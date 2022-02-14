What's on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has a huge catalogue of content that includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons, as well as all the Disney classics you know and love. But with so many iconic films and shows to choose from, where do you start?

Disney Plus pricing

At the time of writing, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month, which works out to be £79.90 per year. However, Disney is known to offer deals throughout the year if you subscribe to an annual subscription.

It’s also worth checking to see if you could get free access to Disney Plus with your mobile network or when you purchase a new phone. Samsung is offering 12 months of Disney Plus for free when you purchase a phone from the new Galaxy S22 series before 22nd April 2022.

You can also get three months of Disney Plus free with O2 as part of its rewards programme.

What’s coming to Disney Plus in 2022

Disney Plus played a huge part in keeping us entertained during the 2021 lockdown, with must-see TV shows like WandaVision, The Madelorian and Dopesick. And it looks like 2022 is going to be even bigger for Disney Plus subscribers, with a wealth of new TV shows and movies in the works.

Marvel TV shows coming in 2022

Let’s start with Marvel, since its name has dominated both headlines and box offices in 2021 — even while cinemas weren’t even open at the beginning of the year.

Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac is set to star as a globetrotting vigilante who struggles with dissociative identity disorder.

The official Marvel synopsis says, “The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

She-Hulk

Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, is a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-orientated legal cases. She also happens to be a fellow Hulk and will be introduced to the MCU in her own series with the titular role being played by Tatiana Maslany. The series also stars Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth as the Hulk and the Abomination respectively.

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel will see the arrival of long-awaited fan-favourite Kamala Khan as the 16-year-old Pakistani American superhero from Jersey City.

The official Marvel synopsis says,“An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world. That is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”

Star Wars shows coming in 2022

The Book of Boba Fett

After his appearance in The Mandalorian, Boba Fett has finally got his own TV show streaming on Disney Plus. Running from 29 December to the start of February, we get to see more of our favourite bounty hunter in his new role as crime lord of Tatooine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The most-anticipated Star Wars TV show of 2022 is without a doubt Obi-Wan Kenobi, which sees Ewan McGregor return to the franchice after 17 years. Set 10 years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith", Obi-Wan watches over young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The Mandalorian season 3

Pedro Pascal returns as the titular Mandalorian, but what will Mando do without Grogu, who left with Luke Skywalker at the end of season 2 to continue his adorable Jedi training.

Disney Studios and Pixar content coming in 2022

Cheaper by the Dozen

A reimagining of the early 2000s film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, Cheaper by the Dozen is a new comedy from Black-ish producer Kenya Barris starring Gabrielle Union and Zac braff.

Baymax

Big Hero Six was a big hit for Disney, and the lovelable, cuddly, heathcare companion Baymax was its star. Return to San Fransokyo for the Baymax TV series for more laughs, adventures, and Ba LaLaLa La La sound effects.

Hocus Pocus 2

Those old enough to remember watching the original 1993 Halloween classic have been clamouring for the original cast to return for a sequel for years. And now it's finally happening as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite for Hocus Pocus 2 coming in October 2022.

Disenchanted

Amy Adams is back as the sweet-hearted songstress Giselle in the follow-up to Disney's 2007 hit, Enchanted. Alongside fellow returning castmates Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden, Adams' Giselle must fix a spell that backfires, hopefully with plenty of musical numbers along the way.

Star TV shows on Disney Plus

If you prefer your TV shows a little less wholesome but still star-studded, switch over to Star on Disney Plus for some seriously incredibly upcoming projects.

Pam and Tommy: American biographical drama of the outrageous untold story of the world’s first viral video – the sex tape of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, played by Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

American biographical drama of the outrageous untold story of the world’s first viral video – the sex tape of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, played by Sebastian Stan and Lily James. Welcome to Wrexham: A 10 episode docuseries tracking the lives of the people of Wrexham as two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

A 10 episode docuseries tracking the lives of the people of Wrexham as two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club. Pistol: Based on legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir, “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.”

Based on legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir, “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.” The Dropout: Adapted from the podcast about Elizabeth Holmes

Adapted from the podcast about Elizabeth Holmes Queens: Queens follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame.

Queens follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame. Dear Mama: Docuseries about the volatile life and legacy of the late hip-hop icon and poet Tupac Shakur, and the Black Panther member mother who raised him.

