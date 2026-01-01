TalkTalk broadband deals

TalkTalk broadband speeds

TalkTalk offers a range of speed options, from standard broadband to gigabit-level speeds, depending on what types of broadband are available at your address.

The provider has signed up to Ofcom's voluntary broadband speed Code of Practice. This means before you sign up for a service, you'll get a personalised estimate of the exact speed your home should be able to receive.

If your performance doesn't meet these minimums and the firm can't fix it within 30 days, you can cancel your contract without penalty.

Not sure what your current broadband speed is? Find out with Uswitch's internet speed test.

TalkTalk's current speed options include:

'Fast' Broadband: 10Mbps (copper ADSL)

10Mbps (copper ADSL) Fibre 35: 38Mbps (part-fibre)

38Mbps (part-fibre) Fibre 65: 67Mbps (part-fibre)

67Mbps (part-fibre) Full Fibre 150: 152Mbps

152Mbps Full Fibre 500: 525Mbps

525Mbps Full Fibre 900: 944Mbps

What is the TalkTalk broadband speed in my area?

TalkTalk is available through a number of different broadband networks, which means the speed you can get from the provider depends on which network is available to you.

Its full fibre deals are available via both the Openreach and CityFibre networks. This means, alongside Vodafone, TalkTalk technically has the widest full fibre availability in the country, at well over 80%.

TalkTalk's part-fibre network should also enable more than 98% of the UK to access fibre broadband, but there may still be some ‘not-spots’ here and there.

The best way to determine the TalkTalk broadband speed in your area is to use our postcode checker, which will show you the packages that are available to your home and what speeds you can get.

Which routers do TalkTalk provide?

TalkTalk provides a few different routers depending on which speed tier you choose.

It now provides the Amazon eero 6 router for Full Fibre 150 customers, and the Eero Pro 6 for Full Fibre 500 and 900 customers. Both offer the current latest generation of Wi-Fi tech, Wi-Fi 6, as well as a range of handy smart home features. The Pro versions come with tri-band Wi-Fi for extra home coverage, too.

Both of TalkTalk's part-fibre broadband deals come with the firm's Wi-Fi Hub router. It's included for free with the Fibre 35 and 65 deals.

Expert Reviews and Trusted Reviews have both previously awarded the Hub four out of five stars. It's is easy to set up and offers a stylish design to sit at the heart of your home — no more bulky box full of blinking lights.

Is it possible to use your own router with TalkTalk?

Yes, you're free to use your own router, though you will have to set it up manually. The information you'll need differs slightly depending on whether you're setting up a standard or fibre connection, and if you want to add TalkTalk TV, but the details you need can be found on TalkTalk's website.

TalkTalk installation

If you already have a BT phone line at your property, you should be able to set up your broadband yourself without the need for an engineer. However, a visit may be required if there is no working landline at your home.

If you're only signing up for TalkTalk broadband and home phone and do not require an engineer visit, there is no installation charge. However, if you need a new or upgraded line, this will cost £60. If you're getting TalkTalk TV you may also need to pay for your set-top box, depending on the package you choose.

TalkTalk's support services can be found on the firm's website, where there is a comprehensive set of guides and FAQs to assist you with any queries. However, you can also get in touch via phone or live chat.