Broadband and moving house

How long does it take to set up internet in a new home?

Setting up internet access in a new house usually takes a week or two. If a working broadband line is already installed on the property, getting internet access could be as simple as plugging in your new router when you arrive.

If you do need a new line installed, however, either for a new provider or a new service such as fibre or cable broadband, an engineer visit can take up to two weeks to arrange.

If this is the case, you could book the installation in advance so you aren’t without internet for a while after moving in. Just be aware that you may need to pay installation fees to connect your new home to the internet.

Make sure you take a look at our moving house checklist to ensure you have everything you need in the lead-up to your big move.

Broadband and moving home: what are your options?

Most broadband providers will allow you to take your broadband service with you when you move, as long as they also have coverage in that area.

You might sometimes see a small charge, but this would likely be far below the total you might see in exit fees if you had to leave your contract early.

Some providers might also require you to start a new contract with them, which means committing to another 12, 18, or 24 months with that specific broadband provider once you move to your new address.

This isn't always a bad thing, because securing a low monthly rate from your provider is ideal. However, if they're unable to secure you a good price, or indicate that there will be price jumps, it would be worth looking at other broadband deals for your new home.

1. Transferring your internet from house to house

It may not always make sense to change. It could be worth staying with your current provider and simply transferring your broadband if:

It has coverage in your new area

You are happy with your broadband package

You are still under contract with it and don't want to pay any termination or cancellation costs

2. Cancelling or switching your broadband

This is where it gets a little more complicated. When moving house, you might want to switch to a new broadband provider if your current service isn’t available at your new home.

If you want to switch, you should first compare broadband deals in the new area to find out what services and deals are available in the area you're moving to. Then, by following the steps with your new provider, you can notify your old one that you're moving house and switching from them.

Unfortunately, it’s not always that simple. If you're still within your initial contract period, you'll have to pay an early termination fee to cancel, even if you can’t continue that service at your new address.

The amount you would need to pay to cancel varies depending on your provider, the length of time remaining in your contract and any subscription services.