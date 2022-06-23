160 video gaming terms, words and slang explained - Uswitch

Don't feel overwhelmed, there are a lot of gaming terms and abbreviations that you might not recognise.

These are some of the most-used gaming terms that you may or may not have heard of. Our gaming glossary will help make you a better gamer, and check out our broadband for gaming hub for more tips on what you can do to up your game.

8, 16, 32, 64-bit

Hardware and software from the third, fourth, and fifth generation of consoles, using 8, 16, 32, and 64-bit architecture.

2D

Two-dimensional games can only be viewed from one angle. Platformers like Super Mario Bros are 2D, as are older RPGs like Zelda. Classically, 2D games are composed of 2D images, often called sprites, though nowadays they might be created from 3D graphics, in which case they’re sometimes called 2.5D.

3D

Three-dimensional games present game worlds that can be viewed from any angle. Most modern games are 3D, eg, Grand Theft Auto 5.

4K and 8K resolution

In gaming terms, 4K refers either to an ultra-high-definition display, one whose resolution is roughly 4,000 pixels or to a game outputting at that resolution.

8K is the same, except we’re talking 8,000 pixels now.

AA / Auto-attack

In MOBAs and RTSes, an auto-attack is one that repeats at fixed intervals. AAs are a unit's bread-and-butter attack, unlike spells, which usually cost mana and must be explicitly triggered each time.

AAA

Pronounced “triple-A”, AAA publishers are those with big budgets, like Square Enix and Nintendo , in contrast with indie game publishers.

Achievements

Awards given to the player for achieving arbitrary things set by the developers. Sometimes these can be as trivial as “watched the intro”. Sometimes they have nothing to do with the main game and getting them takes a lot of skill and time.

Different platforms call their achievements different things, eg, trophies or missions.

Adventure game

An immersive story-focused genre that involves playing as a protagonist through different challenges and/or solving puzzles.

AFK

“Away from keyboard”. Perhaps you’re in the loo; perhaps you’re making tea. Regardless, hopefully, your friends won’t start a game without you.

Aggro

A term widely used in MMOs, aggro is attention from the enemy. “Drawing aggro” means to attract damage to yourself, perhaps by using special spells, perhaps just by becoming a big enough nuisance. Classically, this is the job of the tank.

AI

In gaming, Artificial Intelligence refers to the behaviour of computer-controlled characters. Simulation games like The Sims make extensive use of complex AI, but “AI” can be used to refer to simpler behaviours, like the movement of NPCs in a town.

Aimbot

In shooters, a hack that aims for you.

Alpha

An early version of a game, not usually accessible by the public.

Animation cancelling

Stopping your character from completing the full animation of an attack, often by issuing another command. If that attack is firing a gun, you might cancel it just after the projectile leaves the barrel. With a punch, you might do it the moment you’ve inflicted damage. A great way to increase DPS or escape attacks, and also a lot of fun.

AOE

An area of effect ability is one whose effects are felt over an area. An example would be a healing spell that heals anyone within its bounds. Not to be confused with AoE, Age of Empires.

Assist

Taking part in takedown of a player but not getting the kill.

Avatar

An optional profile picture used on a gaming account or in game. Avatars are usually characters within a game. They can also be original characters or ideas by an artist.