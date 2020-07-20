Tom Martin

Tom is a fintech and personal finance expert; an experienced creative copywriter and digital content strategist who is his my element in agile tech businesses. He aims to evangelise, educate and entertain about why writing matters and loves creative work as well as doing clever things with data. He was previously responsible for content management and strategy for Uswitch's Banking content, which involved:
- Writing financial news, features and guides with a consumer focus;
- Creating and researching richer content (ie infographics, graphs and videos);
- Maintaining an extensive content library and generating email marketing content.
Banks, credit cards and credit scores: get your money concerns and queries answered by our personal finance experts.Learn more
Many people stick with the same account their parents opened for them, but the 7-day current account switch guarantee could change all of that.Learn more
If you are trying to manage your finances and utilise available credit, you might be wondering "how many credit cards should I have?" Our guide explains the pros and cons of owning multiple credit cards.Learn more
Contactless payment was designed to be a quicker card payment method for small purchases than chip and PIN payments or swiping and signing, but you can now spend £100 using contactless. Read onto find out moreLearn more
Consumer buy to let mortgages are regulated as residential mortgages aimed at 'accidental' or non-professional landlordsLearn more
The mortgage set up fee, also known as the mortgage arrangement fee, is the cost the bank or building society charges for setting up the mortgageLearn more
A student loan is a loan given to help fund university study and higher education. If you're studying in the UK, there are a number of different loans available, both private student loans and government backed companies.Learn more
If you're wondering, can I transfer money from a credit card into a bank account? read the Uswitch guide to find out how. Search for a credit card that will allow you to transfer money into your current account.Learn more
You can check your eligibility for a credit card without having to apply for it, so you can reduce the risk of being rejected for a card.Learn more
Improving your home can add thousands to its value. Does a conservatory add value? We look at how much home improvements cost, what they add and how to pay for them.Learn more
Fed up with credit card jargon? Read our credit card glossary to get a simple explanation of everything from APR to Transfer fees.Learn more
Credit cards can be a cheap way to borrow money, but there are good and bad ways to use them. Our guide discusses, how to use a credit card, what can you use them for? What are the benefits? And in what circumstances should they be avoided?Learn more
A comprehensive guide about loans with all the information you need before taking out a loanLearn more
What is annual percentage rate (or APR)? How does it work? Our guide explains how APR works and what you need to know about it if you're borrowing money.Learn more
If you have a bad credit score getting a loan can be difficult, especially getting one with competitive rates, this where a guarantor loan could help.Learn more
A joint account is a rite of passage for many couples. Rather than quibbling over every shopping bill you just put your money into the same account.Learn more
What is PPI? PPI, or payment protection insurance, became one of the most notorious financial products in recent years due to the PPI miss-selling scandal.Learn more
Are loans for unemployed people available? Yes, but it's more difficult and potentially much more expensive and therefore more risky. Find out how to get one, and why they pose a risk.Learn more
What are the best credit cards with no foreign transaction fees? Find out how to get a 'perfect' exchange rate when spending abroad.Learn more
Apple's version of contactless payment, ‘Apple Pay’ is a convenient way of paying with your iPhone or Apple watch. We explain how it works and what to be aware of.Learn more
If you want to find good low interest loan rates, then you will need to shop around to find one that best fits your needs, Uswitch explains how.Learn more
Compare self-employed credit card options and get access to credit. Find out everything you'll need to know to get accepted.Learn more
A store credit card is a credit card branded by a particular store or retailer. Some you can only use in that retailer while others can be used anywhere but the benefits and discounts it offers are only available in the retail chain branded on the card.Learn more
This handy guide answers those questions you've always been unsure about, such as what kind of bank card do I have? Do credit cards have sort codes? We help you to tell your debit from your credit cards and your Visas from you Mastercards.Learn more
If you're looking for a credit card to build your credit score, use our comparison service to search for the best credit cards for bad credit. Our guide answers those key questions, such as do you need a credit card to have a credit score?Learn more
Choosing the best home improvement loans, whether they be secured or unsecured personal loans, can be tricky – read our guide to help make sense of home improvement loans.Learn more
Compare unoccupied house insurance and find out what it covers and how you'll be protected. Learn about how your home insurance policy can be affected if you're not around and your home is left unoccupied.Learn more
