Even if you’re just a casual gamer, you’ve probably heard these terms before. If you’re experiencing lag while playing a game online, and you’re wondering why your computer is so frustratingly slow, it may be due to your internet connection. And since the slightest interruption to your internet can mean the difference between victory and defeat, here’s what you need to know about lag, ping and latency.

Game lagging

Most online gamers will experience something lag at some point, otherwise known as game lagging. You might press a button on your keyboard or controller and notice a slight delay before the corresponding action takes place on the screen. If the delay is particularly bad, or if it happens often, it can cause stuttering or the occasional freeze frame in your game.

Sometimes your character or the environment will appear to teleport or jump around unexpectedly as a result of this delay. This is most noticeable in fast-paced action games like FPS, which often require split-second response times, and it can be an absolute buzzkill in online gaming.

What is lagging?

Lag, simply put, is another word for that annoying delay. Any time there is a delay between the action of the user – like a button or controller stick being pressed – and the reaction of the server supporting that action, this is lag. Some online game providers will monitor lag and will actively disconnect players who have a consistent lag since it can seriously hamper the gameplay of others.

The player's own ability to withstand lag depends on what type of game you’re playing. For example, a turn-based game like Hearthstone, or any game that requires a significant amount of strategic thinking, will have a higher threshold, or even be unaffected by high lag.

A game that requires quick decision-making during gameplay, or any game with a considerably faster pace, will perform better with a lower lag. Frequent lagging in this case will result in a less satisfying gaming experience, and no one wants that.

How to reduce lag

There are a number of things you can do to reduce lag, the most important being to ensure you have the best broadband for gaming. Many gamers also find that using a wired connection like an ethernet cable will greatly reduce lag.

Wireless connections are useful for mobility when you’re gaming, but if you’re on the opposite side of your house from your router, your system will have a harder time trying to make sure there is a consistent connection.

If you’re playing on a computer, it’s also a good idea to close other windows or applications that might be using the internet. If you’re running a video service like Netflix or a music streaming app like Spotify in the background, it can sometimes consume more internet bandwidth than your provider can handle.

If you’re streaming on a service like Twitch, this can be even more important, as upload speeds tend to be lower than download speeds. The same goes for other users in your household. It might be worth asking your housemate to pause downloading updates for their PS5 or Xbox if your game is responding strangely.

What is input lag and how is it different?

We should also note that sometimes lag can be caused by your TV settings and might have nothing to do with your internet connection. This is called “input lag”. If your game is still lagging even after reading this article and doing a ping test (more on that later), check your TV’s picture mode.

Modern TVs are complicated, and they have a lot of settings to play around with such as contrast, colour, brightness, etc. Most consumers choose the setting that looks prettiest and then leave it at that. If you have an Ultra HD or 4K TV, however, you should keep in mind that the time it takes for your TV to process and generate images increases. This isn’t normally noticeable when you’re watching a film or TV show, but when it comes to gaming, this extra time is enough to create input lag.

To fix input lag, simply go into your TV’s menu and find its Picture settings. There should be an option called “Game Mode” or “PC Mode” which will turn off this extra processing time. If successful, you should see an immediate difference in responsiveness in your gaming, if that was the issue.