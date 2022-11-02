Sky Stream review

Sky TV has long been the ultimate provider of digital TV in the UK. It was the first satellite TV provider to launch services way back in 1989, giving Brits access to hundreds of channels and exclusive content from around the world that they’d never seen before.

If you’re like me and old enough to remember the days before the internet, Sky was the only way to watch those all-important TV shows from across the pond. And the introduction of movie channels and music channels changed the way we watched TV in the 90s.

Since then, TV has evolved significantly, and installing a satellite dish to the outside of your house has started to seem quite old-fashioned. A lot of the exclusive features that satellite TV offered – pausing and rewinding live TV or watching boxsets of your favourite shows – are now ubiquitous to streaming services.

So it’s no surprise that Sky has finally fully joined the streaming revolution with the introduction of its standalone streaming service, Sky Stream.

What is Sky Stream?

Sky Stream is Sky’s full-service streaming product. It allows customers to access all of Sky’s content via a streaming device without the need for a satellite dish or set-top box. Sky Stream gives you access to exclusive TV shows, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, live TV, and box sets to watch whenever you want.

In 2021, Sky launched Sky Glass, a Sky-branded smart TV that gives users access to everything Sky has to offer, all via an internet connection. Sky Stream is essentially the same service, just without the need to purchase the TV.

Basically, everything you watch on Sky is available on Sky Stream without the need for expensive gadgets or having to wait for an engineer to install any additional equipment.

Sky Stream minimum broadband speed

As Sky Stream operates entirely via a broadband connection, you’ll need a minimum speed of at least 10Mbps. However, we would recommend having at least a superfast fibre broadband connection of around 30-40Mbps. Otherwise, using Sky Stream might clog up your internet connection, leaving little bandwidth for anyone else in your home.

Sky Stream was officially launched on 18 October 2022 and is available to new and existing customers now.

Sky Stream puck

The Sky Stream puck is Sky’s small but powerful streaming device that turns any TV into a smart TV. It can also be used in conjunction with other Sky Stream pucks, or with Sky Glass, to share your Sky TV subscription to every room in the house.

Sky Stream puck specifications:

4K HDR support

Dolby Atmos ready

HDMI 2.1

Ethernet

Wi-Fi

Voice remote

10.8 x 10.8 x 1.8cm

One-year warranty

Anthracite Black

The Sky Stream remote is a small but comfortable remote with a familiar Sky feel. It includes features like voice search and the ability to operate your TV volume and on/off from a single remote (for most standard TV units).

Like most other streaming devices, you can also add other apps and streaming services to your Sky Stream. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, YouTube, and Discovery+ for a start.

Sky Stream puck price

Sky Stream has a standard setup fee of £39.95, which, at the time of writing, is reduced to just £20. The price you pay each month will then depend on the TV subscription package you opt for and the number of channels you want to access. The prices are slightly different, depending on whether you sign up for a rolling 31-day contract or commit to 18 months.

Sky Stream puck design

If you’re a long-time Sky user, the biggest change you’ll notice when switching to Sky Stream is how much free space you have in your TV unit. The Sky Stream puck is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand – quite similar in size and shape to an Apple TV box. And fits neatly around your TV, just like most other streaming devices.

It includes an HDMI port and ethernet port, as well as an aerial input. Which you won’t need, as Freeview channels are all streamed over the internet.

Sky Stream remote control

The Sky Stream remote is exactly the same as the Sky Glass remote, with a very familiar look and feel to the traditional Sky Q remote.

Unlike with Sky Q, there’s not much on the Sky Stream remote that’s likely to confuse you. It has a home button, back button, voice control button, volume control, and some numbers. Plus the all-important select wheel and select button.

[Image with details]

It feels very intuitive, especially if you’re coming from using other Sky remotes.

Sky Stream setup

Setting up your Sky Stream is fairly straightforward and takes just a few minutes, with typing in your Wi-Fi and login passwords probably the most time-consuming part.

[images]

Adding Netflix to Sky Stream

Netflix is now included in the Sky Ultimate TV package. This means its content is fully integrated into your Sky Stream interface. When signing up, you’ll be given the option to either create a new account or link your current Netflix account to Sky Stream, ensuring you aren’t paying twice.

When you first log in, you’ll need to either sign up or sign in to your Netflix account when you log in to the Netflix app or choose a Netflix title from your home screen.

Adding Paramount Plus to Sky Stream

Adding Paramount Plus to Sky Stream is slightly more complicated. If you’re a Sky Cinema subscriber, you automatically get Paramount Plus included as part of your subscription. But you’ll need to sign into your Sky account and add Paramount+ as a service, even though it’s free.

Here’s what you need to do to add Paramount+ to Sky Stream:

Install and open the Paramount+ app

Click Get Paramount+ and then Confirm

To activate your account you’ll need to either scan the QR code on screen or go to sky.com/paramountplus-activate and sign in with your Sky ID

You’ll be prompted to add Paramount+ as an additional service to your Sky subscription. But if you have the Sky Cinema package, the monthly cost will come up as £0.

You’ll then be taken to Paramount+ to create an account

You can log into the Paramount+ app and you’ll need to activate your Paramount+ account there.

You can sign in either online or on your TV

If you choose On the Web, you will be asked to go to paramountplus.com/tv and enter the code on your screen.

If you select On my TV, you’ll just need to enter your email address and password for the Paramount+ account you just created. This can be a pain on a remote control, so I’d recommend going to the website.

Sky Stream packages

When you sign up for Sky Stream, the base package includes Sky Entertainment and Netflix, which is the full bundle of Sky’s entertainment channels plus basic Netflix. You can choose to subscribe either on a month-by-month basis or sign up for 18 months to save on your monthly price.

After that, you’re given the option to add on additional channels, including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, BT Sport, and Sky Kids. You’re also given the option to upgrade your viewing experience by adding UHD & Dolby Atmos to your channels or upgrading your Netflix plan to a Standard or Premium subscription.