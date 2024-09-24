Timber frame house insurance

Finding an insurance policy for your timber framed house may be more of a challenge than getting an insurance quote for a traditional bricks and mortar home.

There are, however, specialist insurers who can help you get the best quote for your timber framed house insurance.

Finding insurance for your timber framed house

Owners of timber frame houses face different challenges when looking for insurance, because their homes have features which don’t always fit with normal insurance criteria. This is why a non-standard home insurance provider may be better placed to help you with the right cover.

If your house is primarily made of wood and timber, a traditional insurer may be reluctant to offer you insurance cover. However, there are specialist insurers who understand the needs of owners of timber framed houses, and who may be able to give you a more competitive insurance quote instead.

What makes timber framed house insurance special?

Many timber framed homes are individual and unique and therefore don’t fit the standard criteria set out by many insurance companies.

Timber framed houses have always been popular but modern-day insurers can often be reluctant to treat your property in the same way as a bricks and mortar home.

Traditional Tudor and old barn conversions, cottages and even some newer eco homes might have been made primarily with timber.

Although timber framed homes can be just as durable as bricks and mortar houses, not all insurers are prepared to cover them with an insurance policy. Yet as the homeowner you will want to find a good home insurance policy that will cover all risks including fire, damage by water, flood or storm, and any problems with subsidence.