Switching broadband is normally a very simple process for most people. But thanks to a new industry ruling, it’s now meant to be even simpler.

The new rule, which has been implemented since 12 September 2024, may not affect everyone, as it’s only meant to help customers who are switching between certain providers. But for those who want to upgrade their connection to full fibre, or switch to a provider that uses a different broadband network, the process now should involve even less hassle than before.

Read on to learn all about One Touch Switch, and how you might be impacted by it when you next change providers.

What is One Touch Switch?

Put simply, One Touch Switch means you now only have to contact your new provider when you switch broadband.

This is already the case for many people who switch each year, because you only have to contact one provider if your new one is on the same network as your old one. For example, Openreach hosts broadband services for BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and more.

But this wasn’t the case if you wanted to switch between providers that used different networks (for example, BT and Virgin Media, who operate separate cable networks across the country).

When the switch involves providers on different networks, the new one needs to activate your connection and your old one needs to turn theirs off. So until One Touch Switch, customers had to reach out to both providers to make this happen.

However, this is finally set to change. The new One Touch Switch process is specifically aimed at switches that take place between different networks. It ensures that the new provider handles the whole process, making it the same experience for everyone.