Tom Martin

Tom Martin

Content editor

About the Author

Tom is a fintech and personal finance expert; an experienced creative copywriter and digital content strategist who is his my element in agile tech businesses. He aims to evangelise, educate and entertain about why writing matters and loves creative work as well as doing clever things with data. He was previously responsible for content management and strategy for Uswitch's Banking content, which involved:

- Writing financial news, features and guides with a consumer focus;

- Creating and researching richer content (ie infographics, graphs and videos);

- Maintaining an extensive content library and generating email marketing content.

Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more

Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more

Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more

Learn more
Learn more

Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
Articles written by Tom

Banking Questions and Answers
27 September 2022

Banking Questions and Answers

Banks, credit cards and credit scores: get your money concerns and queries answered by our personal finance experts.

Learn more
Current account switch guarantee
16 September 2022

Current Account Switching: your guide to the 7-day guarantee

Many people stick with the same account their parents opened for them, but the 7-day current account switch guarantee could change all of that.

Learn more
How many credit cards can you have?
13 September 2022

How Many Credit Cards Should You Have?

If you are trying to manage your finances and utilise available credit, you might be wondering "how many credit cards should I have?" Our guide explains the pros and cons of owning multiple credit cards.

Learn more
Phone and card machine
13 September 2022

Contactless payment cards - what is contactless payment?

Contactless payment was designed to be a quicker card payment method for small purchases than chip and PIN payments or swiping and signing, but you can now spend £100 using contactless. Read onto find out more

Learn more
Man in garden drinking coffee
14 August 2022

Regulated buy to let mortgages

Consumer buy to let mortgages are regulated as residential mortgages aimed at 'accidental' or non-professional landlords

Learn more
Person with empty wallet and no deposit for their mortgage
14 August 2022

No deposit mortgages

No deposit mortgages are mortgages that give you a 100% Loan to Value ratio (LTV), aimed at customers who do not have a deposit to put up to buy a home

Learn more
Man walking in the street holding his phone
03 August 2022

Fee-free and low-fee mortgages

The mortgage set up fee, also known as the mortgage arrangement fee, is the cost the bank or building society charges for setting up the mortgage

Learn more
Student loans and finance - how to pay for a degree
28 July 2022

Student loans and finance - how to pay for a degree

A student loan is a loan given to help fund university study and higher education. If you're studying in the UK, there are a number of different loans available, both private student loans and government backed companies.

Learn more
Charge cards close up
28 July 2022

How to Transfer Money From Credit Card to Bank Account

If you're wondering, can I transfer money from a credit card into a bank account? read the Uswitch guide to find out how. Search for a credit card that will allow you to transfer money into your current account.

Learn more
28 July 2022

Check Your Eligibility for Credit Cards

You can check your eligibility for a credit card without having to apply for it, so you can reduce the risk of being rejected for a card.

Learn more
Guide to buildings and contents insurance cover
28 July 2022

Home improvements that can add value to your home

Improving your home can add thousands to its value. Does a conservatory add value? We look at how much home improvements cost, what they add and how to pay for them.

Learn more
Credit card glossary A-Z
26 July 2022

Credit Card Glossary A-Z | Jargon Busting Credit Cards

Fed up with credit card jargon? Read our credit card glossary to get a simple explanation of everything from APR to Transfer fees.

Learn more
How to use a credit card
25 July 2022

How to use a credit card

Credit cards can be a cheap way to borrow money, but there are good and bad ways to use them. Our guide discusses, how to use a credit card, what can you use them for? What are the benefits? And in what circumstances should they be avoided?

Learn more
Black couple managing finances
22 July 2022

Loans explained: all you need to know

A comprehensive guide about loans with all the information you need before taking out a loan

Learn more
American Express credit cards - card close up
20 July 2022

What is APR, How Does APR Work and What it Means?

What is annual percentage rate (or APR)? How does it work? Our guide explains how APR works and what you need to know about it if you're borrowing money.

Learn more
Guarantor loans
11 July 2022

Guarantor loans

If you have a bad credit score getting a loan can be difficult, especially getting one with competitive rates, this where a guarantor loan could help.

Learn more
Are there any risks in opening a joint account?
27 June 2022

Are there any risks in opening a joint account?

A joint account is a rite of passage for many couples. Rather than quibbling over every shopping bill you just put your money into the same account.

