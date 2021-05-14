Turn your TV into a smart TV

Smart TVs let you watch streaming services like NOW and Netflix directly on your TV without any extra cables or devices required.

The majority of new TVs sold are smart TVs, enabling you to connect to the internet in order to stream media, browse the web, or run apps all without the need for an additional device. However, if you’re holding on to an older TV, you could be missing out on some great added features that can seriously upgrade your entertainment options.

But don’t worry, you can still get the same functionality with the help of a device or two. Here’s how you can make your TV into a smart TV.

Set-top boxes

Nowadays, pretty much every set-top box gives you access to players and apps so you can stream content to your telly on demand. Catch-up services like iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4 are standard nowadays, but the other apps included on your set-top box depend on your provider.

Compare our latest TV deals

Sky Q

Sky's collaboration with services like Netflix and Disney Plus means that you're able to watch content from multiple services all directly through your Sky Q box. If you sign up for the Sky TV & Netflix package, you can browse and stream content from Sky and Netflix all from the same interface.

Apps include:

YouTube

Vevo

Netflix

Disney+

BT YouView Box

Apps include:

Netflix

BT TV Store

NOW

Compare Uswitch's top BT deals:

Compare BT TV deals

EE's Apple TV 4K

Apps include:

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Apple TV+

Disney+

BBC iPlayer

ITV Hub

All 4

Compare EE TV deals

NOW

Apps include:

NOW

YouTube

Spotify

Netflix

Compare NOW TV deals

TalkTalk YouView

Apps include:

Netflix

NOW

Amazon Prime Video

Compare TalkTalk TV deals

Virgin Media TV box

Apps include:

Netflix

YouTube

Vevo

Compare TalkTalk TV deals

Streaming devices

You can also buy standalone streaming devices to get access to the service of your choice. However, be sure to check which services are accessible as each streaming device comes with different apps.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a small device that plugs into the HDMI port on your TV and connects to the internet via your Wi-Fi connection.

Apps include:

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Spotify

YouTube

Vevo

hayu

Catch-up TV apps

Currently there are nearly 5,000 apps you can download, including games, media players and other services.

Compare Amazon Prime deals

Apple TV

Apple TV is a streaming set-top box that you plug into your TV and connect to the Wi-Fi so you can access streaming content and other apps.

Apps include:

Apple TV+

Netflix

NOW

YouTube

Disney+

Spotify

Vevo

Catch-up TV apps

Apple TV is linked to your Apple ID, so you can download plenty of music, movies and games through the iTunes store in addition to other apps.

Google Chromecast with Google TV

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is fairly similar to the Fire TV Stick in that it plugs into the HDMI port on your TV and connects to the internet wirelessly. The latest version of the Google Chromecast has an inuitive interface and allows you to access all your streaming platforms from a single screen.

These include:

Netflix

NOW

YouTube

Spotify

hayu

Vevo

Catch-up TV apps

Chromecast also has lots of other apps you can use, ranging from games and sports to health and fitness apps.

Read our full Google Chromecast review to find out more.

NOW TV stick

Although the main function of NOW TV sticks are so you can view NOW TV memberships, there are plenty of other apps included too.

Apps include:

NOW

YouTube

Spotify

Catch-up TV apps

Read our full NOW TV stick review for more details.

Compare NOW deals

Roku

You can either get a Roku box or streaming stick, either of which plug directly into your HDMI port and connect to Wi-Fi.

Apps include:

Netflix

NOW

Amazon Prime

Spotify

Catch-up TV apps

Roku has over 2,000 ‘channels’ or apps that you can watch, listen to or play.

YouView

As mentioned above, YouView makes set-top boxes for TalkTalk and BT, but they also sell standalone boxes that support Freeview channels and players and apps.

Apps include:

Netflix

NOW

Catch-up TV

Other ways to stream

Couple watching smart TV

If you don’t want to switch providers or buy a dedicated streaming device, you still might be able to access your favourite players and apps on your TV through another device you already own.

Streaming TV on games consoles

Most modern games consoles have the capability to connect to the internet and stream different players and apps. Netflix and catch-up TV are available on all of the following devices; however, not all consoles support all streaming services:

Playstation 4 and Playstation 5

Wii and Wii U

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Streaming TV on PS5

You can use your PlayStation console for so much more than just gaming. And many of you do, streaming all sorts of entertainment from movies and TV shows to livestreams.

The PS5 has a dedicated space exclusively for media entertainment, meaning you won't have to download specifc apps from the PS Store. Located right next to the Game home screen, you can easily switch between Game or Media content without the need to navigate through each app.

What's more, the PS5 comes with a Media Remote, so you don't have to use your controller to scroll through content. You can control playback, change the volume and power setting on compatible TVs, and there are even launch buttons for specific apps such as Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

Read our full PlayStation 5 review to learn about all the other features of Sony's latest gaming console.

Blu-ray players

Similarly, Blu-ray players can connect to the internet, so most have streaming apps already built into them. Again, Netflix is the most common, but some devices also support NOW TV, too.

Connecting devices to your TV

Alternatively, you can always connect your laptop, computer, tablet or other device directly into your TV with an HDMI cable, as long as your device supports that capability.

Even going through this route, however, not every streaming service supports this ability: NOW, for example, won't let you connect your iPad directly to your TV to watch box sets.

Compare broadband and TV deals