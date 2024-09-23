How to get streaming services for free in the UK

Streaming services are now a vital part of our entertainment lives, with more introduced each year to quench our immense thirst for a wider selection of films and TV shows.

The problem is, with so many streaming services on the market, those monthly subscriptions add up. In order to save yourself some money without missing out on great content, here are a few ways to get streaming services for free in the UK.

Free streaming services

Not all streaming services charge a monthly subscription fee. There are plenty of services that offer free content you can access on mobile apps, streaming sticks or on your smart TV.

BBC iPlayer