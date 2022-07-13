Revealed: Ofcom's most complained-about broadband providers

Take a look at the latest data to see where your current provider sits, and find out which ones seem to offer a smoother customer experience.

If you’re looking to switch to a new broadband, TV or mobile provider, these rankings from Ofcom provide a clear view of which brands are currently more in favour with customers than others.

Looking at the period of January-March 2022, the report looks at complaints made against broadband and pay-TV services — highlighting which providers performed the best and worst in that period.

The UK’s telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has announced the latest complaints rankings for broadband providers.

Instead, the biggest cause for complaint was still issues like faults, service and provisioning (37%) and complaints handling (31%). We may see an increase of complaints about billing and pricing in the next report, which covers the time that customers’ prices did increase.

The first part of 2022 saw Ofcom complaints about broadband increase slightly. However, despite all the announcements of price increases that providers sent out in this time, complaints about billing, pricing and charges remained relatively the same (14%).

EE, Sky and BT had the least complaints

As has been the case for well over a year, BT, Sky and EE performed the best in the complaints rankings for broadband.

Once again receiving well below the average number of complaints for the industry (which was 10 per 100,000 customers), they have consistently proven to cause their customers fewer reasons to complain than other providers.

EE received three complaints per 100,000 customers, Sky received four, and BT received seven. One other provider — NOW Broadband — had fewer complaints than the industry average at eight.

Shell Energy and Virgin Media had the most complaints

Complaints increased quite significantly for the worst-performers in Ofcom’s rankings. Shell Energy remained the most complained-about provider, with 22 complaints per 100,000 customers. That’s an increase of seven compared to its previous score of 15.

Virgin Media returned to the lower-end of the ranking in this quarter, surpassing TalkTalk and Vodafone with complaints rising from 13 to 18 since the end of 2021.