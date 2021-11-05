Which smart home devices should I buy?

Smart home products can improve everything from home security to household activities, like cooking and shopping. But which devices are worth getting? Let’s take a closer look.

So, for example, if your smart security camera notices motion near your home, it will start recording and send a live feed to your smartphone.

A smart home contains gadgets and appliances that wirelessly connect to the internet and each other. This means you can control them using an app on your smartphone or a virtual assistant.

But do you really need to upgrade your gadgets? And how much will it cost? Read on as we break down everything you need to know about the smart home products that will make a big difference to you.

Want to switch the lights on without standing up? Or time a wash cycle to finish for when you get home from work? Believe it or not, there’s an app for that, and much more. By connecting your smart devices to a smart assistant, you can control your appliances on your smartphone.

The most popular virtual assistants in use today are Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and Bixby from Samsung. As well as smart speakers, they’re built into many smartphones and other electronics too. So even if you’re out of your speaker’s… earshot? ... you can still get that device to do what you need just by using your voice.

There are lots of different smart speakers to choose from. While they all essentially do the same thing, you can pay extra for one that has a better sound system or even a screen. These ones are better for activities like cooking, and they can support video-calling too.

Once you have added your devices to your assistant’s mobile app, you can set up rules where, if you give a specific request, it will trigger an action on multiple devices at the same time. So you could set it to mean that, when you say “goodnight”, it will turn off the lights, lock the front door, stop music playing and bring the heating to a lower temperature all at once.

Aside from your mobile phone, a voice-controlled smart speaker is the most important device to add to your smart home. Almost all connected equipment can be operated via a virtual assistant, so it’s the ideal central hub for all of your smart home needs, questions and requests.

Increased security is arguably the greatest benefit to come out of the rise of smart homes. Smart security products can go a long way in preventing crimes on your property, while putting your mind at ease when you’re not at home.

Smart security cameras

Not only do wireless cameras serve as great deterrents to potential robbers and intruders, they are really handy if someone comes to your front door while you’re out.

While there’s a wide range of wireless security cameras that you can install inside or outside your property, a video doorbell is a very popular and more discreet option. It uses a camera to detect motion outside your home and then sends a live video feed to your mobile phone. This means you can see, and even speak to, whoever is at the door.

Video doorbells are super handy for dealing with deliveries while you’re away from home, and they provide a clear, constant view of the front of your house to capture any suspicious activity nearby.

Smart locks

A smart lock is a secure and convenient installation for your front door. It uses Bluetooth technology to sense which household members are coming in and out of your property, and it can even unlock the door for you if your hands are full with shopping.

It can be controlled from your mobile phone or smart speaker, so you can unlock the door for someone if you’re not able to get there yourself. Some can even be unlocked with a fingerprint or voice-activation by each assigned household member. This means you could actually be able to unlock your front door simply by saying “open sesame!” or “password”.

Large household appliances

Even some of the most staple electronics in the home are getting a smart makeover. Appliances we’re all too familiar with are now being modernised to fit nicely into the home of the future, and it’s likely to make household chores a lot more bearable.

Cooking and food prep

While options are still quite limited and prices remain high, smart fridges and ovens are starting to make their way into the kitchen.

Smart fridges connect to your Wi-Fi and offer a range of ways to help you preserve and shop for your food. They can also act as the central hub of your kitchen, offering inbuilt voice assistance and a large touchscreen display on the door to help you organise your day. Super advanced models also have cameras inside the fridge that can sense if you’re running low on a particular item, and order more to be delivered in the next few days!

Smart ovens also make use of screens and cameras to improve your cooking. Their displays offer a number of different cooking options, including a live video feed of what’s inside the oven. This means you can check how it’s doing without opening the door and letting hot air out.

You can also control smart ovens completely from your smartphone, so you won’t have to waste time waiting at home to change the temperature before heading out — you can just do it on the app from wherever you are.

Cleaning

Smart washing machines make one of the most boring household tasks a breeze, and they can be a lot more environmentally friendly than older models.

Like smart ovens, these appliances can be controlled entirely by an app on your phone. So you can stop, start or pause the cycle without having to walk over to the machine. They also remember your preferred cycles and suggest them first as you’re loading your washing in.

Many smart washers also have automatic scales built into the basin, so it can adjust the amount of water used for the wash to limit your water and energy consumption.

Smart dishwashers work in a very similar way. They can detect load size to adjust the amount of energy and water used in the cycle and can be completely controlled either by a smart speaker or a mobile app. Some can even learn when you might be running low on dishwasher detergent and automatically order more for you before you run out.