Learn more
What is PPI?
27 June 2022

What is PPI? Can you still make a claim?

What is PPI? PPI, or payment protection insurance, became one of the most notorious financial products in recent years due to the PPI miss-selling scandal.

Learn more
Guide to credit cards for the unemployed
21 June 2022

Loans for unemployed people

Are loans for unemployed people available? Yes, but it's more difficult and potentially much more expensive and therefore more risky. Find out how to get one, and why they pose a risk.

Learn more
What does travel insurance really cover?
14 June 2022

No Foreign Transaction Fee Credit Cards - Travel Money

What are the best credit cards with no foreign transaction fees? Find out how to get a 'perfect' exchange rate when spending abroad.

Learn more
Apple Pay – Contactless payment with your iPhone
13 June 2022

Apple Pay – Contactless payment with your iPhone

Apple's version of contactless payment, ‘Apple Pay’ is a convenient way of paying with your iPhone or Apple watch. We explain how it works and what to be aware of.

Learn more
Loan interest rates - how to get low interest loans
07 June 2022

Loan rates - how to get low interest loans

If you want to find good low interest loan rates, then you will need to shop around to find one that best fits your needs, Uswitch explains how.

Learn more
16 May 2022

Credit Cards for the Self-Employed

Compare self-employed credit card options and get access to credit. Find out everything you'll need to know to get accepted.

Learn more
Guide to store credit cards - The good and the bad
13 May 2022

Store credit cards - the good and the bad

A store credit card is a credit card branded by a particular store or retailer. Some you can only use in that retailer while others can be used anywhere but the benefits and discounts it offers are only available in the retail chain branded on the card.

Learn more
close up of a visa card
12 May 2022

Main Differences Between Credit Card and Debit Card

This handy guide answers those questions you've always been unsure about, such as what kind of bank card do I have? Do credit cards have sort codes? We help you to tell your debit from your credit cards and your Visas from you Mastercards.

Learn more
Guide to building credit with no credit card
11 May 2022

How do I build credit without a credit card?

If you're looking for a credit card to build your credit score, use our comparison service to search for the best credit cards for bad credit. Our guide answers those key questions, such as do you need a credit card to have a credit score?

Learn more
Home improvement loans
10 May 2022

Home improvement loans

Choosing the best home improvement loans, whether they be secured or unsecured personal loans, can be tricky – read our guide to help make sense of home improvement loans.

Learn more
06 May 2022

Home Insurance for Unoccupied Property

Compare unoccupied house insurance and find out what it covers and how you'll be protected. Learn about how your home insurance policy can be affected if you're not around and your home is left unoccupied.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
06 April 2022

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) explained

National Savings and Investment, or NS&I, is a government backed national form of saving account, aiming to give savers a secure space to store their money.

Learn more
16 March 2022

How long does it take to get a mortgage?

The time it takes to get a mortgage will depend on a number of factors: having good credit rating, reliable and steady income, mortgage valuation survey. Find out more with our comprehensive guide.

Learn more
Rent to Buy
16 March 2022

Rent to Buy | What is it and how can it help you?

What is Rent to Buy? Find out if the government’s Rent to Buy right scheme is right for you, and how to find the right home for you.

Learn more
Getting a Mortgage When You’re Older
01 March 2022

Getting a mortgage when you’re older

Once you're over 50 your mortgage options begin to change, so it's worth carefully considering your options. Our guide shows you the options.

Learn more
Guide to can you get a loan for a mortgage deposit?
01 March 2022

Can you get a loan for a mortgage deposit?

How to get a deposit for a house? Is taking out a loan for house deposit an option? Read our guide to find out more.

Learn more
How to get a second mortgage
01 March 2022

How to get a second mortgage

A second mortgage is a separate mortgage taken out on an additional or second property. It leaves you with two concurrent mortgages to pay off. Find out how to get a second mortagage with our guide.

Learn more
House and pennies
01 March 2022

Should I remortgage?

You should look to remortgage to a new deal when your current introductory mortgage rate is close to ending, but not before - to understand why, read our Uswitch guide.

Learn more
Mortgages for holiday lets
08 February 2022

Ultimate first time buyer guide: how much money do you need to buy a house?

