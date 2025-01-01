Does Hey!Broadband offer deals for people on Universal Credit?

It does. If you’re eligible to get your broadband on a broadband social tariff, Hey!Broadband offers a deal called Everyday Fibre that grants you a speed of 100Mbps for just £16 a month.

Everyday Fibre comes with a 12-month contract, and it still promises reliable internet, a free router and standard installation, and no mid-contract price hikes for those 12 months.

What types of Hey!Broadband broadband packages are there?

Hey!Broadband’s packages are divided into three categories, based on speed:

• Superfast 150 (average upload and download speeds of 150Mbps)

• Megafast 400 (average upload and download speeds of 400Mbps)

• Gigafast 900 (average upload and download speeds of 900Mbps)

Hey!Broadband points out that speeds of 900Mbps is only achievable if your device is connected via wired connection, as Wi-Fi just isn’t able to handle it!

What contract lengths are available with Hey!Broadband?

The best Hey!Broadband deals are the 12-month and 24-month contracts. Signing up to one of these means you’re locked into the same price for the entire duration of the contract.

Hey!Broadband also offers no contract broadband, which provides you with more flexibility if you need to end your contract with minimal notice. There’s zero commitment, and you can cancel at any time, but the trade off is that they cost more per month. Make sure you compare options and decide what’s right for your household.

Do Hey!Broadband internet deals include home phone rental?

Since the network is 100% full fibre, a traditional landline isn’t required. If you still want landline telephone services, you can add a digital home phone service (also called VoIP) to your Hey!Broadband package for just £9.50 a month. Digital phone calls are more reliable, since they don’t rely on the old copper wiring.

If you want to keep your old number, Hey!Broadband can help with that. You just have to let them know what you prefer when you sign up – but don’t cancel your old service until you get confirmation from Hey!Broadband that the move is complete.