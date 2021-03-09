How to contact your broadband provider

If you can avoid it, it’s best to use an alternative method to contact your broadband provider.

Since most broadband providers are still being affected by the restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s worth noting that calling your provider on the phone is probably not the most efficient way to get in touch. Like most businesses, internet service providers have had to limit the number of staff in their offices and call centres, meaning it can take a long time before someone is able to answer your call.

If you need to contact your broadband provider to enquire about switching, complain about a fault, or upgrade or downgrade your services, there are a number of ways to do this.

Twitter: The @BTCare Twitter account is very responsive to public complaints on social media.

Online: You can contact BT via a form on its website. You can also pose a question via BT’s community forum

Live chat: BT support assistance is available via live chat, but operating times vary by department.

Email: You can fill out BT’s contact form and submit your complaint. BT aims to respond to emails within 24 hours.

Phone: BT’s customer care line can be reached at 0800 800 150. It’s open Monday to Friday, 8am to 10pm, or weekends from 8am to 8pm. Those wishing to cancel their broadband can call BT from the UK, on 0800 783 1401. BT mobile customers can dial 150 from their device.

If you need help with your bill, or with any of your services, here’s how you can contact BT:

You can find a step-by-step process for how to get in contact with the appropriate department within BT on their website.

BT is one of the most popular broadband providers in the UK and is regularly ranked as one of the best for quality of service. However, BT has been known to have confusing Terms & Conditions in its contracts, with a number of add-on services like BT TV and BT Sport having different T&Cs from its broadband and TV services.

Sky is one of the UK’s biggest broadband providers, and by far its most popular digital TV provider. When it comes to adding services to your subscription or checking your bills and payments, most of this can be done online in your Sky account.

However, if you want to cancel your subscription to any of Sky’s services, or make a complaint or enquiry, you can contact Sky in a number of ways:

Phone: Sky’s complaints line is 03337590956 . Calls to this number are free for Sky Mobile and Sky Talk customers; however, charges may apply if you’re calling from a different provider. Other broadband queries can be made by calling 0333 7591 018.

Post: Customer Complaints, Sky Subscribers Services Ltd, PO Box 43, Livingston, West Lothian, EH54 7DD

Sky live chat: You can reach Sky Experts on its live chat for free between 8:30am and 8pm, seven days a week (more details below)

Twitter: The @SkyHelpTeam account is available from 8am to 10pm on weekdays and 9am to 9pm on weekends.

Sky live chat

You can contact Sky via the My Sky app, which includes a live chat customer support feature. The app was launched back in 2017 to make it "quicker and easier than ever" for people to manage their subscriptions.

Key features of My Sky include the ability to view and manage TV, broadband, talk and mobile services, check and pay bills, alter payment details and monitor broadband speed and usage.

Users can also check their service status and find out how to set up and fix Sky products and services.

Within the MySky app, you can speak with a specialist from Sky via its messaging service which offers real-time interactions and should hopefully see any service issues resolved much more quickly.