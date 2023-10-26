Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - everything you need to know

The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been confirmed for 10 November 2023, setting the stage for a thrilling gaming experience.

Furthermore, everyone who pre-orders the game digitally on Xbox, PlayStation or PC can start playing the single-player campaign from 3 November, a full week ahead of the game’s release.

In this article, we take a look at what gamers can expect, including the cost, platform availability and game modes.

What do we know at the moment?

This year's Call of Duty promises to be exciting after the game’s trailer revealed insights into the campaign mode and multiplayer maps.

Here's a summary of what we currently know about Modern Warfare III, including a glimpse at the new trailer and a preview of the storyline.

Title: Modern Warfare III

What is it? A sequel to the highly successful Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Release Date: November 10, 2023

Developers: Sledgehammer Games in collaboration with Infinity Ward

How much does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III cost?

The cost of the game varies depending on where you choose to purchase it, for example on Xbox and Playstation stores the preorder price is set at £69.99, but at Game, the price is slightly lower at £64.99.

Currys is also currently offering a fantastic 15% off when pre-ordering the game by entering the code GHOST15 at checkout. The discount takes the price from £69.99 to £59.49 and at the time of writing is valid until Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Which platforms is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III available on?

You'll be able to enjoy Modern Warfare III on various platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Campaign ‘darker than Modern Warfare 2’

This instalment is being marketed as a darker and more intense experience than its predecessor Modern Warfare 2, which was released back in 2009. The teaser at the end of the previous game hinted at the return of Vladimir Makarov, a key antagonist in the series.

The latest trailer for Modern Warfare III shown at Gamescom Opening Live 2023 showcased a campaign mission called 'Operation 627,' where players infiltrate a prison to rescue an undisclosed operative, likely Makarov.

In terms of gameplay, Modern Warfare III introduces changes to movement and the Heads-up display (HUD). The classic mini-map with red dot enemy indicators returns, alongside map voting and starting perks. Time to kill has been adjusted to be more in line with older games, with core health set at 150.

Movement mechanics have also seen refinements, including the return of slide cancelling and the ability to cancel reload animations to fire remaining bullets. Tactical Sprint duration has been extended and recharges while sprinting.

The campaign offers a series of story-based missions that continue the narrative of Captain John Price and the squad. Additionally, Open Combat Missions provide players with choices on how to complete objectives, catering to both stealth and all-out action approaches.

For more information about what the gaming terms mean for you user experience check out our gaming terminology glossary .

Multiplayer maps and modes

Gamers should be prepared for a dose of nostalgia because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III brings back all 16 beloved maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, remastered and reimagined for the launch of Modern Warfare III. These iconic maps will receive a modern makeover, introducing fresh gameplay elements and exciting new modes.

Warzone

The latest addition to Call of Duty’s highly regarded battle royale version Warzone – available to play as part of the game – will see a new map titled Urzikstan. A bustling urban battlefield, designed for both battle royale and Plunder modes, it boasts 11 major points of interest.

It joins the ranks of Warzone's existing maps, Vondel and Ashika Island Resurgence. In 2024, Warzone will see the arrival of a revamped Ranked mode, along with the eagerly anticipated Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island maps.

Zombies

In an exciting first for the Modern Warfare series, Zombies mode makes its debut, bringing with it Treyarch's immersive Dark Aether storyline. This is not your typical round-based Zombies experience; instead, it offers an open-world adventure with survival elements and PvE extraction.

Modern Warfare III Zombies unfolds on the brand-new Urzikstan map within Warzone. You can tackle this mode solo or team up with a squad, with matches accommodating up to eight squads of three. While it leans towards a large-scale extraction mode, the map still retains core Zombies features like the mysterious box, perk machines, Pack-a-Punch, and a new Wonder Weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III size

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare III size for download on PC is 65GB of SSD space. However, you will need an additional 25GB of space available for the COD HQ download if you don't have it already.

