Nine million UK broadband customers who are out of contract could avoid this year's annual price increases if they switch to a new provider before 31 March.

Several of the big UK broadband providers - including those that increase their prices every year - have committed to no price increases until 2026. But there's a catch.

To benefit from this price freeze, you need to switch to one of these providers before their 2025 annual price increase comes into effect.

For providers like BT, Plusnet or EE, this date is 31 March 2025. For most others, including Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Vodafone, it is one day later on 1 April 2025.

To take advantage of this opportunity, you'll also need to be either out of contract, or less than a month from the end of your term. Cancelling your contract early will likely result in paying an early exit fee.