160 video gaming terms, words and slang explained - Uswitch

An optional profile picture used on a gaming account or in game. Avatars are usually characters within a game. They can also be original characters or ideas by an artist.

Taking part in takedown of a player but not getting the kill.

An area of effect ability is one whose effects are felt over an area. An example would be a healing spell that heals anyone within its bounds. Not to be confused with AoE, Age of Empires.

Stopping your character from completing the full animation of an attack, often by issuing another command. If that attack is firing a gun, you might cancel it just after the projectile leaves the barrel. With a punch, you might do it the moment you’ve inflicted damage. A great way to increase DPS or escape attacks, and also a lot of fun.

An early version of a game, not usually accessible by the public.

In shooters, a hack that aims for you.

In gaming, Artificial Intelligence refers to the behaviour of computer-controlled characters. Simulation games like The Sims make extensive use of complex AI, but “AI” can be used to refer to simpler behaviours, like the movement of NPCs in a town.

A term widely used in MMOs, aggro is attention from the enemy. “Drawing aggro” means to attract damage to yourself, perhaps by using special spells, perhaps just by becoming a big enough nuisance. Classically, this is the job of the tank.

“Away from keyboard”. Perhaps you’re in the loo; perhaps you’re making tea. Regardless, hopefully your friends won’t start a game without you.

An immersive story-focused genre that involves playing as a protagonist through different challenges and/or solving puzzles.

Different platforms call their achievements different things, eg, trophies or missions.

Awards given to the player for achieving arbitrary things set by the developers. Sometimes these can be as trivial as “watched the intro”. Sometimes they have nothing to do with the main game and getting them takes a lot of skill and time.

Pronounced “triple-A”, AAA publishers are those with big budgets, like Square Enix and Nintendo , in contrast with indie game publishers.

In MOBAs and RTSes, an auto-attack is one that repeats at fixed intervals. AAs are a unit's bread-and-butter attack, unlike spells, which usually cost mana and must be explicitly triggered each time.

8K is the same, except we’re talking 8,000 pixels now.

In gaming terms, 4K refers either to an ultra-high-definition display, one whose resolution is roughly 4,000 pixels or to a game outputting at that resolution.

Three-dimensional games present game worlds that can be viewed from any angle. Most modern games are 3D, eg, Grand Theft Auto 5 .

Two-dimensional games can only be viewed from one angle. Platformers like Super Mario Bros are 2D, as are older RPGs like Zelda. Classically, 2D games are composed of 2D images, often called sprites, though nowadays they might be created from 3D graphics, in which case they’re sometimes called 2.5D.

Hardware and software from the third, fourth, and fifth generation of consoles, using 8, 16, 32, and 64-bit architecture.

An enemy that takes a lot of hits to kill.

A buff also refers to a balance adjustment that makes a character more powerful.

Any kind of boost to a character’s power, usually to stats, like HP or MP. Usually, these are temporary; sometimes they’re permanent. A character might be able to buff themselves. “Support” characters are often able to buff multiple characters.

“Be right back”: the user has gone AFK, but hopefully not for long.

The term is also used to refer to fake players controlled by user scripts, made for fun or for other reasons, for example, to level up characters.

A powerful monster you must defeat in order to progress. Sometimes a level will consist of only a boss; while other times a boss lies at the end of a level.

Playing games on a lower-ranked player’s account in order to raise their ranking. It’s usually a bannable offence; regardless, many high-ranking players, even professionals, have done it as a paid service.

“Bad manner”, or “bad manners”. Used to indicate another player was being disrespectful.

Usually used when talking about procedurally-generated games like Minecraft, a biome refers to the elements that make up an area. These elements might include the tileset, music, enemies, terrain, plants, and animals.

A version of an upcoming game released to build hype and provide feedback to the developers. It will be more complete than the alpha, but will still have bugs and gameplay issues that can be ironed out.

A genre that involves fighting enemies in a brawl-style hand-to-hand combat game. Notable beat ’em games up include Streets of Rage , Treachery in Beatdown City , and River City Girls .

A game in which you win by being the last one standing. Usually, there exists some mechanism to force players together as the game goes on. The most famous battle royale game is Fortnite .

