Zen Internet broadband deals

Who is Zen Internet?
Zen Internet is an independent broadband provider in the UK that was founded in 1995. It consistently ranks high in customer service surveys for its range of full fibre broadband packages and speeds.
The provider also promises not to increase your tariff mid-contract and has a 100% UK-based customer support team.
Key features of Zen Internet broadband
- Wide variety of internet deals and contract lengths
- Reliable full fibre broadband with download speeds of up to 900Mbps
- Offers 12-month and 18-month contracts
- No mid-contract price hikes
- Unlimited broadband packages
- Zen’s EveryRoom feature ensures your whole house has good Wi-Fi coverage
- Offers a free broadband router and optional phone line rental
- Customer support team based entirely in the UK
- Consistently ranks high on customer satisfaction surveys
Why choose Zen Internet for broadband?
Zen Internet is worth considering for customers who can access its services. It’s always a good idea to make sure you know the ins and outs of any provider, so let’s take a closer look at Zen Internet.
Zen Internet broadband speeds
The fastest internet speeds offered by Zen Internet are upwards of 900Mbps on average, which offers the equivalent of downloading a 2-hour 1080p HD film (estimated at around 6GB) in just under a minute.
This speed is only available if you have a full fibre Zen Internet deal (also called FTTP, or ‘fibre to the premises’), which is available via both Openreach’s FTTP network and CityFibre, the UK’s largest alternative network.
Does Zen Internet have mid-contract price rises?
No. Zen Internet packages come with the ‘Zen Contract Price Promise’, which means that when you sign a contract with the provider, you’re fixed into the same monthly rate for the entire length of your contract.
Unlike most big providers, which hike their prices every April, Zen Internet makes it part of their selling point not to do so.
What types of deals are offered by Zen Internet?
Zen Internet prices depend on the type of package and the length of contract you choose. Thankfully, with Zen Internet, you have a few options.
What types of Zen fibre broadband packages are there?
Zen Internet offers full fibre broadband, which requires a ‘fibre to the premises’ connection, or FTTP. The options here are:
- Zen Full Fibre 100 (download speeds up to 100Mbps)
- Zen Full Fibre 300 (download speeds up to 300Mbps)
- Zen Full Fibre 500 (download speeds up to 500Mbps)
- Zen Full Fibre 900 (download speeds up to 900Mbps)
It should be noted that this type of broadband isn’t available everywhere yet, though it generally centres around metropolitan areas, with a number of rural locations now starting to get strong full fibre coverage.
Alternatively, if you have a ‘fibre to the cabinet’ or FTTC connection, also called ‘part-fibre’ and sometimes ‘superfast broadband’, you still have options with Zen Internet.
- Superfast fibre (Unlimited Fibre 1): download speeds up to 67Mbps
- Superfast fibre (Unlimited Fibre 2): download speeds up to 31Mbps
Lastly, if you live in a fairly rural part of the country, or if your property simply doesn’t have access to fibre connections, Zen Internet offers what it calls ‘Fast broadband’ with download speeds of up to 10Mbps. It’s still worth checking what’s available to you based on your postcode.
Do Zen Internet deals include home phone rental?
For most locations, Zen Internet provides a service called Digital Voice in lieu of a landline. Digital phone calls tend to be more reliable and easier for the network to maintain. The price of the Digital Voice service is separate from the broadband package you choose, but it still comes with the usual phone features like voicemail, call forwarding, and call blocking.
The reason that Zen Internet deals don’t include traditional landlines is that they’re preparing for the PSTN Switch Off, which is due to begin in December 2025 and will make all traditional landlines obsolete. This means that landline phone calls to and from your home will no longer rely on the copper wire network, and instead use your home’s broadband. In other words, your landline is going digital.
What contract lengths are available with Zen Internet?
Most of the Zen Internet deals come with 18-month contracts, which means your price will be fixed for that time. Contracts for 12 months may be available, but you’d have to contact Zen Internet directly to request one.
Zen Internet provides different lengths of contracts for businesses. Depending on your business’s connection, you could request one-month, 12-month, or 36-month contracts.
How does Zen Internet compare to bigger broadband providers?
Zen Internet has won numerous awards for its customer service. In addition, the provider has an impressive rating of 4.5 stars on Trustpilot (as of March 2025), indicating that customers are fairly pleased with their service.
This Trustpilot score is notably higher than the majority of nationwide broadband providers, and much of this is down to the dedicated customer experience Zen provides as an independent supplier.
You can learn more about why smaller, independent providers like Zen Internet are often considered to have such good value and service with our guide to alternative providers.
What areas in the country does Zen Internet cover?
Zen Internet’s full fibre coverage is continuously growing, thanks to its partnership with CityFibre, which provides full fibre access to homes in more than 40 of the UK’s largest cities and towns. Its part-fibre and Fast Broadband deals are available to over 500,000 postcodes.
The best way to discover whether Zen’s full fibre broadband is available for your home is to use our broadband postcode checker.
Is it easy to switch to Zen Internet?
Thanks to the new One Touch Switch process introduced in 2024, switching to an alternative provider is now easier than ever. You no longer have to contact your old provider to cancel your contract if you’re moving to a new provider on a different network.
How to contact Zen Internet
If you’re already a customer, you can contact Zen Internet’s customer service at 01706 902001.
If you’re thinking of signing up for the first time, give them a call at 01706 902573.