Discover the costs that could arise when buying your first home and how you could make your money go further

Learn more
How to save for a mortgage deposit. Image of someone dropping coins in a jar labelled mortgage
08 February 2022

How to save for a mortgage deposit

Saving for a mortgage deposit typically takes around ten years and requires careful planning and discipline with your money

Learn more
Paying off your mortgage early: pros and cons
08 February 2022

Should I pay off my mortgage early?

Is paying a mortgage off early always a good thing? We explain what your options are, and the benefits if you want to clear your mortgage ahead of time. We also explain what the alternatives are if the repayment penalty is just too costly.

Learn more
Woman holding a handful of cashback notes
08 February 2022

Are cashback mortgages worth it?

A cashback mortgage will give you a cash lump sum when you successfully apply for one, but catches do apply so make sure you know what to look out for.

Learn more
Help to buy
08 February 2022

Help to Buy

Find out if you meet the criteria for a Help to Buy mortgage and learn more about the UK government's homeownership scheme.

Learn more
Costs for buying a home
08 February 2022

Home Buying & Moving Costs | The Facts of Buying a Home

Home buying, moving and mortgage costs. Uswitch guide to all the costs of buying a house, including deposit, solicitor fees, stamp duty and conveyancing.

Learn more
Are cashback mortgages worth it?
08 February 2022

Can I get a mortgage without a credit check?

Your credit score will be looked at when you apply for any type of mortgage and often have more stringent lending criteria to loans - Read the Uswitch Guide

Learn more
Biggest mortgage lenders in the uk. Building with 'bank' written on the facade in gold lettering
08 February 2022

Who are the biggest mortgage lenders in the UK?

The largest UK mortgage providers are often Lloyds, Santander, Nationwide, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC

Learn more
Dropping £1 coin into a purse
08 February 2022

Discount mortgages

Mortgage rate discounts and deals give you a cheaper interest rate than the lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) for a period of between two and five years.

Learn more
How can you get mortgage with bad credit?
08 February 2022

Remortgage to get a buy-to-let property

Remortgaging to buy a rental property, or a buy-to-let property, could be one way to raise enough cash for a mortgage deposit or possibly to buy it outright.

Learn more
Loans for young people
31 January 2022

Loans for Young People - Different Type of Loans

Whether you need extra financing for your studies or trip abroad, getting a loan when you're younger can be difficult. Our guide explains ways to borrow loans for young people.

Learn more
Online Banking Explained
26 January 2022

What's the cheapest way to borrow money?

Take a look at what are typically the cheapest ways to borrow money, and see if you can save next time you want to get a loan or credit card.

Learn more
How to get a second mortgage
22 December 2021

Second Home Mortgages - Uswitch explains

A second home mortgage is a mortgage for buying a second home - not to be confused with getting a remortgage or second charge mortgage.

Learn more
What is equity and how to use it for borrowing?
22 December 2021

How to access equity - remortgaging for a cash lump sum

What is equity and how can you access it? We explain how you can remortgage to release equity, getting cash from your home.

Learn more
Are cashback mortgages worth it?
21 December 2021

Can I afford a mortgage?

Understanding what mortgage and repayments you can realistically afford is essential to know what size property you can purchase & how much deposit you need

Learn more
Residential mortgages
21 December 2021

Residential mortgages

Learn all about the largest and most common form of credit in the UK - a residential mortgage, helping millions of us buy homes.

Learn more
Dropping £1 coin into a purse
14 December 2021

What size mortgage can I get and how much can I borrow?

Finding the size of mortgage you can get before you start house hunting is a sensible move and can help you set your budget.

Learn more
Woman showing young couple around a shared ownership property
03 December 2021

Shared ownership explained

Can shared ownership mortgages be your best chance of getting a foot on the property ladder?

Learn more
How can you get a mortgage with bad credit?
03 December 2021

Buying a house with bad credit

Your questions on bad credit mortgages answered. Bad credit mortgages do exist - find out how and where to get a mortgage if you have a bad credit history

Learn more
Mortgages for holiday lets. With the right mortgage you could buy a stone cottage on a pretty country road like this one. Perfect to let out to holiday makers or on AirBNB
03 December 2021

Mortgages for Holiday Lets - Uswitch Guide to Holiday Lets

Learn more about financing holiday home properties. Looking for a holiday let mortgage? Find out if you could get a mortgage for a holiday home

Learn more
Holiday loans
03 December 2021

How to Get a Second Charge or Second Mortgage

Second charge or a second mortgage is a loan secured on your home and can be alternative to remortgaging. Our Uswitch guide explains the benefits.