National Savings and Investment, or NS&I, is a government backed national form of saving account, aiming to give savers a secure space to store their money.Learn more
The time it takes to get a mortgage will depend on a number of factors: having good credit rating, reliable and steady income, mortgage valuation survey. Find out more with our comprehensive guide.Learn more
What is Rent to Buy? Find out if the government’s Rent to Buy right scheme is right for you, and how to find the right home for you.Learn more
Once you're over 50 your mortgage options begin to change, so it's worth carefully considering your options. Our guide shows you the options.Learn more
How to get a deposit for a house? Is taking out a loan for house deposit an option? Read our guide to find out more.Learn more
A second mortgage is a separate mortgage taken out on an additional or second property. It leaves you with two concurrent mortgages to pay off. Find out how to get a second mortagage with our guide.Learn more
Discover the costs that could arise when buying your first home and how you could make your money go furtherLearn more
Saving for a mortgage deposit typically takes around ten years and requires careful planning and discipline with your moneyLearn more
Is paying a mortgage off early always a good thing? We explain what your options are, and the benefits if you want to clear your mortgage ahead of time. We also explain what the alternatives are if the repayment penalty is just too costly.Learn more
A cashback mortgage will give you a cash lump sum when you successfully apply for one, but catches do apply so make sure you know what to look out for.Learn more
Find out if you meet the criteria for a Help to Buy mortgage and learn more about the UK government's homeownership scheme.Learn more
Home buying, moving and mortgage costs. Uswitch guide to all the costs of buying a house, including deposit, solicitor fees, stamp duty and conveyancing.Learn more
Whether you need extra financing for your studies or trip abroad, getting a loan when you're younger can be difficult. Our guide explains ways to borrow loans for young people.Learn more
Take a look at what are typically the cheapest ways to borrow money, and see if you can save next time you want to get a loan or credit card.Learn more
A second home mortgage is a mortgage for buying a second home - not to be confused with getting a remortgage or second charge mortgage.Learn more
What is equity and how can you access it? We explain how you can remortgage to release equity, getting cash from your home.Learn more
Understanding what mortgage and repayments you can realistically afford is essential to know what size property you can purchase & how much deposit you needLearn more
Learn all about the largest and most common form of credit in the UK - a residential mortgage, helping millions of us buy homes.Learn more
Can shared ownership mortgages be your best chance of getting a foot on the property ladder?Learn more
Your questions on bad credit mortgages answered. Bad credit mortgages do exist - find out how and where to get a mortgage if you have a bad credit historyLearn more
Learn more about financing holiday home properties. Looking for a holiday let mortgage? Find out if you could get a mortgage for a holiday homeLearn more
Second charge or a second mortgage is a loan secured on your home and can be alternative to remortgaging. Our Uswitch guide explains the benefits.Learn more
Parents, families and friends can help out first time buyers with deposits, a guarantor mortgage or family offset mortgages. We reveal what's involved.Learn more
Eight excellent tips for first-time buyers. Things are tough for first-time buyers, learn how to find a mortgage, buy a house on the property ladderLearn more
Remortgaging your property can offer a better deal on your monthly repayments or a chance to consolidate your debts. Compare remortgage deals with Uswitch.Learn more
A buy to let (or BTL) mortgage in the UK allows you to borrow money to purchase a property that you can rent out. You can find and compare buy to let mortgages with Uswitch, and try to find the best mortgage for your needs, whether that's a tracker, fixed or variable rate deal.Learn more
How to cancel a credit card account? Uswitch guide explains how to close a Halifax credit card, Santander, Virgin and other credit card provider accounts.Learn more
With fixed rate, variable rate or tracker rate mortgages, the option to pay interest only, capital, offset, finding the right mortgage can be difficultLearn more
With cashback credit cards, you get cash back on your spending - learn more and use our credit card comparison tool to find the right one for you.Learn more
Peer to peer lending in the UK has taken off in recent years, with p2p lending now a permanent fixture on the financial circuitLearn more
How to get a deposit for a house? Is taking out a loan for house deposit an option? Read our guide to find out more.Learn more
Build to rent refers to an emerging sector in the housing market involving large scale developments built mainly for the use by private rentersLearn more
The cost of a mortgage is almost entirely defined by the interest rate, so the lower the rate, the cheaper your mortgage will be - Read the Uswitch GuideLearn more
In the long run buying a home is usually better value than renting. Despite the large upfront costs that come with paying a deposit, legal and mortgage feesLearn more