Docuseries about the volatile life and legacy of the late hip-hop icon and poet Tupac Shakur, and the Black Panther member mother who raised him. Fleishman is in Trouble: An unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment, based on the New York Times bestselling debut novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akne.

An unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment, based on the New York Times bestselling debut novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akne. Immigrant: The true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales.

The true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. No Exit: A young woman is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers.

A young woman is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. Prey: An all-new entry in the “Predator” franchise

An all-new entry in the “Predator” franchise Rosaline: A fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” in which the classic love story is told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, who just happens to be Romeo’s ex-girlfriend.

A fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” in which the classic love story is told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, who just happens to be Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. The Princess: An irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world.

What’s on Star on Disney Plus?

Star is where you can find a huge array of TV shows and movies that expand Disney’s family-friendly content.

It’s the home of a number of acquired 20th Century Fox content including Family Guy, Atlanta, Black-ish and 24 — one of the most binge-worthy TV shows of all time.

Big Sky

Love, Victor

Helstrom

Solar Opposites

According to Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War I

Apocalypse The Second World War

Atlanta

Black-ish

Bloody Tales of Europe

Bloody Tales of the Tower

Bones

Brothers and Sisters

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets of WWII

Burn Notice

Castle

Code Black

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs Inc.

Family Guy

Feud

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

The Gifted

Glee

Grey's Anatomy

The Hot Zone

How I Met Your Mother

Inside North Korea's Dynasty

The Killing

LA 92

Lance

Lie To Me

Lost

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

Made in America: OJ Simpson

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

TerraNova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival WWII

Valley of the Boom

Witness to Disaster

WWII Bomb Hunters

The X-Files

The 2000s

24

24 Legacy

The 80s

The 90s

9-1-1

9/11 Firehouse

Movies on Star on Disney Plus

There are hundreds of movies to enjoy on Disney Plus, and Star gives you access to films that have more adult content than your typical Disney movie. This include:

Arachnophobia

Bad Times at the El Royale

Beeches

Braveheart

Breaking and Entering

Casanova

The Color of Money

Crazy/Beautiful

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Deadpool 2

The Devil Wears Prada

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Live Free Or Die Hard

Good Morning Vietnam

Maze Runner

Office Space

Planet of the Apes

Pretty Woman

Signs

There's Something About Mary

Waterboy

9 to 5

... to name a few.

Disney Plus viewing suggestions

Still not sure where to start with all this amazing Disney content? Here are a few suggestions.

Keep your kids entertained with new Disney shows

Of course, this is the main reason so many parents have subscribed to Disney Plus is to keep the kids entertained. And as you’d expect, there’s no end of TV shows, documentaries and movies for every age group.

The little ones will love all the Disney Junior shows. Doc McStuffins and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse in particular come highly recommended by under 5s.

For the older kids, there are classic shows, such as The Simpsons, Hannah Montana and Boy Meets World. But if your kids are after something new, there’s the Disney Plus original High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is set 13 years after Troy and Gabriella have graduated and follows the story of a new set of East High students.

And of course, there’s no end of classic cartoons that’ll keep everyone amused for hours.

Relive your childhood with classic Disney movies

Despite all this, Disney Plus is definitely not just for kids. As Walt Disney himself once said, “Adults are only kids grown up anyway”.

Seeing as the Walt Disney Company has created world-class family entertainment for nearly 100 years, almost everyone has some happy childhood memories associated with the House of Mouse. And now you can recreate them with just a little bit of faith, trust and Disney Plus.

Did you see a Disney film the first time you went to the cinema? Grab some popcorn and rewatch it with the lights dimmed.

Or get up on a Saturday morning and watch all the TV shows they used to air on ITV back in the day. You’ll find everything from The Gummi Bears and Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers to Recess, That’s So Raven and Lizzie McGuire.

Even if your favourite memory is visiting Disneyland, there’s original content that’ll remind you of the magical time you had there. We definitely recommend watching The Imagineering Story, which uses loads of interviews and archival footage to show how the happiest place on earth, along with all its best-loved shows and attractions were created.

Have a Disney date night

No one does romance quite like Disney. Whether it’s a beast discovering his soul, a mermaid finding her voice or a princess learning about her true identity, Disney has an impressive catalogue of fairytale films that’ll win over even the hardest heart.

And there are even live action remakes to make your date night feel a little more grown up. With similar scripts and familiar songs, we’d recommend lighting some candles, getting a meal for two and watching the live action version of Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp or Aladdin.

