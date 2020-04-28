Kims are more likely to complain than a Karen

Complaining is expressing dissatisfaction and when it came down to the Trip Advisor reviews for the worlds most popular attractions the ‘poor’ and ‘terrible’’ were a little more than dissatisfied!

Just beating Karen to the finishing line, Kim came in first place for the female names most likely to leave a negative review. With 8 complaints from Kim within our research, the name was closely followed by Karen with 7. Showing that although Karen is the assumed Queen complainer it is actually Kim who takes the title.

With a solid 6 across Susan, Sue, Sarah, Julie, Emily, Claudia and Anna a single name cannot be singled out, but what is apparent is the vastly lower amount of negative reviews from women. Proving that not only is the Karen assumption wrong, but that maybe we should be looking for the male equivalent.

Pauls lead the keyboard warriors

Male names leave more complaints across the board with Paul in the top spot. Our data revealed 14 complaints in the tourist landmarks under the name Paul alone, which compared to the hundreds of names that came up in the data to hit double figures makes men named Paul our biggest complainer.

402 hours spent writing negative reviews on the Eiffel Tower

Even with the names of the most common complainers, it is easy to see just how much time and energy people put into writing negative online reviews. According to Reviewtracker.com consumers are 21% more likely to leave a review after a negative experience than a positive one, and when it came to the world's most popular tourist attractions this was no different.

People spent 402 hours writing about their bad experiences at the Eiffel Tower, equating to 17.5 days worth of negativity just on one very iconic attraction. Although no other attraction came close to this, Rome’s historic Colosseum racked up an impressive 41 hours or 1.7 days of negative review writing online with London’s Big Ben taking up 33 hours or 1.3 days of time.

However, it isn't just worldwide attractions that people complain about. Every quarter, telecoms industry regular Ofcom releases its latest complaints report highlighting trends in customers complaints - allowing customers to check which broadband and pay TV services are the most complained about before switching their provider.

During the chaos that was 2020, the most common broadband complaints were regarding faults and service and provisioning issues. The latest report from the telecoms regulator revealed that 48% of the complaints they received from customers about their broadband, landline, pay-TV and pay-monthly mobile services involved faults in their service and how to get them fixed.

The second most common complaint was regarding how providers handled complaints themselves, revealing that a reliable provider with good customer service could be even more important than price and charges.