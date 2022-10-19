Plusnet is one of the UK’s largest and most popular broadband providers. Its focus on simple, budget-friendly packages has proved very popular with millions of Brits, which can be shown through the numerous awards and high ratings it’s received over the years. Read on for our verdict on what Plusnet does very well, as well as which parts of its service would likely be better served by other providers. Plusnet broadband customer ratings A 2022 broadband customer survey run by Uswitch asked customers to rate a number of different aspects to their provider’s service. Plusnet performed really well in many categories — with customer service, value for money, installation and reliability all highly rated. In fact, Plusnet performed better than the vast majority of broadband providers in the survey, showing how good the quality of their service is in the eyes of customers.

Customer service 3.97 Value for money 3.76 Internet speed 3.67 Router & equipment 3.67 Installation 3.97 Reliability 3.86 Additional services Landline: 3.71 | Mobile: 3.84 Price increase communication 3.16 Customer loyalty score 3.63 Note: these are weighted average scores from a 1-5 rating To view customer scores for all of the major UK providers, visit our Uswitch Broadband Customer Survey page.

Plusnet broadband pros and cons Pros Among the cheapest broadband providers around

Broadband speeds are getting faster

BT Sport app available for an affordable price

Customer service is consistently highly rated

Widely available across the UK Cons No-frills packages may not be to everyone’s needs

Hardware is fairly basic

Much faster broadband is widely available

Communication between customer service and engineers could be better

About Plusnet Plusnet started in 1997 as a provider of dial-up internet (as it was at the time). It proved to be so popular that its customer base had doubled by 2004, and it was acquired by BT in 2007. With the development and rollout of fibre broadband, Plusnet was able to utilise BT’s Openreach network and launch its fibre service in 2012. This offered average speeds of up to 66Mbps, which at the time would have been a fast-enough speed for almost every household in the country. In 2022, Plusnet launched its first full fibre broadband deals, again using BT’s Openreach ultrafast network to offer speeds between 100Mbps and 500Mbps. These speeds are starting to be very appealing to larger households with lots of internet users — especially when multiple people are streaming in 4K, gaming online or working from home. At the time of writing, I’m nearly 18 months into a contract with Plusnet on its Unlimited Fibre Extra service. And I’ve just renewed the contract on the same product for another 18 months. While other products are on offer, including a small selection of faster full fibre packages, the 66Mbps internet speed I receive from this package works well for me as someone living alone. Since there isn’t huge pressure on my connection from multiple devices using the internet at once, I don’t feel the need to pay for a faster speed than I need. But what’s it like to use on a daily basis? From customer service and coverage to internet speeds and value for money, our review will help you decide if Plusnet is the right broadband provider for you and your household. Coverage Plusnet’s coverage via the Openreach network is, at 97%, practically nationwide. So customers should be able to get Plusnet unless they live in an extremely rural area. Its full fibre products won’t be available to everyone across the UK yet. But you can check your address on our fibre broadband page to see if this type of connection is available to you already. Since Plusnet uses the nationwide Openreach network, its coverage is relatively similar to many other providers available in the UK. This means that the strength of its connection will most often rely on the quality of the Openreach line, rather than Plusnet’s broadband infrastructure itself. However, there are many parts of your connection that Plusnet is still responsible for, so you should always report any outages you have directly to it, so the provider can identify where the fault is. Plusnet internet speeds Plusnet’s broadband speeds aren’t anywhere near the fastest on the market, especially compared to the likes of BT and Virgin Media. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, depending on what your household needs. If you’re in a small house without particularly heavy internet use, Plusnet will probably be fine. But if you’re in a large household where multiple people are likely to be using the internet for downloads and streaming at the same time, you may need to consider choosing an ultrafast deal. Plusnet does offer these, but their coverage across the UK is much more limited. I tested the speed of my connection at various points throughout my review and received around 57-58Mbps on average. That’s plenty for me when I’m only running a laptop, phone and a TV or games console. Since I live alone, I almost never see a sluggish connection because only a couple of devices are being used at any one time. But larger families would definitely need faster speeds if multiple people used the internet as much as I do. Speed options Plusnet is mainly known for its superfast fibre speeds, which don’t usually go faster than 66Mbps. But it recently unveiled its first ultrafast full fibre packages, so its potential speeds are now a lot faster. Plusnet’s range of broadband deals offer the following average download speeds:

Unlimited Broadband 10Mbps - ADSL connection. Should only chosen for the most basic online tasks like browsing and checking emails. Unlimited Fibre 36Mbps - Good for those who want speeds that can stream high-quality TV while someone else in the home is busy on their laptop.

Fibre Extra 66Mbps - The fastest widely-available speed Plusnet offers. A strong speed for many households. Full Fibre 145 145Mbps - For larger households who struggle to get by with many devices being used at once, especially if working from home. Full Fibre 500 500Mbps - The fastest broadband deal on offer from Plusnet. As with Full Fibre 145, coverage is limited.

