For many of us, broadband is an essential part of our day-to-day needs. We use the internet to work from home, keep in touch with loved ones, stream TV shows, and complete our ‘life admin’. So, what do you do when your broadband is down?

If you’re one of the five-million-plus Virgin Media broadband customers in the UK, here’s how you can try to resolve broadband outage problems.

Virgin Media outage: 24 February 2025

Thousands of Virgin Media customers reported a loss of broadband connection from around 10 a.m. on Monday 24 February.

The provider swiftly issued a public apology to affected customers, along with an update that it was working on a fix to the issue "as a priority". As of 5 p.m. reports of Virgin Media outages appeared to return to normal levels.

Virgin doesn't usually comment on the causes of its broadband outages, but it likely caused some disturbance for many customers, especially for those working from home at the start of a new week.

