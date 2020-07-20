Tom Martin

Tom is a fintech and personal finance expert; an experienced creative copywriter and digital content strategist who is his my element in agile tech businesses. He aims to evangelise, educate and entertain about why writing matters and loves creative work as well as doing clever things with data. He was previously responsible for content management and strategy for Uswitch's Banking content, which involved:

- Writing financial news, features and guides with a consumer focus;

- Creating and researching richer content (ie infographics, graphs and videos);

- Maintaining an extensive content library and generating email marketing content.