Which mortgage is best for you? Read our guide to fixed rate versus standard variable rate mortgages and what mortgage interest rates mean.Learn more
A two year fixed rate mortgage will protect you against potential interest rate rises. Read all about the pros and cons of two year fixed rate mortgages.Learn more
If you work for yourself as a freelancer or contractor or are classed as self employed and are looking for a mortgage? Read our self-employed mortgage guideLearn more
If your house is made from timber, you may wish to speak to a non-standard home insurance provider to get a quote specific to your requirements.Learn more
A repayment holiday is an agreement with a lender to allow you to take a break usually for a month or two or perhaps longer from your usual payment plan.Learn more
Investing in buy to let property has become a popular in recent years, what do you need to know before you become a buy to let landlord?Learn more
Interest-only mortgages offer cheaper monthly repayments but what's the catch?Learn more
How is credit card interest calculated? The Uswitch guide explains, how to calculate credit card interest, based on companies rates for their credit cards.Learn more
A 10 year fixed rate mortgage deal will fix your interest rates and monthly repayments at the same level for 10 yearsLearn more
Self build mortgages can give you the financing you need to make that dream home a reality.Learn more
Our first time buyer guide will help you choose between a first time home buyer mortgage, help to buy mortgage, and other first buyer schemes.Learn more
Find the best 5 year fixed rate mortgage for you with the help of our guide and mortgage comparison service.Learn more
What's the best credit cards for Christmas shopping? We look at cards that will reward you for spending or let you borrow for free.Learn more
The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.10% in March 2020. The lowest rate it's ever been. This could mean cheaper mortgage payments but much lower returns on savings.Learn more
The Bank of England base rate is the official borrowing rate and currently stands at 0.1%. This base rate influences UK interest rates, which can increase (or decrease) mortgage rates and your monthly repayments.Learn more
Mortgage protection insurance is one way to help cover your debt repayments in the event of losing your income. Learn more about mortgage protection cover.Learn more
Prepaid travel cards are plastic payment cards pre-loaded with currency that enable you to spend as if you were using a credit or debit cardLearn more
Find the UK's best current account providers, as voted by customers. The Uswitch Current Account Awards shine a light on the best current account providers.Learn more
What is Amex or American Express? How do they differ from Visa and MasterCard credit cards? Read on to find out the pros and consLearn more
What's the best way to spend as you travel around Europe? Take the euros as cash or spend on a travel credit card?Learn more
Applying for a first credit card can have its complications - our guide can help with the preparation needed to build up your credit historyLearn more
Credit cards are convenient for making travel arrangements, and can also allow you a little more spending leeway when you are on holidayLearn more
Can money transfer credit cards give you interest free cash loans? Read the Uswitch guide to find the best interest-free money transfer credit cardsLearn more
Our guide explains how to save money on student car insurance if you're taking your car with you when you move away to study. Compare insurance quotes here.Learn more
Learn more about the credit card pre-approval process and see if it can really help your chances of getting a credit card if you have bad credit.Learn more
Credit card comparison tables can be quite tricky, so it's worth knowing how to read the credit card summary box to decode the legal jargon.Learn more
The world of travel money is notoriously difficult. Do you take money or change there? Do you take cash, card or cheque? We answer your questions.Learn more
Can your current account provide a better rate of return than your savings? When interest rates are rock bottom the answer could be 'yes'. Find out moreLearn more
Confused about credit cards or just want more information? Use our Q&A to find the answers you're looking for with our money expertsLearn more
Buying a car requires a large amount of money so if you don't have the cash, a large personal loan can seem like the easiest option, but is it the best?Learn more
Is a fixed rate mortgage right for you? If you're not sure Uswitch is here to help. Find out all about the advantages and disadvantagesLearn more
LTV, or loan-to-value, is the size of mortgage compared to how much your property is worth. Do have enough equity to qualify for the best mortgage rates?Learn more
The deposit protection scheme is a vital safeguard for the millions of tenants renting their property across the UK. Learn how it all works in our guide.Learn more
Level term life insurance covers a fixed period with a fixed payout. Read our guide to help find you the cheapest life insurance on the market.Learn more
NISAs were one of the big announcements in the 2014 budget, but what are they exactly, how do they differ from ISAs and savings, and are they right for you?Learn more
The mortgage market review is a fundamental change to the UK's mortgage market, but what is the mortgage market review or MMR?Learn more
