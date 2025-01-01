Hey!Broadband deals
Who is Hey!Broadband?
Hey!Broadband is an independent alternative broadband provider that offers full fibre internet (also called fibre-to-the-premises) to smaller towns and villages in the UK's southeast. It's known for being reasonably priced and for having flexible contract options. There’s also no setup fee or installation fee for standard installation.
Hey!Broadband also promises a fixed price for the duration of your contract, meaning you won’t have any surprise mid-contract price hikes.
Key features of Hey!Broadband
Reliable full fibre broadband with download and upload speeds of up to 900Mbps
Offers both 12-month and 24-month contracts with no mid-contract price hikes
No upfront costs, setup fees, installation fees, or activation fees
Comes with a free Wi-Fi router
Highly rated customer service support
Referral scheme that gives you and a friend each a £50 Amazon voucher if they sign up
Why choose Hey!Broadband for your internet?
Hey!Broadband is a valuable broadband option for customers who are within its coverage. It’s always a good idea to make sure you know all the details of a provider before switching, so let’s take a closer look at Hey!Broadband.
What speeds are offered by Hey!Broadband?
The fastest internet speeds offered by Hey!Broadband are upwards of 900Mbps, which is ideal if you have multiple devices streaming content at the same time, or if you require a seamless connection for online gaming.
At the other end of the range, Hey!Broadband’s Superfast 150 deal is more than sufficient for the standard household. A broadband speed of 150Mbps means you can stream HD video on 6 devices without needing to buffer.
Hey!Broadband also provides symmetrical upload and download speeds. This means that the upload speed is identical to the download speed, which is perfect for things like video calls and online gaming.
Does Hey!Broadband do mid-contract price rises?
It does not. Hey!Broadband prices won’t increase while you’re in contract, which means you’re fixed into the same monthly rate for the entire duration.
Unlike most big providers, which hike their prices every April, Hey!Broadband makes it part of their selling point not to do so.
Does Hey!Broadband offer deals for people on Universal Credit?
It does. If you’re eligible to get your broadband on a broadband social tariff, Hey!Broadband offers a deal called Everyday Fibre that grants you a speed of 100Mbps for just £16 a month.
Everyday Fibre comes with a 12-month contract, and it still promises reliable internet, a free router and standard installation, and no mid-contract price hikes for those 12 months.
What types of Hey!Broadband broadband packages are there?
Hey!Broadband’s packages are divided into three categories, based on speed:
• Superfast 150 (average upload and download speeds of 150Mbps)
• Megafast 400 (average upload and download speeds of 400Mbps)
• Gigafast 900 (average upload and download speeds of 900Mbps)
Hey!Broadband points out that speeds of 900Mbps is only achievable if your device is connected via wired connection, as Wi-Fi just isn’t able to handle it!
What contract lengths are available with Hey!Broadband?
The best Hey!Broadband deals are the 12-month and 24-month contracts. Signing up to one of these means you’re locked into the same price for the entire duration of the contract.
Hey!Broadband also offers no contract broadband, which provides you with more flexibility if you need to end your contract with minimal notice. There’s zero commitment, and you can cancel at any time, but the trade off is that they cost more per month. Make sure you compare options and decide what’s right for your household.
Do Hey!Broadband internet deals include home phone rental?
Since the network is 100% full fibre, a traditional landline isn’t required. If you still want landline telephone services, you can add a digital home phone service (also called VoIP) to your Hey!Broadband package for just £9.50 a month. Digital phone calls are more reliable, since they don’t rely on the old copper wiring.
If you want to keep your old number, Hey!Broadband can help with that. You just have to let them know what you prefer when you sign up – but don’t cancel your old service until you get confirmation from Hey!Broadband that the move is complete.
How does Hey!Broadband compare to bigger broadband providers?
As of March 2025, Hey!Broadband has a ‘Great’ rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Trustpilot, indicating that customers are fairly pleased with their service.
Compare this with other, larger internet providers like Virgin Media, which currently has a rating of 1.4 out of 5, or Sky, which currently has a rating of 1.3 out of 5.
What areas in the country does Hey!Broadband cover?
Hey!Broadband’s full fibre is an independent network, which means it doesn’t rely on the Openreach network and brings ultrafast broadband to areas that Openreach doesn’t yet serve.
The Hey!Broadband network is growing every day. According to its website, Hey!Broadband full fibre broadband is currently available in towns and small cities across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, and West Sussex, with more areas getting coverage soon.
The best way to find out whether Hey!Broadband’s full fibre is available for your home is to use our broadband postcode checker at the top of the page.
Is it easy to switch to Hey!Broadband?
Thanks to the new One Touch Switch process introduced in 2024, switching to an alternative provider is now easier than ever. You no longer have to contact your old provider to cancel your contract if you’re moving to a new provider on a different network.
How to contact Hey!Broadband
If you’re already a customer, the easiest way to contact Hey!Broadband’s customer service is online. There’s also a useful FAQ page for the most common issues.
If you’re thinking of signing up for the first time, give them a call at 0330 822 2878.
