TalkTalk broadband deals

About TalkTalk

TalkTalk is one of the UK's biggest and most familiar broadband providers, and is especially known for its range of competitively-priced offerings that focus on value for money.

The firm also offers a range of home phone and premium TV services, allowing you to access all the home connectivity and entertainment services you need in a single package.

Key features of TalkTalk broadband and TV packages include:

No mid-contract price rises

30-day Great Connection Guarantee

Pause and rewind live TV and access seven-day catch-up services

30-day TV Boosts allow you to add and remove channels when you want

Free Wi-Fi Hub router

18-month contracts

How good is TalkTalk broadband?

TalkTalk is noted for its value services and is one of the UK's most popular providers, with this backed up at the Uswitch Broadband & Mobile Awards 2019, where the firm took the accolade of Most Popular Broadband Provider, based on a combination of public choice and our own data.

TalkTalk broadband reviews

The provider generally receives good reviews, but you can always check out Ofcom's complaints data for a more in-depth idea of its customer service levels, and to get the latest feedback on its service.

TalkTalk broadband packages

TalkTalk offers a number of broadband packages, including standard and fibre connections, as well as a range of add-ons including home phone and TV services.

It's regarded as a good value-for-money broadband provider, offering some cheap broadband deals with superfast fibre speeds.

TalkTalk broadband and phone

Standard and fibre deals with TalkTalk require a home phone landline. They’re available as broadband-only or as a broadband and home phone deal that includes free evening and weekend calls. You can also add Boosts to this to cover anytime or international calls for a small extra monthly fee.

TalkTalk TV and broadband

TalkTalk TV can also be added to any broadband and home phone deal. There are lots of packages to choose from with over 80 live channels available, including entertainment and sports deals. Channels such as Sky Sports can be added to or removed from your package every month, so you don't have to sign up to long subscriptions for channels you won't use.

The firm's set-top box allows you to pause, rewind and record live TV, and you can also access services such as Netflix and rent the latest movies on-demand through the box.

TalkTalk packages for phone, broadband and TV

You can mix and match all of TalkTalk's broadband, home phone and TV deals to build a package that's perfectly suited to your needs.

TalkTalk broadband-only

If you just want broadband with no additional extras, TalkTalk allows you to choose from standard or fibre connections. You just need a home phone landline to get up and running.

TalkTalk broadband speeds

TalkTalk has a range of speed options: standard broadband, superfast fibre and even boosted high-speed connections in some locations.

The broadband provider has signed up to Ofcom's voluntary broadband speed Code of Practice. This means before you sign up for a service, you'll get a personalised estimate of the exact speed your home should be able to receive. If your performance doesn't meet these minimums and the firm can't fix it within 30 days, you'll be able to cancel your contract without penalty.

Not sure what your current broadband speed is? Find out with Uswitch's internet speed test.

TalkTalk Fast Broadband

The company's entry-level offering is Fast Broadband. This uses a standard copper ADSL connection and provides average speeds of 11Mbps, which is perfect for everyday browsing and occasional streaming.

TalkTalk Faster Fibre

The firm's first fibre broadband option, Faster Fibre, provides average download speeds of 38Mbps, making it more than three times the speed of Fast Broadband and ideal for streaming, online gaming and downloading large files.

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre

For busier households and those with a higher demand for downloaded and streamed content, TalkTalk's Superfast Fibre delivers average speeds of 67Mbps. This is perfect for families where multiple people will want to use and share files and programmes on the internet at the same time without any slowdown.

What is the TalkTalk Broadband speed in my area?

TalkTalk's network should enable more than 95 per cent of the UK to access fibre broadband, but there may still be some ‘not-spots’ here and there. Exact speeds will also differ depending on a user's location, with a variety of factors contributing to the specific performance for a home.

The best way to determine the TalkTalk broadband speed in your area is to use our Postcode Checker, which will show you the packages that are available to your home and what speeds you can get.

What is a good broadband speed?

What counts as a good broadband speed for you will depend on the activities you want to do online. For everyday web browsing, a standard connection should be more than good enough, but for high-definition streaming or gaming downloads, you'll need a faster deal.

Broadband speed for streaming

For video streaming, Netflix recommends a minimum speed of 3Mbps for standard definition content and 5Mbps for HD, while BBC iPlayer has similar requirements. If you want to stream smoothly in 4K ultra high-definition, however, you'll need a minimum speed of 24Mbps.

This would apply to a single user streaming one piece of content, so the more users you have looking to connect simultaneously, the faster your connection will need to be.

Broadband speed for gaming

The headline speed you need for gaming is fairly low — Xbox Live, for instance, recommends a speed of just 3Mbps for playing online. However, this doesn't tell the whole story.

If you want to download digital games to your PC or console — some of which may be over 100GB, you'll need much faster speeds than this, so a fibre connection of at least 30Mbps should be the minimum. Faster connections with lower latency also reduce the risk of lag interfering with your gaming.

TalkTalk router

All TalkTalk fibre broadband deals come with the firm's Wi-Fi Hub router. Worth £120, this is included for free with the Faster Fibre and Superfast Fibre deals, and has been designed to deliver the fastest, most reliable signal to all parts of your home.

Recommended by Expert Reviews and Trusted Reviews, which both awarded the Hub four out of five stars, this router is easy to set up and offers a stylish design to sit at the heart of your home — no more bulky box full of blinking lights.

TalkTalk router set-up

The TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub is easy to set up and does not usually require an engineer visit, and should work straight out of the box.

All you have to do is connect the router to your phone socket using the included cable. If you have a single socket, you'll need to use the included microfilter, but this isn't required if you have a dual socket. In this case, all you have to do is plug the DSL cable directly into the socket and plug the other end into your router.

Then all that's needed is to connect the router to a power supply and turn it on, and you should be good to go.

Can I get a TalkTalk router upgrade for free?

If you're an existing standard broadband user upgrading to a Faster Fibre plan and do not have a fibre-compatible Super Router, you'll receive a free Wi-Fi Hub with your order. Other customers, both new and existing, can choose to upgrade to the Wi-Fi Hub for £30 when ordering a broadband package.

Is it possible to use your own router with TalkTalk?

Yes, you're free to use your own router, though you will have to set it up manually. The information you'll need differs slightly depending on whether you're setting up a standard or fibre connection, and if you want to add TalkTalk TV, but the details you need can be found on TalkTalk's website.

TalkTalk installation

If you already have a BT phone line at your property, you should be able to set up your broadband yourself without the need for an engineer. However, a visit may be required if there is no working landline at your home.

Is there a TalkTalk installation fee?

If you're only signing up for TalkTalk broadband and home phone and do not require an engineer visit, there is no installation charge. However, if you need a new or upgraded line, this will cost £60. If you're getting TalkTalk TV you may also need to pay for your set-top box, depending on the package you choose.

TalkTalk's support services can be found on the firm's website, where there is a comprehensive set of guides and FAQs to assist you with any queries. However, you can also get in touch via phone or live chat.

To speak to a TalkTalk customer support agent on the phone, you can call customer services between 8am and 8pm on 0800 0497 864, while technical support is available 24/7. This is free if you're calling from a TalkTalk phone.

TalkTalk live chat

The provider also offers an online live chat with an advisor, which can be found on its website and is available between 8am and 10pm every day.

TalkTalk Mobile

TalkTalk no longer offers its own mobile phone service, but the firm's broadband customers can get special deals on mobile phone packages from O2, including SIM and handset deals. Users will need to log into their TalkTalk online account to see what's available at the moment.