Moving home can be among the most stressful things to do, but a lot of that stress can be mitigated by a bit of planning in advance.Learn more
Your questions on tracker mortgages. Find out what a tracker mortgage is, see tracker mortgage rates and compare tracker mortgage deals with UswitchLearn more
Are mortgage interest rates going up or down? What kind of mortgage has the best fixed rate, tracker, offset? Compare mortgage interest ratesLearn more
Banks, credit cards and credit scores: get your money concerns and queries answered by our personal finance experts.Learn more
Many people stick with the same account their parents opened for them, but the 7-day current account switch guarantee could change all of that.Learn more
If you are trying to manage your finances and utilise available credit, you might be wondering "how many credit cards should I have?" Our guide explains the pros and cons of owning multiple credit cards.Learn more
Contactless payment was designed to be a quicker card payment method for small purchases than chip and PIN payments or swiping and signing, but you can now spend £100 using contactless. Read onto find out moreLearn more
Consumer buy to let mortgages are regulated as residential mortgages aimed at 'accidental' or non-professional landlordsLearn more
No deposit mortgages are mortgages that give you a 100% Loan to Value ratio (LTV), aimed at customers who do not have a deposit to put up to buy a homeLearn more
The mortgage set up fee, also known as the mortgage arrangement fee, is the cost the bank or building society charges for setting up the mortgageLearn more
A student loan is a loan given to help fund university study and higher education. If you're studying in the UK, there are a number of different loans available, both private student loans and government backed companies.Learn more
If you're wondering, can I transfer money from a credit card into a bank account? read the Uswitch guide to find out how. Search for a credit card that will allow you to transfer money into your current account.Learn more
You can check your eligibility for a credit card without having to apply for it, so you can reduce the risk of being rejected for a card.Learn more
Improving your home can add thousands to its value. Does a conservatory add value? We look at how much home improvements cost, what they add and how to pay for them.Learn more
Fed up with credit card jargon? Read our credit card glossary to get a simple explanation of everything from APR to Transfer fees.Learn more
Credit cards can be a cheap way to borrow money, but there are good and bad ways to use them. Our guide discusses, how to use a credit card, what can you use them for? What are the benefits? And in what circumstances should they be avoided?Learn more
A comprehensive guide about loans with all the information you need before taking out a loanLearn more
What is annual percentage rate (or APR)? How does it work? Our guide explains how APR works and what you need to know about it if you're borrowing money.Learn more
If you have a bad credit score getting a loan can be difficult, especially getting one with competitive rates, this where a guarantor loan could help.Learn more
A joint account is a rite of passage for many couples. Rather than quibbling over every shopping bill you just put your money into the same account.Learn more
What is PPI? PPI, or payment protection insurance, became one of the most notorious financial products in recent years due to the PPI miss-selling scandal.Learn more
Are loans for unemployed people available? Yes, but it's more difficult and potentially much more expensive and therefore more risky. Find out how to get one, and why they pose a risk.Learn more
What are the best credit cards with no foreign transaction fees? Find out how to get a 'perfect' exchange rate when spending abroad.Learn more
Apple's version of contactless payment, ‘Apple Pay’ is a convenient way of paying with your iPhone or Apple watch. We explain how it works and what to be aware of.Learn more
If you want to find good low interest loan rates, then you will need to shop around to find one that best fits your needs, Uswitch explains how.Learn more
Compare self-employed credit card options and get access to credit. Find out everything you'll need to know to get accepted.Learn more
A store credit card is a credit card branded by a particular store or retailer. Some you can only use in that retailer while others can be used anywhere but the benefits and discounts it offers are only available in the retail chain branded on the card.Learn more
This handy guide answers those questions you've always been unsure about, such as what kind of bank card do I have? Do credit cards have sort codes? We help you to tell your debit from your credit cards and your Visas from you Mastercards.Learn more
If you're looking for a credit card to build your credit score, use our comparison service to search for the best credit cards for bad credit. Our guide answers those key questions, such as do you need a credit card to have a credit score?Learn more
Choosing the best home improvement loans, whether they be secured or unsecured personal loans, can be tricky – read our guide to help make sense of home improvement loans.Learn more
Compare unoccupied house insurance and find out what it covers and how you'll be protected. Learn about how your home insurance policy can be affected if you're not around and your home is left unoccupied.Learn more