Learn more
Are cashback mortgages worth it?
03 December 2021

Is remortgaging worth it?

Remortgaging to a new deal and new lender can save you lots of Money, it can also land you with Early repayment charges, exit fees and high SVR

Learn more
Help your kids on the property ladder – guarantor mortgages and more. Image of older couple discussing becoming mortgage guarantors with mortgage advisor
02 November 2021

Guarantor and Family Help Mortgages

Parents, families and friends can help out first time buyers with deposits, a guarantor mortgage or family offset mortgages. We reveal what's involved.

Learn more
Non Standard Home Insurance - Body Image
29 October 2021

House valuation – find out what your home is worth

A house valuation will tell you about the property and how much it is worth. Our guide explains how to get a free house valuation.

Learn more
Are cashback mortgages worth it?
29 October 2021

How to apply for a mortgage

To apply for a mortgage you need as minimum as three months bank statements, proof of income and your passport or any other identification

Learn more
How can you get mortgage with bad credit?
23 August 2021

First-time buyers: managing your finances

Eight excellent tips for first-time buyers. Things are tough for first-time buyers, learn how to find a mortgage, buy a house on the property ladder

Learn more
Thatched roof
23 August 2021

When should I fix a mortgage rate?

Fixed rate mortgages rates are getting increasingly competitive, with rates at all time lows, but is 2015 the year to fix your rate?

Learn more
Remortgaging guide
03 August 2021

Remortgaging: The Best Deals and Debt Consolidation

Remortgaging your property can offer a better deal on your monthly repayments or a chance to consolidate your debts. Compare remortgage deals with Uswitch.

Learn more
Find the best buy to let mortgage deals and rates
07 May 2021

Buy to let mortgages

A buy to let (or BTL) mortgage in the UK allows you to borrow money to purchase a property that you can rent out. You can find and compare buy to let mortgages with Uswitch, and try to find the best mortgage for your needs, whether that's a tracker, fixed or variable rate deal.

Learn more
Old credit cards - How to cancel a credit card
26 March 2021

How to Cancel a Credit Card - Closing Credit Card Accounts

How to cancel a credit card account? Uswitch guide explains how to close a Halifax credit card, Santander, Virgin and other credit card provider accounts.

Learn more
Are cashback mortgages worth it?
26 March 2021

How many different types of mortgage are there?

With fixed rate, variable rate or tracker rate mortgages, the option to pay interest only, capital, offset, finding the right mortgage can be difficult

Learn more
Cashback credit cards explained
26 March 2021

Cashback Credit Cards - A guide to Cashback

With cashback credit cards, you get cash back on your spending - learn more and use our credit card comparison tool to find the right one for you.

Learn more
How to buy a house
11 February 2021

How to buy a house

To buy a house you need to set a budget, find a home you can afford, apply for a mortgage and transfer funds to the seller

Learn more
Are cashback mortgages worth it?
08 February 2021

How long do I have to save to get a mortgage?

The average deposit size to get a mortgage is generally 20% of the property value, which means you will likely need somewhere between £20,000 and £50,000

Learn more
Peer-to-peer lending UK
05 February 2021

Guide to Peer to Peer Lending UK - how does it work?

Peer to peer lending in the UK has taken off in recent years, with p2p lending now a permanent fixture on the financial circuit

Learn more
Guide to can you get a loan for a mortgage deposit?
27 January 2021

Mortgage guide page (mock up)

How to get a deposit for a house? Is taking out a loan for house deposit an option? Read our guide to find out more.

Learn more
Are cashback mortgages worth it?
15 December 2020

Build to rent homes

Build to rent refers to an emerging sector in the housing market involving large scale developments built mainly for the use by private renters

Learn more
How can you get mortgage with bad credit?
15 December 2020

Is the lowest mortgage rate always the cheapest?

The cost of a mortgage is almost entirely defined by the interest rate, so the lower the rate, the cheaper your mortgage will be - Read the Uswitch Guide

Learn more
rented housing block
15 December 2020

Why buying a home is better than renting

In the long run buying a home is usually better value than renting. Despite the large upfront costs that come with paying a deposit, legal and mortgage fees

Learn more
What is equity and how to use it for borrowing?
06 November 2020

Should I choose a fixed, variable or tracker mortgage?

