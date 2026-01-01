TalkTalk broadband deals

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Why choose TalkTalk?
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
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TalkTalk is one of the UK's biggest and most familiar broadband providers, and is especially known for its range of competitively-priced offerings that focus on value for money.
The firm also offers a range of home phone and premium TV services, allowing you to access all the home connectivity and entertainment services you need in a single package.
Key features of TalkTalk broadband and TV packages include:
TalkTalk is noted for its value services and is one of the UK's most popular providers, with over four million customers signed up to its services.
The provider generally receives good reviews, but you can always check out Ofcom's complaints data for a more in-depth idea of its customer service levels, and to get the latest feedback on its service.
TalkTalk offers several broadband packages, including standard and fibre connections, as well as a range of add-ons, including home phone and TV services.
It's regarded as a good value-for-money broadband provider, offering some cheap broadband deals with superfast fibre speeds.
If you just want broadband with no additional extras, TalkTalk allows you to choose from standard or fibre connections. You just need a home phone landline to get up and running.
TalkTalk TV via an Amazon TV Box can also be added to any broadband and home phone deal. Channels such as Sky Sports can be added to or removed from your package every month, so you don't have to sign up for long subscriptions for channels you won't use.
Standard and fibre deals from TalkTalk require a home phone landline. They’re available as broadband-only or as a broadband and home phone deal that includes free evening and weekend calls. You can also add Boosts to this to cover any time or international calls for a small extra monthly fee.
You can mix and match all of TalkTalk's broadband, home phone, and TV deals to build a package that perfectly suits your needs.
TalkTalk offers a range of speed options, from standard broadband to gigabit-level speeds, depending on what types of broadband are available at your address.
The provider has signed up to Ofcom's voluntary broadband speed Code of Practice. This means before you sign up for a service, you'll get a personalised estimate of the exact speed your home should be able to receive.
If your performance doesn't meet these minimums and the firm can't fix it within 30 days, you can cancel your contract without penalty.
Not sure what your current broadband speed is? Find out with Uswitch's internet speed test.
TalkTalk's current speed options include:
TalkTalk is available through a number of different broadband networks, which means the speed you can get from the provider depends on which network is available to you.
Its full fibre deals are available via both the Openreach and CityFibre networks. This means, alongside Vodafone, TalkTalk technically has the widest full fibre availability in the country, at well over 80%.
TalkTalk's part-fibre network should also enable more than 98% of the UK to access fibre broadband, but there may still be some ‘not-spots’ here and there.
The best way to determine the TalkTalk broadband speed in your area is to use our postcode checker, which will show you the packages that are available to your home and what speeds you can get.
TalkTalk provides a few different routers depending on which speed tier you choose.
It now provides the Amazon eero 6 router for Full Fibre 150 customers, and the Eero Pro 6 for Full Fibre 500 and 900 customers. Both offer the current latest generation of Wi-Fi tech, Wi-Fi 6, as well as a range of handy smart home features. The Pro versions come with tri-band Wi-Fi for extra home coverage, too.
Both of TalkTalk's part-fibre broadband deals come with the firm's Wi-Fi Hub router. It's included for free with the Fibre 35 and 65 deals.
Expert Reviews and Trusted Reviews have both previously awarded the Hub four out of five stars. It's is easy to set up and offers a stylish design to sit at the heart of your home — no more bulky box full of blinking lights.
Yes, you're free to use your own router, though you will have to set it up manually. The information you'll need differs slightly depending on whether you're setting up a standard or fibre connection, and if you want to add TalkTalk TV, but the details you need can be found on TalkTalk's website.
If you already have a BT phone line at your property, you should be able to set up your broadband yourself without the need for an engineer. However, a visit may be required if there is no working landline at your home.
If you're only signing up for TalkTalk broadband and home phone and do not require an engineer visit, there is no installation charge. However, if you need a new or upgraded line, this will cost £60. If you're getting TalkTalk TV you may also need to pay for your set-top box, depending on the package you choose.
TalkTalk's support services can be found on the firm's website, where there is a comprehensive set of guides and FAQs to assist you with any queries. However, you can also get in touch via phone or live chat.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.