National Savings and Investment, or NS&I, is a government backed national form of saving account, aiming to give savers a secure space to store their money.Learn more
The time it takes to get a mortgage will depend on a number of factors: having good credit rating, reliable and steady income, mortgage valuation survey. Find out more with our comprehensive guide.Learn more
What is Rent to Buy? Find out if the government’s Rent to Buy right scheme is right for you, and how to find the right home for you.Learn more
Once you're over 50 your mortgage options begin to change, so it's worth carefully considering your options. Our guide shows you the options.Learn more
How to get a deposit for a house? Is taking out a loan for house deposit an option? Read our guide to find out more.Learn more
A second mortgage is a separate mortgage taken out on an additional or second property. It leaves you with two concurrent mortgages to pay off. Find out how to get a second mortagage with our guide.Learn more
You should look to remortgage to a new deal when your current introductory mortgage rate is close to ending, but not before - to understand why, read our Uswitch guide.Learn more
Discover the costs that could arise when buying your first home and how you could make your money go furtherLearn more
Saving for a mortgage deposit typically takes around ten years and requires careful planning and discipline with your moneyLearn more
Is paying a mortgage off early always a good thing? We explain what your options are, and the benefits if you want to clear your mortgage ahead of time. We also explain what the alternatives are if the repayment penalty is just too costly.Learn more
A cashback mortgage will give you a cash lump sum when you successfully apply for one, but catches do apply so make sure you know what to look out for.Learn more
Find out if you meet the criteria for a Help to Buy mortgage and learn more about the UK government's homeownership scheme.Learn more
Home buying, moving and mortgage costs. Uswitch guide to all the costs of buying a house, including deposit, solicitor fees, stamp duty and conveyancing.Learn more
Your credit score will be looked at when you apply for any type of mortgage and often have more stringent lending criteria to loans - Read the Uswitch GuideLearn more
The largest UK mortgage providers are often Lloyds, Santander, Nationwide, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBCLearn more
Mortgage rate discounts and deals give you a cheaper interest rate than the lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) for a period of between two and five years.Learn more
Remortgaging to buy a rental property, or a buy-to-let property, could be one way to raise enough cash for a mortgage deposit or possibly to buy it outright.Learn more
Whether you need extra financing for your studies or trip abroad, getting a loan when you're younger can be difficult. Our guide explains ways to borrow loans for young people.Learn more
Take a look at what are typically the cheapest ways to borrow money, and see if you can save next time you want to get a loan or credit card.Learn more
A second home mortgage is a mortgage for buying a second home - not to be confused with getting a remortgage or second charge mortgage.Learn more
What is equity and how can you access it? We explain how you can remortgage to release equity, getting cash from your home.Learn more
Understanding what mortgage and repayments you can realistically afford is essential to know what size property you can purchase & how much deposit you needLearn more
Learn all about the largest and most common form of credit in the UK - a residential mortgage, helping millions of us buy homes.Learn more
Finding the size of mortgage you can get before you start house hunting is a sensible move and can help you set your budget.Learn more
Can shared ownership mortgages be your best chance of getting a foot on the property ladder?Learn more
Your questions on bad credit mortgages answered. Bad credit mortgages do exist - find out how and where to get a mortgage if you have a bad credit historyLearn more
Learn more about financing holiday home properties. Looking for a holiday let mortgage? Find out if you could get a mortgage for a holiday homeLearn more
Second charge or a second mortgage is a loan secured on your home and can be alternative to remortgaging. Our Uswitch guide explains the benefits.Learn more
Remortgaging to a new deal and new lender can save you lots of Money, it can also land you with Early repayment charges, exit fees and high SVRLearn more
Parents, families and friends can help out first time buyers with deposits, a guarantor mortgage or family offset mortgages. We reveal what's involved.Learn more
A house valuation will tell you about the property and how much it is worth. Our guide explains how to get a free house valuation.Learn more
To apply for a mortgage you need as minimum as three months bank statements, proof of income and your passport or any other identificationLearn more
Eight excellent tips for first-time buyers. Things are tough for first-time buyers, learn how to find a mortgage, buy a house on the property ladderLearn more
Fixed rate mortgages rates are getting increasingly competitive, with rates at all time lows, but is 2015 the year to fix your rate?Learn more
Remortgaging your property can offer a better deal on your monthly repayments or a chance to consolidate your debts. Compare remortgage deals with Uswitch.Learn more