Binge watch some magical content

There are so many fantastic TV shows on Disney Plus, it can definitely give Netflix a run for its money. You could binge watch all 30 series of The Simpsons, catch up on The Muppets or even watch every Mickey Mouse cartoon ever made.

One of our favourite things to do at the moment is watch all the Pixar shorts and marvel at the evolution of computer animation.

Learn more about the world

Disney Plus is so much more than light entertainment. Thanks to recent acquisitions, Disney Plus has National Geographic content, so there are loads of fantastic documentaries about nature and human history.

Right now, we’re addicted to The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a great series that follows the actor as he finds out more about industries that interest him, like jewellery, coffee and even denim.

Free Solo is also well worth a watch. As the title suggests, this feature-length documentary tells the story of free solo climber Alex Hannold as he prepares to climb the 3,200-ft El Capitan rock without a rope. It truly is nail-biting stuff.

Become a Disney fanatic

If, like me, you’ve already got a substantial Disney DVD collection, you might think there’s not much point in subscribing to Disney Plus. But there’s actually loads of great original content on there that you won’t find anywhere else.

If you’re a bit of a Dis-nerd, you’ll love the documentaries about the company’s history, like Waking Sleeping Beauty, which tells the story of how the company reinvented its animated film sector, or The Boys, a documentary on songwriters and Disney legends the Sherman Brothers.

Once you’ve worked your way through all the Disney documentaries, there’s still a huge trove of content to be discovered. Head to any of your favourite Disney classics and instead of hitting Play, scroll down to the extras, where you’ll find deleted scenes, commentaries and making-of featurettes.

You’ll be a Disney trivia champion in no time.

Fall in love with Baby Yoda

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you won’t want to miss The Mandalorian. This Disney Plus original TV show is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire and follows a lone gunfighter as he makes his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.

It’s an absolute must for any Star Wars fan. And even if you’re not all that interested in a galaxy far far away, it’s worth watching for Baby Yoda alone. He’s simply too cute to be allowed.

Immerse yourself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As someone who’s been invested in the MCU since Tony Stark first announced “I am Iron Man” back in 2008, I’ve seen these films more times than I can count. And each film is so packed with details that you’ll be sure to notice something different every time you want them.

But if you’ve never seen a Marvel movie before, then lucky you! You’ve got a whole universe to get lost in. Even if you’re not normally a fan of superhero movies, the MCU has got such a perfect balance of humour, heart and action, you’d have to be more hard-hearted than Thanos not to become genuinely invested in the characters and storylines.

Whether you're planning a rewatch of the entire franchise, or your brand new to the MCU, we have a full guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Popular choice include release order (which is what I would recommend), chronological order and highest IMDb rating. We've even compiled a shortlist of 10 of the best MCU films that will cover most of the important events to get you caught up quicker.

Watch every Disney classic in order

There are 57 official Disney classics, so watching all of them in order is a bit of a mission. But instead of bingeing them all in one week, which might be a little impractical, we recommend having a regular Disney film night. If you watch one a week, it’ll take you over a year to get through them all.

Anyway, here’s a list of every Disney classic made by the Walt Disney Animation Studios in chronological order:

Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs Pinocchio Fantasia Dumbo Bambi Saludos Amigos The Three Caballeros Make Mine Music Fun & Fancy Free Melody Time The Adventures of Ichabod & Mr. Toad Cinderella Alice In Wonderland Peter Pan Lady and the Tramp Sleeping Beauty 101 Dalmatians The Sword in the Stone The Jungle Book The Aristocats Robin Hood The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh The Rescuers The Fox and the Hound The Black Cauldron Basil, The Great Mouse Detective Oliver & Company The Little Mermaid The Rescuers Down Under Beauty and the Beast Aladdin The Lion King Pocahontas The Hunchback of Notre Dame Hercules Mulan Tarzan Fantasia 2000 Dinosaur The Emperor’s New Groove Atlantis: The Lost Empire Lilo and Stitch Treasure Planet Brother Bear Home on the Range Chicken Little Meet the Robinsons Bolt The Princess and the Frog Tangled Wreck-It-Ralph Frozen Big Hero 6 Zootropolis Moana Ralph Breaks the Internet Frozen 2 Spies in Disguise The Call of the Wild Onward Soul Raya and the Last Dragon Luca Ron's Gone Wrong Encanto

Convinced you need a bit more Disney magic in your life?