Plusnet broadband packages and bundles The superfast broadband packages Plusnet offers - Unlimited Broadband, Unlimited Fibre and Unlimited Fibre Extra - definitely come under the no-frills banner. They all require line rental and come with a router and call options if you use a landline, but not much else. But there are no comprehensive broadband and TV packages available from Plusnet, apart from the option for customers to add the BT Sport app to their package for an extra monthly fee. This usually works out more cheaply than getting both broadband and BT Sport directly from BT, so could be a good idea for sports fans. Reliability of Plusnet broadband The connection of any internet provider will vary for different customers. Depending on the type of broadband connection you choose and the area you live in, you could enjoy a very consistent internet connection or be plagued by outages. While providers work their hardest to make sure connection faults are fixed as soon as they’re noticed, some take longer to resolve them than others. However, since Plusnet is part of the well-established Openreach network, its outages are very few and far between. Fortunately, I haven’t suffered from slow internet since I’ve been with Plusnet, and I can count on one hand the number of broadband connection issues and outages I’ve had. It means I can trust Plusnet’s connection with everything I do online, especially on days when I work from home. Streaming is seamless, online gaming runs relatively flawlessly and downloads take just as long as I expect for the speed of my package. I have no concerns about the reliability of Plusnet’s internet connection. I can trust it to work whenever I need it. Plusnet customer service I’ve had to contact Plusnet’s customer service team on two separate occasions. And both times they were as helpful as they could be, with any issues occurring with interactions with Openreach engineers. My flat is a new-build and had no connection to any broadband network when I joined Plusnet. This meant that an engineer had to access the flat as well as the cabinet on the street to connect it up. I wasn’t living in the flat at the time and unfortunately engineer appointments are only available in two blocks, 8am to 1pm and 1pm to 6pm. And there’s no telling at what point they’ll actually arrive within that time. Additionally, there was a mix-up as to when the engineer would arrive, which led to them arriving at a time when I wasn't in my flat. And while the appointment was rearranged fairly smoothly, this led to a delay of about a month between signing up to Plusnet and actually being able to access the broadband. Unfortunately, at no point was I offered any compensation for the delayed start of my connection. The issue seemed to be communication problems between Plusnet’s customer service system and the engineering appointment system. While it was eventually resolved, it did delay me moving into the flat because I couldn’t work from home without a broadband connection. I had just renewed my contract with Plusnet and immediately had some short outages and connection problems, which I had not experienced at all over the previous 18 months. I booked an engineer appointment with Plusnet customer services, who arrived on-time and diagnosed the problem (extra voltage on my line). The service has been completely fine since then. Ultimately, Plusnet’s customer service has been efficient and as helpful as it can be. And judging by its great customer survey score, the majority of its customers are very happy with the support they get from the provider. At the very least, it could work to improve its communication with the Openreach network that it relies on, so the provider can better monitor issues that its customers are facing.

Uswitch broadband provider reviews Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers. Read our broadband reviews

Plusnet equipment and installation In terms of equipment, Plusnet provides one of two simple-to-install broadband routers to customers - the Plusnet Hub One or the Plusnet Hub Two. The Hub One has four cable ports and two wireless antennas for the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi channels, which should be enough for smaller households. You won’t notice much difference between the two options — they’re mainly there to ease-up capacity if there are lots of devices connecting to the router. The Hub Two, on the other hand, has four Gigabit cable ports in addition to the two wireless antennas for 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi connections. It also has a larger signal range, which makes it a better choice for larger households. These routers aren’t as advanced as other routers, like the new Wi-Fi 6 router from Virgin Media that has a much wider signal and handles dozens of devices at the same time. But at the speeds Plusnet offers, they’ll ensure a stable wireless connection. I haven’t had any router issues while I’ve had mine. The issues I’ve experienced have been more with the general connection rather than with the hardware itself. I live in a small flat so the signal comfortably reaches every room. When it comes to installation and set-up, customers may need to pay an activation fee, which is sometimes waived as an introductory offer (it was for me). And there’s also an installation fee if you don’t have a phone line already up and running. Plusnet also requires the first month to be paid upfront, so it can work out to a fairly expensive initial outlay - though of course, the prices throughout the contract will be lower than those offered by many other providers. Activation generally takes about five days. But as mentioned above, it can sometimes take up to a month if you live in a new-build or hard-to-reach property. Value for money Plusnet’s monthly price is definitely worth the service I receive from it. Since I’m not looking for a jam-packed service with lots of additional features, Plusnet is very well priced for the needs I have. It keeps its monthly prices lower than many other providers by focusing on offering a great experience rather than lots of bells and whistles. And since all I really want is a strong internet connection and occasional access to BT Sport, the relatively low monthly price is very convenient. While I could enjoy a lot more from larger providers, such as BT or Sky, the difference in price isn’t really worth the additional cost those providers come with. So I find more value in Plusnet’s simplified offering. Plusnet price rises Plusnet has raised its broadband contract prices only once throughout my time as a customer. This was in line with the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation, plus 3.9%. This equated to a monthly increase of 46p for Unlimited Fibre Extra Broadband, £1.97 for line rental and £1.46 for the BT Sport app, which came into effect just under a year after I joined. While it’s never ideal to have prices go up in the middle of a contract, it was a manageable expense. A total of £3.89 per month might not sound like the end of the world, but with rising costs, it could still sting for many families once added up with other bills. Should you choose Plusnet? You should certainly consider Plusnet if you mainly care about getting a strong, reliable, simple broadband connection for a good price. But if you’re a heavy user of the internet, live in a big house with lots of devices on the go, or watch a lot of pay-TV, you might be better suited to a provider that offers a wider range of services. While the provider isn’t well-known for its internet speed (scoring second-lowest in our customer survey), its packages will still be plenty for many households. And, at a time when everything costs more than it used to, the value offered here could be too good to turn down. Plusnet is a great option for people who: Want to keep their monthly costs down

Would like a hassle-free, simple service with good customer support

Live in a small household with casual internet users

Enjoy streaming movies and shows, but not paying for top-end TV packages The straightforward, no-frills packages may not be to the taste of those who have grown used to expecting extras with their broadband. But for those that want a consistent, fast enough, good-value internet connection with excellent customer service, Plusnet is a fantastic option.