A buy to let (or BTL) mortgage in the UK allows you to borrow money to purchase a property that you can rent out. You can find and compare buy to let mortgages with Uswitch, and try to find the best mortgage for your needs, whether that's a tracker, fixed or variable rate deal.Learn more
How to cancel a credit card account? Uswitch guide explains how to close a Halifax credit card, Santander, Virgin and other credit card provider accounts.Learn more
With fixed rate, variable rate or tracker rate mortgages, the option to pay interest only, capital, offset, finding the right mortgage can be difficultLearn more
With cashback credit cards, you get cash back on your spending - learn more and use our credit card comparison tool to find the right one for you.Learn more
To buy a house you need to set a budget, find a home you can afford, apply for a mortgage and transfer funds to the sellerLearn more
The average deposit size to get a mortgage is generally 20% of the property value, which means you will likely need somewhere between £20,000 and £50,000Learn more
Peer to peer lending in the UK has taken off in recent years, with p2p lending now a permanent fixture on the financial circuitLearn more
How to get a deposit for a house? Is taking out a loan for house deposit an option? Read our guide to find out more.Learn more
Build to rent refers to an emerging sector in the housing market involving large scale developments built mainly for the use by private rentersLearn more
The cost of a mortgage is almost entirely defined by the interest rate, so the lower the rate, the cheaper your mortgage will be - Read the Uswitch GuideLearn more
In the long run buying a home is usually better value than renting. Despite the large upfront costs that come with paying a deposit, legal and mortgage feesLearn more
Which mortgage is best for you? Read our guide to fixed rate versus standard variable rate mortgages and what mortgage interest rates mean.Learn more
A two year fixed rate mortgage will protect you against potential interest rate rises. Read all about the pros and cons of two year fixed rate mortgages.Learn more
If you work for yourself as a freelancer or contractor or are classed as self employed and are looking for a mortgage? Read our self-employed mortgage guideLearn more
If your house is made from timber, you may wish to speak to a non-standard home insurance provider to get a quote specific to your requirements.Learn more
A repayment holiday is an agreement with a lender to allow you to take a break usually for a month or two or perhaps longer from your usual payment plan.Learn more
Investing in buy to let property has become a popular in recent years, what do you need to know before you become a buy to let landlord?Learn more
Interest-only mortgages offer cheaper monthly repayments but what's the catch?Learn more
How is credit card interest calculated? The Uswitch guide explains, how to calculate credit card interest, based on companies rates for their credit cards.Learn more
A 10 year fixed rate mortgage deal will fix your interest rates and monthly repayments at the same level for 10 yearsLearn more
Self build mortgages can give you the financing you need to make that dream home a reality.Learn more
Our first time buyer guide will help you choose between a first time home buyer mortgage, help to buy mortgage, and other first buyer schemes.Learn more
Find the best 5 year fixed rate mortgage for you with the help of our guide and mortgage comparison service.Learn more
What's the best credit cards for Christmas shopping? We look at cards that will reward you for spending or let you borrow for free.Learn more
The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.10% in March 2020. The lowest rate it's ever been. This could mean cheaper mortgage payments but much lower returns on savings.Learn more
The Bank of England base rate is the official borrowing rate and currently stands at 0.1%. This base rate influences UK interest rates, which can increase (or decrease) mortgage rates and your monthly repayments.Learn more
Mortgage protection insurance is one way to help cover your debt repayments in the event of losing your income. Learn more about mortgage protection cover.Learn more
Prepaid travel cards are plastic payment cards pre-loaded with currency that enable you to spend as if you were using a credit or debit cardLearn more
Find the UK's best current account providers, as voted by customers. The Uswitch Current Account Awards shine a light on the best current account providers.Learn more
What is Amex or American Express? How do they differ from Visa and MasterCard credit cards? Read on to find out the pros and consLearn more
What's the best way to spend as you travel around Europe? Take the euros as cash or spend on a travel credit card?Learn more
Applying for a first credit card can have its complications - our guide can help with the preparation needed to build up your credit historyLearn more
Credit cards are convenient for making travel arrangements, and can also allow you a little more spending leeway when you are on holidayLearn more
Can money transfer credit cards give you interest free cash loans? Read the Uswitch guide to find the best interest-free money transfer credit cardsLearn more
Our guide explains how to save money on student car insurance if you're taking your car with you when you move away to study. Compare insurance quotes here.Learn more
Learn more about the credit card pre-approval process and see if it can really help your chances of getting a credit card if you have bad credit.Learn more
