The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – release date and prices

The most anticipated game of the year

Ever since Breath of the Wild graced our screens in 2017, the development of a sequel was in the pipeline. As the story goes, the development team simply had too many great ideas to fit into just one game. And who can blame them? We all loved exploring the open world of Hyrule with Link, climbing, crafting, and breaking swords over and over again.

Breath of the Wild was (and still is) a highly successful game, so it’s no wonder that Breath of the Wild 2 was crowned as the “Most Anticipated Game” at last year’s Game Awards and the “Most Wanted Game” at the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards.

The sequel was teased in 2019 before being officially revealed at E3 2021. But it wasn’t until September 2022 that the title was officially announced as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It was during that same announcement that Nintendo also confirmed the release date. After originally being set for a 2022 release date, we can now expect to get our hands on a copy of Tears of the Kingdom on 12 May 2023. You can even pre-order your digital version now (see below).

Which platforms will Breath of the Wild 2 be available on?

Since the Legend of Zelda franchise and all its characters, places, and stories are completely owned by Nintendo, Breath of the Wild 2 – aka Tears of the Kingdom – will only be available on the Nintendo Switch. This is important to note because Breath of the Wild was also available on the Switch’s predecessor, the Wii U. In fact, Breath of the Wild was the final Nintendo-published game for the Wii U.

What can we expect to see?

Nintendo has released two trailers for Tears of the Kingdom so far and what we can see looks amazing. We still have the gorgeous cel-shaded graphics that have been distinct in Zelda games ever since The Wind Waker. We also spot some interesting new abilities, in particular a new sort of glove that endows Link with telekinetic-like abilities. And of course, we still have the open-world gameplay, with one notable upgrade – much of the new action will take place in the sky.