-free
You can only pay into one cash ISA each year, but that doesn’t have to be the same account as you opened last year
There is a limit on how much you can pay into the account, for example this tax year it’s £20,000 per person.
It's important to remember an ISA works around the tax year, not the calendar year. This means the amount of money you can put into an ISA resets on April 6.
We know that the best deals are always changing, so the editorial team at Uswitch regularly checks the rates on this page and updates them at least fortnightly. To find the best deals we compare products by taking various factors into consideration, like the interest rate (AER), the balance needed to get the highest interest rate, minimum initial deposit, withdrawal conditions and the term of the account as applicable. These factors change subject to the category.
We use this system for the whole of the market covering nearly all, so you can get an overview of what the banks and credit unions are typically offering in the UK. All the banks featured are FSCS protected, so you can be reassured that your money is safe, provided it’s within the defined limits and regulations. To find out more about how FSCS looks after your money, visit fscs.org.uk.
The best ISA rates are always changing, so we’ve looked at the market and compiled some top picks on our best savings accounts page.
Yes, a cash ISA is still worth looking at as it provides a safe and convenient way of saving money tax-free.
Yes, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is in place to ensure that your money is protected up to £85,000. For extra peace of mind, it’s best to check with your bank that they are covered by FSCS.
You can only pay into one type of each ISA in a single tax year. So you can have one cash ISA, one stocks and shares ISA and one lifetime ISA if you wish - but don't forget your limit across all your ISAs can't exceed £20,000.
Banks don't take your credit score into account, so this means you can still open an ISA if you have bad credit.
