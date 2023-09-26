Assassin's Creed Mirage – release date and prices

To build suspense for fans even further, Ubisoft has decided to move the release date for Assassin's Creed Mirage forward. Excitement is building around the upcoming launch as players anticipate an earlier opportunity to immerse themselves in the streets of Baghdad, engaging in stealthy and investigative adventures.

Returning to the series' roots:

Ubisoft has said it is aiming to recapture the essence of the earlier Assassin's Creed games, focusing on a more concentrated gaming experience. Creative Director Stéphane Boudon describes Mirage as a "modern take on the iconic Assassin's Creed gameplay," catering to long-time fans and newcomers. If you found the extensive quests and vast worlds of Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok overwhelming, Mirage might be the game you've been waiting for.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to launch on October 5, 2023, a week ahead of its original release date, which was scheduled for October 12. This strategic move gives players more time to enjoy the game amidst a busy October gaming lineup, including titles like Detective Pikachu Returns, Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Which platforms is Assassin's Creed Mirage available on?

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be available on multiple platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and PC. PC players can choose between purchasing the game from the Ubisoft Store or the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, at the moment, a Nintendo Switch version is not in the cards for now, but history has shown that Assassin's Creed titles sometimes make their way to the platform later down the line.

How much will Assassin’s Creed Mirage cost?

Assassin's Creed Mirage is still available to preorder in the UK and is listed at £44.99 for the Standard Edition on the Ubisoft Store, £49.99 for the Deluxe Edition, and £129.99 for the Collector's Edition. Preorders are also now available at UK retailer GAME, which has both the Standard and Deluxe Editions listed at £49.99.

In order to download Assassin's Creed Mirage you will need 40GB of SSD space. Ubisoft have specifically stated that an SSD is required, so if you are using a HDD or SSHD, you may need to make an upgrade.