Which mortgage is best for you? Read our guide to fixed rate versus standard variable rate mortgages and what mortgage interest rates mean.

Learn more
How can you get mortgage with bad credit?
06 November 2020

Two Year Fixed Rate Mortgages - Pros and Cons

A two year fixed rate mortgage will protect you against potential interest rate rises. Read all about the pros and cons of two year fixed rate mortgages.

Learn more
Cobbler looks at his wares
06 November 2020

How to Get a Mortgage if You're Self-Employed - Uswitch.com

If you work for yourself as a freelancer or contractor or are classed as self employed and are looking for a mortgage? Read our self-employed mortgage guide

Learn more
Timber framed house insurance
02 November 2020

Timber frame house insurance

If your house is made from timber, you may wish to speak to a non-standard home insurance provider to get a quote specific to your requirements.

Learn more
Mortgage repayment holidays
29 October 2020

Mortgage repayment holidays

A repayment holiday is an agreement with a lender to allow you to take a break usually for a month or two or perhaps longer from your usual payment plan.

Learn more
How to become a buy to let landlord. Image of colourful houses with To Let boards.
29 October 2020

How to become a buy to let landlord - Uswitch

Investing in buy to let property has become a popular in recent years, what do you need to know before you become a buy to let landlord?

Learn more
Find the best buy to let mortgage deals and rates
29 October 2020

Interest-only mortgages - Uswitch explains how they work

Interest-only mortgages offer cheaper monthly repayments but what's the catch?

Learn more
How to calculate credit card interest
19 October 2020

How to Calculate Credit Card Interest Rates

How is credit card interest calculated? The Uswitch guide explains, how to calculate credit card interest, based on companies rates for their credit cards.

Learn more
What is a 10 year fixed rate mortgage?
05 October 2020

10 year Fixed Rate Mortgages - Uswitch.com

A 10 year fixed rate mortgage deal will fix your interest rates and monthly repayments at the same level for 10 years

Learn more
Self build mortgages
01 October 2020

Self build mortgages

Self build mortgages can give you the financing you need to make that dream home a reality.

Learn more
What is a first time buyer mortgage? Image of a sale agreed board outside a house.
25 September 2020

First Time Home Buyer Mortgage Guide

Our first time buyer guide will help you choose between a first time home buyer mortgage, help to buy mortgage, and other first buyer schemes.

Learn more
Find the best buy to let mortgage deals and rates
25 September 2020

Five year fixed rate mortgages - are they right for you?

Find the best 5 year fixed rate mortgage for you with the help of our guide and mortgage comparison service.

Learn more
Best credit cards for 2018 Christmas shopping and January sales
02 August 2020

Best credit cards for 2018 Christmas shopping and January sales

What's the best credit cards for Christmas shopping? We look at cards that will reward you for spending or let you borrow for free.

Learn more
What does the base rate cut mean for your finances?
24 April 2020

What does the base rate cut mean for your finances?

The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.10% in March 2020. The lowest rate it's ever been. This could mean cheaper mortgage payments but much lower returns on savings.

Learn more
Interest rates - what to expect and how to prepare
11 March 2020

Interest Rate UK - What to Expect and How to Prepare

The Bank of England base rate is the official borrowing rate and currently stands at 0.1%. This base rate influences UK interest rates, which can increase (or decrease) mortgage rates and your monthly repayments.

Learn more
family in a field
26 March 2019

Compare mortgage protection insurance with Uswitch

Mortgage protection insurance is one way to help cover your debt repayments in the event of losing your income. Learn more about mortgage protection cover.

Learn more
07 February 2019

Prepaid Travel Cards - the Best Way to Spend Overseas?

Prepaid travel cards are plastic payment cards pre-loaded with currency that enable you to spend as if you were using a credit or debit card

Learn more
Uswitch Current Account Awards 2013
16 January 2019

Uswitch Current Account Awards 2013

Find the UK's best current account providers, as voted by customers. The Uswitch Current Account Awards shine a light on the best current account providers.

Learn more
American Express credit cards
19 December 2018

American Express - Amex Credit Cards

What is Amex or American Express? How do they differ from Visa and MasterCard credit cards? Read on to find out the pros and cons

Learn more
How to get the best exchange rate? Credit cards vs cash
19 December 2018

Get the best euro exchange rate on a credit card

What's the best way to spend as you travel around Europe? Take the euros as cash or spend on a travel credit card?

