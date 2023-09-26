Assassin's Creed Mirage – release date and prices

To build suspense for fans even further, Ubisoft has decided to move the release date for Assassin's Creed Mirage forward. Excitement is building around the upcoming launch as players anticipate an earlier opportunity to immerse themselves in the streets of Baghdad, engaging in stealthy and investigative adventures.
Ubisoft has said it is aiming to recapture the essence of the earlier Assassin's Creed games, focusing on a more concentrated gaming experience. Creative Director Stéphane Boudon describes Mirage as a "modern take on the iconic Assassin's Creed gameplay," catering to long-time fans and newcomers. If you found the extensive quests and vast worlds of Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok overwhelming, Mirage might be the game you've been waiting for.
Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to launch on October 5, 2023, a week ahead of its original release date, which was scheduled for October 12. This strategic move gives players more time to enjoy the game amidst a busy October gaming lineup, including titles like Detective Pikachu Returns, Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Assassin's Creed Mirage will be available on multiple platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and PC. PC players can choose between purchasing the game from the Ubisoft Store or the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, at the moment, a Nintendo Switch version is not in the cards for now, but history has shown that Assassin's Creed titles sometimes make their way to the platform later down the line.
Assassin's Creed Mirage is still available to preorder in the UK and is listed at £44.99 for the Standard Edition on the Ubisoft Store, £49.99 for the Deluxe Edition, and £129.99 for the Collector's Edition. Preorders are also now available at UK retailer GAME, which has both the Standard and Deluxe Editions listed at £49.99.
In order to download Assassin's Creed Mirage you will need 40GB of SSD space. Ubisoft have specifically stated that an SSD is required, so if you are using a HDD or SSHD, you may need to make an upgrade.
The gameplay in Mirage harkens back to the franchise's earlier entries, featuring familiar elements like haystacks for stealthy escapes. Players will have a degree of freedom in approaching objectives, with multiple paths and strategies at their disposal. The game's protagonist, Basim Ibn Ishaq, known from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, takes centre stage as a street thief with a mysterious past who joins the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers. Ubisoft promises a narrative-driven action adventure with an emphasis on parkour, stealth, and assassinations.
The game showcases the historical city of Baghdad in stunning detail, inviting players to explore its intricacies. Ubisoft has integrated a History of Baghdad feature within the Codex, offering players a chance to unlock rewards for Basim by delving into the history, art, and culture of Baghdad and the Abbasid Caliphate. This feature includes 66 historical sites to discover, along with research-driven articles that enrich the game's world and add to its authenticity.
In the Mirage cast, Lee Majdoub takes on the role of Basim, replacing Carlo Rota, who voiced the character in AC Valhalla. Shohreh Aghdashloo joins as Roshan, a mentor figure to Basim. Lee Majdoub is known for his role in the Sonic the Hedgehog films, playing Agent Stone, while Shohreh Aghdashloo's credits include The Expanse, The Flight Attendant, and Arcane.
Prepare to step into this captivating world of intrigue and history as Assassin's Creed Mirage promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise.