Credit card comparison tables can be quite tricky, so it's worth knowing how to read the credit card summary box to decode the legal jargon.Learn more
The world of travel money is notoriously difficult. Do you take money or change there? Do you take cash, card or cheque? We answer your questions.Learn more
Can your current account provide a better rate of return than your savings? When interest rates are rock bottom the answer could be 'yes'. Find out moreLearn more
Confused about credit cards or just want more information? Use our Q&A to find the answers you're looking for with our money expertsLearn more
Buying a car requires a large amount of money so if you don't have the cash, a large personal loan can seem like the easiest option, but is it the best?Learn more
Is a fixed rate mortgage right for you? If you're not sure Uswitch is here to help. Find out all about the advantages and disadvantagesLearn more
LTV, or loan-to-value, is the size of mortgage compared to how much your property is worth. Do have enough equity to qualify for the best mortgage rates?Learn more
The deposit protection scheme is a vital safeguard for the millions of tenants renting their property across the UK. Learn how it all works in our guide.Learn more
Level term life insurance covers a fixed period with a fixed payout. Read our guide to help find you the cheapest life insurance on the market.Learn more
NISAs were one of the big announcements in the 2014 budget, but what are they exactly, how do they differ from ISAs and savings, and are they right for you?Learn more
The mortgage market review is a fundamental change to the UK's mortgage market, but what is the mortgage market review or MMR?Learn more
Moving home can be among the most stressful things to do, but a lot of that stress can be mitigated by a bit of planning in advance.Learn more
Your questions on tracker mortgages. Find out what a tracker mortgage is, see tracker mortgage rates and compare tracker mortgage deals with UswitchLearn more
Are mortgage interest rates going up or down? What kind of mortgage has the best fixed rate, tracker, offset? Compare mortgage interest ratesLearn more
You may be tempted to borrow money using a payday loan, but with interest rates as high as 2,000% APR or more they could prove very expensive!Learn more
Do claims management companies keep calling you? Find out why, what they do and if they can be useful for you. Claims management companies have been in the news since the PPI mis-selling scandal broke but how do claims management companies work?Learn more
Wondering how to buy a new car? Read our guide to car loans and other financing options, including hire purchase plans, personal contract purchaseLearn more
Looking for mortgage information? Use the mortgage guide for the essential facts you need to make an informed choice about your mortgage today.Learn more
Credit unions can sometimes offer better rates than the high street and help those struggling with debt - read our guide to see if they can save you moneyDiverse team of people huddling together
Mortgages are often complicated products, with a lot to take into account. But, you can compare the cost of different mortgages by looking at monthly repayments.Learn more
You could get the best exchange rate for your travel money by shopping around and buying currency at the right timeLearn more
To get a mortgage you need to have at least a 5% deposit for a home as well as meeting affordability and credit score criteria with a lender.Learn more
Paying for a holiday can be one of the most expensive decisions of the year: flights, hotels and travel money. What's the best way to pay for it all?Learn more
As Britain leaves the European Union the only certainty ahead is uncertainty, we explain what it means for you and how you can try to protect your financesLearn more
There are few loan companies that will give you instant decisions - the ones that do will often leave you saddled with an extremely high rate of interestLearn more
Payday loans have come under close scrutiny, because of their very high effective interest rates. What are your alternatives to payday loans?Learn more
Loans for medical procedures is not available on the NHS. However, many medical procedures offer their own financing plans. Take a look at our guideLearn more
Wondering how you can finance your next holiday? Explore three of the main options available to you!Learn more
What are logbook loans? Consider taking out a logbook loan? Read our guide to learn more about logbook loans and what the alternatives financing option.Learn more
Poor credit history? Take a step to improve your credit score by registering on electoral roll. This lowers your risk of fraud in the eyes of lendersLearn more
Looking for a wedding loan for bad credit? Read on to learn more about what your options are for getting a wedding loan even if you have bad credit.Learn more
With a bad credit history it can be difficult, but not impossible to borrow money, whether it's a credit card, loan or mortgage.Learn more
Your bank already knows your circumstances and can get an idea of your reliability with less effort when it comes to assessing your mortgage applicationLearn more
The second payment services directive, known as PSD2, is a plan to change up the retail banking sector, and give consumers more choice.Learn more
We have put together a mortgage glossary to help even the experienced homeowner get to grips with all of the important terminologyLearn more