Learn more
Credit cards for the unemployed
17 December 2018

First Credit Card - How to Establish Credit History

Applying for a first credit card can have its complications - our guide can help with the preparation needed to build up your credit history

Learn more
How to get the best exchange rate? Credit cards vs cash
05 October 2018

How to Find the Best Card for Travel Abroad

Credit cards are convenient for making travel arrangements, and can also allow you a little more spending leeway when you are on holiday

Learn more
Can you use a money transfer credit cards as an interest-free cash loan?
01 October 2018

Money Transfer Credit Cards - Interest Free Cash Loans

Can money transfer credit cards give you interest free cash loans? Read the Uswitch guide to find the best interest-free money transfer credit cards

Learn more
Car insurance fronting
20 September 2018

Student car insurance |Taking your car to university - Uswitch

Our guide explains how to save money on student car insurance if you're taking your car with you when you move away to study. Compare insurance quotes here.

Learn more
3 tips on the credit card pre-approval process
05 September 2018

3 tips on credit card pre-approval process

Learn more about the credit card pre-approval process and see if it can really help your chances of getting a credit card if you have bad credit.

Learn more
Can you use a money transfer credit cards as an interest-free cash loan?
05 September 2018

Understanding the credit card summary box

Credit card comparison tables can be quite tricky, so it's worth knowing how to read the credit card summary box to decode the legal jargon.

Learn more
05 September 2018

Should I take cash with me on holiday?

The world of travel money is notoriously difficult. Do you take money or change there? Do you take cash, card or cheque? We answer your questions.

Learn more
cash money image
05 September 2018

Current Accounts, Savings or ISAs? Which is best for you?

Can your current account provide a better rate of return than your savings? When interest rates are rock bottom the answer could be 'yes'. Find out more

Learn more
Credit Cards Q&A
05 September 2018

Credit Cards Q&A - Get Your Credit Card Questions Answered

Confused about credit cards or just want more information? Use our Q&A to find the answers you're looking for with our money experts

Learn more
Car loans and car financing. What is my best option?
04 September 2018

Car Loans and Car Financing. What is my best option?

Buying a car requires a large amount of money so if you don't have the cash, a large personal loan can seem like the easiest option, but is it the best?

Learn more
Find the best buy to let mortgage deals and rates
04 September 2018

Fixed Rate Mortgages - Guide - Uswitch

Is a fixed rate mortgage right for you? If you're not sure Uswitch is here to help. Find out all about the advantages and disadvantages

Learn more
Gifted deposit for a mortgage
04 September 2018

What is LTV? How to Calculate LTV - Loan to Value Ratio

LTV, or loan-to-value, is the size of mortgage compared to how much your property is worth. Do have enough equity to qualify for the best mortgage rates?

Learn more
Deposit protection schemes
04 September 2018

Deposit Protection Schemes - Guide to Renting a Home

The deposit protection scheme is a vital safeguard for the millions of tenants renting their property across the UK. Learn how it all works in our guide.

Learn more
Level term life insurance | Term insurance
04 September 2018

Level term life insurance | Term insurance

Level term life insurance covers a fixed period with a fixed payout. Read our guide to help find you the cheapest life insurance on the market.

Learn more
NISAs - The new combined ISA
04 September 2018

NISAs - The new combined ISA

NISAs were one of the big announcements in the 2014 budget, but what are they exactly, how do they differ from ISAs and savings, and are they right for you?

Learn more
Interest rates - what to expect and how to prepare
04 September 2018

Mortgage Market Review - What is the MMR?

The mortgage market review is a fundamental change to the UK's mortgage market, but what is the mortgage market review or MMR?

Learn more
Moving home tips
04 September 2018

Moving home tips | Your guide to moving home - Uswitch

Moving home can be among the most stressful things to do, but a lot of that stress can be mitigated by a bit of planning in advance.

Learn more
Find the best buy to let mortgage deals and rates
04 September 2018

Tracker mortgages - what are they and how do they work?

Your questions on tracker mortgages. Find out what a tracker mortgage is, see tracker mortgage rates and compare tracker mortgage deals with Uswitch

Learn more
Mortgage interest rates
04 September 2018

Mortgage Rates and Interest Rates: How They Affect You

Are mortgage interest rates going up or down? What kind of mortgage has the best fixed rate, tracker, offset? Compare mortgage interest rates

Learn more
Payday loans
03 September 2018

Payday loans: everything you need to know

You may be tempted to borrow money using a payday loan, but with interest rates as high as 2,000% APR or more they could prove very expensive!

