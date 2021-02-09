If you’re a sports fan, you’ll likely want access to dedicated sports channels like BT Sport. Here’s how you can watch BT Sport no matter which provider you’re with.

When your team’s playing, you don’t want to miss a minute of the action, and live text updates likely aren’t enough. Enter BT Sport, which offers an impressive array of live sports and comes in at a cheaper price point than Sky Sports.

What’s on BT Sport?

Across its four channels, BT Sport airs:

Exclusive Premier League matches

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

National League

Serie A

Bundesliga

Ligue 1

Primeira Liga

FA Community Shied

FA Trophy

MotoGP

Aviva Premiership

FA Cup

Scottish Professional Football League

Rugby Champions and Challenge Cups

UFC matches

NBA games

Major League Baseball

American college sports

X Games

How can I watch BT Sport?

If you subscribe to BT Sport, you can watch either on your TV or online through the BT Sport app.

How to watch BT Sport on BT

BT obviously makes it quite easy for its TV subscribers to add BT Sport to their packages.

BT Sport is included in Sport, Big Sport, and VIP packages, and can be added on a month-by-month basis as long as you have a BT TV subscription. This means you can sign up for BT Sport during the current Premier League season, cancel when it's over, then add it back on to watch your favourite UEFA matches later on.

How to watch BT Sport on Sky

Sky subscribers can now easily add BT Sport along with Sky Sports to their existing Sky TV package. Simply log in with your customer ID to update and upgrade you TV package.

How to watch BT Sport on Plusnet

As a subsidiary of BT, Plusnet offers its customers access to BT Sport at a reduced price. Plusnet customers can subscribe to the BT Sport App for just £15 a month. You're not limited to watching live sport on your phone as you can cast live matches to your smart TV or streaming device.

How to watch BT Sport on TalkTalk

TalkTalk customers can get access to all of the BT Sport channels to view through their TalkTalk TV setup. Adding BT Sport will involve signing up through BT's website and can be added on a 12-month or 1-month contract, similar to TalkTalk’s other TV Boosts.

How to watch BT Sport on Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers a sports bundle that includes BT Sport and Sky Sports together. If you’re only after BT Sport, though, you can get that on its own through Virgin Media, too.

How to watch BT Sport online

Once you’re signed up for BT Sport, regardless of your provider, you can watch BT Sport on the go through the BT Sport app or BT’s web player.

Alternatively, if you’re with Virgin Media, you can watch BT Sport through the Virgin TV Go app. This option isn’t available on other providers’ apps like Sky Go and TV2Go, unfortunately.

How can I watch BT Sport in HD?

BT Sport is available in HD with all providers — but it’ll cost you extra. BT also offers BT Sport in 4K/UHD, but it’s only for BT subscribers on a Max package.

BT Sport Deals

BT Sport deals are constantly changing so it's best to regularly check what options are available and compare TV deals if you think you're not getting BT Sport for the best price.

BT Sport deals on BT are often more customisable, meaning you can get BT TV and access both BT Sport and Sky Sports without need to subscribe to other channels. However, don't forget to check out deals from Plusnet and EE, both of whom are owned by BT.

EE pay monthly customers can get the BT Sport App for just £5 a month, with the first three months for free. And as stated earlier, Plusnet broadband customers can get the BT Sport App for just £15 a month, which is a great deal considering Plusnet has some of the most affordable broadband deals available.