A ban from joining the game or playing games. Some last mere hours, and some are permanent; these are called “permabans”.

Campaign

A usually-singleplayer mode in a game which has the player traverse through a series of levels, and which usually tells a story.

Camping

A strategy in which a player holds a static position that provides them with an advantage over their opponent. In an FPS this might be somewhere up high, or behind a door.

Casual

A game that is simple, easy, and not targeted at hardcore gamers. One that doesn’t require too much investment.

CC

Crowd control, or CC, describes abilities that restrict the damage output and movement of a unit. The term is used mostly in MOBAs and MMORPGs.

Cheat

Cheats give you advantages you don’t ordinarily have, eg, infinite lives. They’re usually accessed by entering codes at specific times. In some PC games, they’re entered into an in-game command line. Many old console game cheats existed to help developers debug their games.

Checkpoint

A place where you can save your progress in-game.

Cheese/cheesing

Simple tactics that are difficult to beat by all but the most experienced players. These aren’t the most honourable ways to win a match and can be pretty mean-spirited. Tragically, this makes them pretty fun when you’re the one doing them.

Clan

A clan (or guild) refers to a community of players that play games together, often tackling challenges that require multiple players, or engaging in clan-to-clan combat. In MMORPGs, some clans compete in professional games.

Class

A “type” of character, different for each game. Some classes might be geared towards dealing damage, some for taking it, some for supporting other teammates.

Closed beta

A beta only accessible to those with invites. Often, these invites are given out at events or in Twitch streams.

Co-op

A PVE game or game mode in which two or more players cooperate to beat a level, or win a round. A famous co-op game is Left 4 Dead.

COD

Call of Duty is one of the biggest FPS franchises ever released.

Combo

Loosely, any combination of attacks. In a 1-on-1 fighting game, these attacks will be consecutive. In team-based games, they might be simultaneous, a coordinated effort between team members.

Complete/clock/beat

To finish a game from beginning to end.

Console

A computer whose primary purpose is playing games. Also, another name for a command prompt in PC games like Quake.

Cooldown

A period after the use of a skill during which the skill can’t be used again.

CPU

Central processing unit, the computer component that executes programs. A CPU character is one controlled by the game, ie, a bot.

Crafting

A mechanism whereby items are created by combining other ones.

Critical hit

An attack that deals a considerably higher amount of damage than a normal attack. Crits usually have a percentage chance of triggering and can feel quite satisfying.

Cross-platform

A game that is released on more than one platform.

CTF

“Capture the flag”, a game mode, usually in team-based FPS games, in which your team must capture a “flag”, which spawns between your and the enemy’s bases. You must then get the flag back to your base and hold it for a certain amount of time to score.

Cutscene

A non-interactive scene in a video game for the purpose of story progression.

D-pad

The directional buttons (up, down, left, right) on a controller.

Deathmatch

A simple game mode in which the winner is the player who gets the most kills. It is mostly seen in shooters.

Debuff

Any effect that makes a player or character weaker. Debuffs can be applied to you by an enemy character’s skill, or by an item or region in the game.

Demo

A short taster of a game, a bait for players who might buy the full game. There are playable demos, or demos consisting of in-game gameplay, interviews and other relevant media for a new and upcoming release.

Developer

An individual or team that creates games.

DLC

Downloadable content is extra content created for a game after release. It can contain anything from extra game modes to character stories to horse armour. It differs from a patch in that it’s optional.

DPS

Damage per second; is the amount of damage a character will ideally do per second. Usually, DPS is used to describe sustained damage, that is, damage that can be outputted indefinitely. If the damage is done all at once, it’s referred to as “burst damage”.

Draw distance

In a 3D game, the amount of the world that’s drawn. Beyond the draw distance, nothing will be seen except the background. A fog effect was once common to hide “pop-in”, the sudden appearance of objects as they came within the draw distance. Nowadays fog is uncommon: draw distances are very long.

Driving simulator

A driving game, usually a racer, which tries to present an accurate depiction of driving. The popular Forza games are driving simulators.

DRM

Digital rights management refers to various strategies employed by developers to prevent digital content from being copied, an attempt to prohibit piracy.

Dual wield