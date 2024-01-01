Get full fibre broadband that's built to last
The UK’s most reliable broadband technology is rolling out across town. Future-proof your connection and switch to next gen full fibre.
What are the benefits of full fibre?
Ultrafast speeds
Enjoy internet speeds up to and beyond 1Gbps around the clock. Even at peak times when the whole neighbourhood’s online.
Super reliable
Stream your favourite shows without annoying pauses. Enjoy much smoother video calls. With full fibre, your broadband just works.
Future-ready
Get ahead with broadband that’s built to last. Once installed, you’ll have all you need to upgrade your speed further down the line without any fuss.
Next-generation broadband
New providers are building faster, more reliable broadband across the country, offering a local full fibre connection for much lower prices. These are known as 'altnets', and they’re offering a huge upgrade to households in their network.
Check if you can be part of the next generation of broadband by looking out for our ‘Next gen full fibre’ label in your results
Full fibre explained
Full fibre broadband uses fibre-optic cables to deliver faster, more reliable internet straight to your door. Unlike other part-fibre connections, it doesn’t rely on old copper phone lines. So you’re less likely to suffer slow speeds or internet outages.
It’s not available everywhere yet, but it’s gradually rolling out across the country and it's available through dozens of altnets. Find out if it's available in your area by searching your address in the checker above.
Getting you connected
Getting full fibre is often simple and hassle-free. You'll get to choose a suitable date for an engineer to visit your home, and they'll likely only need a couple of hours to set you up.
You can discuss with them the best place to lay the fibre cable on your property, and many installations can now be done via a telegraph pole - just like your phone line. So you won't have to wait long to enjoy your new ultrafast broadband speeds.
Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for news, deals and alerts from Uswitch. Find the latest ways to save across broadband, energy, mobiles and more.
How to find a great full fibre deal
Once you put in your address above, we’ll tell you right away if next-generation full fibre is available to your home. Then you can start comparing our range of ultrafast full fibre offers to find the right one for you.
To make sure you get the service you want, consider the monthly price, internet speed, broadband provider, contract length and any mid-contract price rises.