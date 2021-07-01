Plusnet Business Broadband Deals

About Plusnet Business Broadband

Plusnet has been providing internet connections since it was founded in 1997. Plusnet established itself as a dial-up ISP before becoming a business broadband provider.

The company as it exists today is the combination of three other communications companies: Force9, Free-Online and Metronet. It stands out for a commitment to providing a good quality service for a keen price.

Plusnet has won several awards for its customer service, underscoring the superior customer experience that smaller providers are renowned for.

Plusnet customer service

Plusnet's business broadband packages offer 24/7 UK-based customer support for all customers, 365 days a year. The service can be reached either via freephone 0800 lines or online.

To help businesses relocate, Plusnet Business broadband operates a dedicated moving team which is tasked with ensuring the broadband and phone part of the move runs smoothly.

Equipment

All Plusnet business broadband customers get a four-port wireless router free when they sign up. This is equipped with wireless N technology for a stronger signal.

Software features

Plusnet business broadband customers benefit from a static IP (available upon request), with which you can access your website or work PC from home. Unlimited download limits are available on premium broadband packages for heavy business broadband users.

E-mail features

Customers receive a default mailbox, with unlimited ‘alias’ addresses included (subscription accounts receive an unlimited amount).

Alias addresses redirect mail to the default mailbox given during sign-up and are useful when you don't want to give out a real address.

Extras

Plusnet's broadband user community is one of the most active and helpful in the sector and is considered one of the company's major selling points.

Plusnet also stands out for its one-month, rolling contract residential broadband products and discount scheme for customers who recommend the company to their friends and family.