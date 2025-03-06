Nine million UK broadband customers who are out of contract could avoid this year's annual price increases if they switch to a new provider before 31 March.
Several of the big UK broadband providers - including those that increase their prices every year - have committed to no price increases until 2026. But there's a catch.
To benefit from this price freeze, you need to switch to one of these providers before their 2025 annual price increase comes into effect.
For providers like BT, Plusnet or EE, this date is 31 March 2025. For most others, including Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Vodafone, it is one day later on 1 April 2025.
To take advantage of this opportunity, you'll also need to be either out of contract, or less than a month from the end of your term. Cancelling your contract early will likely result in paying an early exit fee.
Out of contract? Switch now to beat the price hikes
Enjoy no price increase until 2026 from a range of UK providers, or even find a fixed-price provider in your area.
Broadband price increases in 2025
Monthly prices are set to go up for most customers in 2025, either by 6-7% or a fixed £3-3.50 rate, depending on when you started your current contract. These price increases happen every year for most UK customers because all of the big UK providers include them in their contract terms.
Your increased monthly rate will apply to your first bill after 31 March or 1 April, depending on which date your provider has chosen. However, there's usually a window every March when you can avoid this price increase if you switch to a provider too close to its deadline.
This is largely because you would have signed up for a particular monthly price in March, and it would be a very poor experience for your first bill to be more expensive than the price you chose. Many providers have accepted this by stating that their first annual price increase will be in 2026 for customers who switch to them in this short period.
You can learn more about which price increase you should expect with our broadband price rises guide.
Are you a Sky broadband customer?
Sky is an exception when it comes to annual price rises. It doesn't state a certain price increase amount in its terms, so customers can leave their contract early if their price goes up mid-contract. And it will be increasing prices in 2025.
If you'd like to cancel your Sky contract early as a result of its price increase, you'll need to do so within 30 days of when you are notified. Otherwise, your bill will go up by an average of 6.2% from 1 April.
However, this policy doesn't apply to Sky TV contracts. So if you pay for Sky TV in addition to broadband, this might be more difficult to do.
Search for fixed price broadband
Most of the big UK broadband providers have annual price increases in their contract terms, which you can only avoid if you're out of contract.
However, many smaller broadband providers like Hyperoptic, Trooli, Zen Internet and others have committed to no mid-contract price rises at all. So if one of these providers are available in your area, you could enjoy a consistent monthly price until your contract comes to an end.
Compare fixed price broadband deals
Browse deals from providers with no mid-contract price increases for the full length of your contract.
Still in contract? Here's what you can do.
If you've got quite a while left until the end of your contract, you likely can't avoid this year's price increases.
While you technically can cancel your current contract early and switch, you'll be charged early exit fees. This will likely be far more expensive than the financial benefit of skipping one year's worth of annual price rises.
However, it's very important that you know when your contract is set to end. Switching or re-contracting will help you avoid an even more expensive price hike if you fall out of contract.
Give us your contract end date and we'll send you a handy reminder when it's approaching. If you provide your address too, we'll also send you some of our most popular deals available to you at the time.
Switching broadband is now even easier
It's now simpler than it has ever been to switch broadband providers. Recent rules imposed by Ofcom mean that you no longer have to reach out to your old provider to cancel your current contract.
Now, when you sign up to a new provider, they will handle the switching admin for you. You may still get some end of contract documentation from your old provider once they're notified of your switch, but you're no longer required to let them know yourself.
You can read more about this new process, called One Touch Switch, with our in-depth guide.
