How to get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the time of year when we all scramble to get some great deals on electronics and other Christmas gifts. Broadband providers have started piggybacking on the uptake in electronics purchases by offering their own Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals too.

But with so many offers, it can be hard to figure out which ones are the best.

What's Cyber Monday?

While many people still go shopping on Black Friday, retailers noticed an interesting shift in the early 2000s. In 2003 and 2004, online sales for retailers — particularly clothing stores — spiked on the following Monday.

This could be due to people who were too busy with family or travel over the Thanksgiving weekend to get any shopping done, or maybe people needed back-up gifts after missing out on limited-time Black Friday deals in store. Or maybe employees returning to work after a long weekend wanted to carry on shopping rather than focusing on work again.

Online retailers quickly took advantage of this trend and coined a new term and event in 2005: Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday 2020 is on 30th November.

How to get a good Cyber Monday broadband deal

If your broadband contract is ending soon, or you've been paying out-of-contract prices for far too long and want to find a better deal, Cyber Monday could be a great chance to switch to a new package.

Just like everything else in shops, broadband deals will be available at heavily discounted prices over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, meaning you could get a high-speed, high-quality service for a very affordable price.

But before you rush into signing up for a broadband contract, make sure it’s actually a good offer for you.

How much broadband speed do you need?

If, like many of us, you bought a load of new electronics this Black Friday, it’s a good idea to also think about what broadband speeds you now need to support them. With new devices being added to your home, maybe you need to increase your data allowance or speeds — but by how much?

You might not need a heavy-use deal if you’re just checking emails and Facebook. But if you’re planning on getting a Netflix, Apple TV Plus or Disney Plus subscription to get through the colder months, you might want to opt for an unlimited package to ensure uninterrupted streaming.

To get a better idea of what broadband speed each gadget will need, take a look at our broadband speed guide.

Are you looking to buy a new TV on sale? Look for broadband and digital TV bundles so you can make the most of your new TV with the best digital content available. And remember, if it’s a smart TV that connects to Wi-Fi, it will now also be using your data and broadband too.

Don’t be too tempted by freebies

Providers often sweeten their Black Friday broadband deals with free gifts and vouchers. And while these are great, you need to make sure you read the fine print first before you sign.

Be sure to check out how long introductory discounts actually last for, too. Are they only good for a few months or do they last the entire contract? The free 4K TV may not actually be that great a deal if you end up paying even more during the total length of your contract.

What’s the cost of the full contract?

Speaking of your contract, consider the cost of the full contract, not just the monthly rate. Yes, it requires some maths, but what you think is a good deal might not actually be the case once you add it all out.

Are you able to switch broadband today?

Finally, make sure you check your current contract — if you’re still in one — to see what fees you'd be required to pay if you switched providers. If these fees are too high, it may offset the savings you’d get from any Black Friday broadband deals.

Keep in mind you'll need to notify your provider roughly 30 days in advance, even if you're out of contract, before you can switch, but you can use this to lock in a great broadband deal now, even if your contract ends in December.

Grab a Cyber Monday broadband deal from these providers

A lot of Black Friday broadband deals are made available for a few days after Black Friday, with most still running until the end of Cyber Monday. You could grab a Cyber Monday deal from these broadband providers now:

Virgin Media

Virgin Media has discounted most of its broadband-only deals, meaning you could save over £500 on an 18-month contract with average download speeds of 108Mbps and faster!

Read more about Virgin Media Black Friday broadband deals

You could also get a free 4K smart TV in the Virgin Media Black Friday Flash Sale which lasts until 11:59pm on Cyber Monday (30th November 2020).

BT

BT fibre broadband will be free for the first three months of your contract if you sign up this Cyber Monday, and you'll receive a £100 reward card to spend on a range of products in its online store.

Read more about BT Black Friday broadband deals

Sky Broadband & TV

Sky is offering half price TV add-ons and has cut the cost of its most popular broadband deal by 30%.

Read more about Sky Black Friday broadband deals

Plusnet

Plusnet launched a Black Friday broadband deal that costs just £17.99 a month which is still available on Cyber Monday! One of the lowest monthly prices for broadband ever.

Read more about Plusnet Black Friday broadband deals

Vodafone

Vodafone has made a huge discount to its Superfast 2 broadband package, offering 63Mbps speeds for just £21.50 per month during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as a complimentary £100 e-gift card to spend with a number of retailers this Christmas.

Read more about Vodafone Black Friday broadband deals

Hyperoptic

Get some of the fastest broadband speeds available from just £35 a month with Hyperoptic's full fibre broadband deals.

Read more about Hyperoptic Black Friday broadband deals

John Lewis

You'll get a £75 gift card to spend in its online store this Black Friday and Cyber Monday if you sign up for John Lewis' 66Mbps fibre broadband deal, going down to £50 and £40 for its 36Mbps and 10Mbps Black Friday deals respectively.

Read more about John Lewis Black Friday broadband deals

TalkTalk

The new TalkTalk deal gives you low-cost 67Mbps-broadband plus a £90 gift card when you switch this Cyber Monday.

Read more about TalkTalk Black Friday broadband deals

NOW Broadband

Combine great-value fibre broadband with discounted access to NOW TV's award-winning streaming service and save even more this Cyber Monday.

Read more about NOW Broadband Black Friday deals

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 was on the 27th November. Black Friday was originally a US holiday, celebrated on the day after Thanksgiving which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November. Therefore, Black Friday is always the fourth Friday in November.

Since the early 20th century, this day has come to signal the beginning of the Christmas shopping season for a few reasons. In America, Thanksgiving is a major holiday with televised parades — usually sponsored by department stores — to celebrate the holiday.

At the end of most parades, Santa Claus makes an appearance, which inevitably makes people start thinking about Christmas and shopping. This is convenient because students and the majority of non-retail employees have both Thursday and Friday off of work, giving most people a four-day weekend — perfect for shopping.

Despite the shops being closed this year because of lockdown restrictions in the UK, there will still be plenty of shopping that can and will be done online.

Why is it called Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest, busiest shopping days of the year. Because of the increase in spending, there’s a popular theory that the day gets its name from older accounting systems which wrote losses in red ink and profits in black.

The uptick in sales on this day drive enough profits to move stores out of the red and into the black — but this is just a theory. In reality, no one knows exactly where the name came from.

One thing is clear, though: Black Friday is here to stay.