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
03 September 2018

Claims Management Companies - PPI

Do claims management companies keep calling you? Find out why, what they do and if they can be useful for you. Claims management companies have been in the news since the PPI mis-selling scandal broke but how do claims management companies work?

Learn more
green classic car
03 September 2018

Car Loans - Compare and Find Cheap Loans for your Car

Wondering how to buy a new car? Read our guide to car loans and other financing options, including hire purchase plans, personal contract purchase

Learn more
Deposit protection schemes
03 September 2018

Mortgage Guide: Essential Information on Mortgages

Looking for mortgage information? Use the mortgage guide for the essential facts you need to make an informed choice about your mortgage today.

Learn more
People Huddling together
03 September 2018

Credit unions | What is a credit union? Uswitch explains

Credit unions can sometimes offer better rates than the high street and help those struggling with debt - read our guide to see if they can save you money

Diverse team of people huddling together
How can you get mortgage with bad credit?
02 August 2018

Mortgage costs - how to compare mortgages

Mortgages are often complicated products, with a lot to take into account. But, you can compare the cost of different mortgages by looking at monthly repayments.

Learn more
How to get the best exchange rates
07 June 2018

How to get the best exchange rates

You could get the best exchange rate for your travel money by shopping around and buying currency at the right time

Learn more
Gifted deposit for a mortgage
13 April 2018

How to get a mortgage

To get a mortgage you need to have at least a 5% deposit for a home as well as meeting affordability and credit score criteria with a lender.

Learn more
How to pay for your holidays
05 February 2018

How to pay for your holidays

Paying for a holiday can be one of the most expensive decisions of the year: flights, hotels and travel money. What's the best way to pay for it all?

Learn more
How can you manage your finances in Brexit Britain?
10 November 2017

How can you manage your finances in Brexit Britain?

As Britain leaves the European Union the only certainty ahead is uncertainty, we explain what it means for you and how you can try to protect your finances

Learn more
businessman pressing pound button on virtual screens
03 October 2017

Quick Access to Cash Your Options

There are few loan companies that will give you instant decisions - the ones that do will often leave you saddled with an extremely high rate of interest

Learn more
Alternatives to payday loans - Piggy bank
02 October 2017

Alternatives to payday loans

Payday loans have come under close scrutiny, because of their very high effective interest rates. What are your alternatives to payday loans?

Learn more
Loans for a medical procedure
02 October 2017

Loans for Medical Procedures to Pay Off Medical Bills

Loans for medical procedures is not available on the NHS. However, many medical procedures offer their own financing plans. Take a look at our guide

Learn more
Holiday loans
02 October 2017

Holiday loans

Wondering how you can finance your next holiday? Explore three of the main options available to you!

Learn more
Car loans and car financing. What is my best option?
02 October 2017

Logbook Loans - Secured Lending For Your Vehicle

What are logbook loans? Consider taking out a logbook loan? Read our guide to learn more about logbook loans and what the alternatives financing option.

Learn more
Personal loan concept
02 October 2017

Loans for People with Poor Credit History

Poor credit history? Take a step to improve your credit score by registering on electoral roll. This lowers your risk of fraud in the eyes of lenders

Learn more
Holiday loans
02 October 2017

Wedding loans for credit - finance your wedding

Looking for a wedding loan for bad credit? Read on to learn more about what your options are for getting a wedding loan even if you have bad credit.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
02 October 2017

Borrowing with a poor credit history

With a bad credit history it can be difficult, but not impossible to borrow money, whether it's a credit card, loan or mortgage.

Learn more
Are cashback mortgages worth it?
11 September 2017

Should You Get Your Mortgage From Your Bank?

Your bank already knows your circumstances and can get an idea of your reliability with less effort when it comes to assessing your mortgage application

Learn more
British notes and coins
14 June 2017

PSD2 - what is the second payment services directive?

The second payment services directive, known as PSD2, is a plan to change up the retail banking sector, and give consumers more choice.

Learn more
Are cashback mortgages worth it?
15 March 2017

Mortgage Terminology - A to Z - What You Need to Know

We have put together a mortgage glossary to help even the experienced homeowner get to grips with all of the important terminology

Learn more