Articles and guides written by Florence Codjoe
Florence writes and edits personal finance content for Uswitch, including mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, ISAs and various types of insurance.
Florence is also a car insurance spokesperson for Uswitch to help motorists drive safely on the roads year-round, and ensures they are properly protected in the event of anything going wrong at home, or abroad. She stays up to date with changes in the car insurance industry, especially complex regulatory updates, always advocating for the consumer.
She has been quoted in numerous publications including The Mirror, Express and Sky News.
High value insurance is designed to provide insurance to those who have valuable possessions or homes that require specialist policies.Learn more
Subsidence affects the structure of a property, by shifting the building downwards as a result of changes to the ground. Compare specialist home insurance and non-standard home insurance to get subsidence quotes, and find out ways to prevent too much damage if it were to occur.Learn more
If you’re planning on purchasing a caravan, or going on a staycation, it’s worthwhile comparing caravan insurance for appropriate cover to give you that piece of mind in the event of an accident or theft.Learn more
We surveyed UK drivers on the rules for pedestrian, cyclist, and equestrian crossings to find out how much they know about road safety.Learn more
A £4,952 Porsche office chair or a £5,465 set of Bentley vases - here are 12 of the most unusual car branded Christmas gifts on the market.Learn more
We explored the most popular questions on electric vehicles in the last 12 months and teamed with Uswitch car insurance expert, Florence Codjoe, to answer them.Learn more
Using data from the Department for Transport, we uncover the most dangerous, and safest, roads in the UKLearn more
Can you drive in wellies? To help drivers stay safe on the roads, we've debunked the top 10 winter driving myths to set the record straight.Learn more
A new survey from Uswitch reveals that one in three drivers risk a fine of up to £5,000 after admitting to soaking someone walking byLearn more
See how bridges would have looked in these amazing 3D renders. What if your city had built one of these?Learn more
We reveal how many Brits know their rights to residential parking, and which cities are fuelled with rage.Learn more
Safety is one of the most important considerations for many people. We've rounded up a list of the safest new cars you can buy in the UK in 2020.Learn more