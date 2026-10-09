Zzoomm broadband deals
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Some of our best broadband deals - October 2026
- Zzoomm 1000 Full Fibre1000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Zzoomm 500 Full Fibre - 12 months500Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Zzoomm 200 Full Fibre200Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Zzoomm 500 Full Fibre500Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Zzoomm 2300 Full Fibre2300Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Zzoomm 1000 Full Fibre - 12 months1000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Zzoomm 200 Full Fibre - 12 months200Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Zzoomm 2300 Full Fibre - 12 months2300Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Who is Zzoomm?
Zzoomm is a full fibre broadband provider that launched in Henley-on-Thames in 2019. It's an altnet provider, meaning it operates on regional fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) infrastructure, rather than renting space on other networks such as Openreach.
Zzoomm completed a merger with FullFibre Ltd (another altnet) in February 2026, which means it now reaches over 600,000 homes and businesses across more than 100 locations in England – making it one of the larger altnets in the country.
Every package sold has symmetrical speeds, so expect uploads to run just as fast as downloads, with speeds ranging from 200Mbps to 2.3Gbps. As of October 2026, customers rate Zzoomm 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot, which is an 'Excellent' score, based on over 10,000 reviews.
Key features of Zzoomm broadband
- 100% full fibre to the property – the connection is FTTP the whole way, with no copper in the final stretch to your home
- Symmetric speeds on every plan – uploads run as fast as downloads, from 200Mbps up to 2.3Gbps
- Free router included – get a WiFi 6 router on the 200 and 500Mbps plans or a WiFi 7 router on 1 and 2.3Gbps plans
- No installation or setup fees – standard installation included, whichever package you pick
- TV and home phone add-ons – Zzoomm TV adds streaming and gaming, while Home Phone allows you to bring your existing landline number across to make unlimited calls to UK phones and mobiles
What speeds and packages does Zzoomm offer?
There are four broadband speeds with Zzoomm and every one is symmetric, ensuring the upload speed matches the download speed. That's pretty rare and separates Zzoomm from some of the mainstream providers charging similar prices.
As a new customer on a 24-month contract, you’ll currently find:
- 200Mbps – WiFi 6 router
- 500Mbps – WiFi 6 router
- 1Gbps – WiFi 7 router
- 2.3Gbps – WiFi 7 router
If you choose a shorter 12-month contract from Zzoomm, the initial monthly price is usually £4 higher.
Does Zzoomm have mid-contract price rises?
Yes, Zzoomm does have mid-contract price rises on its 24-month plans, but not in the way most providers do. There's no set bill increase every April, so it markets itself as having no surprise price hikes.
- The 24-month plans each have a single price step-up after the first year, agreed when you order and made clear in the pricing on all Zzoomm deals you see on site.
The 12-month plans have no step-up at all – the monthly price simply stays the same for the whole term.
Which UK areas does Zzoomm cover?
Zzoomm's network is spread across England rather than concentrated in one city or region. It began in Oxfordshire, but now reaches 27 counties and counting.
You’ll find Zzoomm in many market towns and mid-sized communities. There’s Crewe and Congleton in Cheshire, Buxton and Matlock in the Peak District, Malvern and Kidderminster out in Worcestershire. Larger cities feature too, including Sheffield, Derby and Stoke-on-Trent, alongside a run of Greater Manchester towns, and Hornchurch in Greater London.
Coverage depends on your street, so head to our postcode checker to find out what’s available where you are.
Broadband postcode checker
See what internet speeds are available and compare prices for any postcode in the UK.
What router does Zzoomm provide?
The router you get depends on the Zzoomm plan you pick. The 200Mbps and 500Mbps packages come with a WiFi 6 router, while the 1Gbps and 2.3Gbps plans include a WiFi 7 router – all at no extra cost.
WiFi 7 is the newer, more premium standard. It allows more devices to connect at once, with less interference between them, resulting in a steadier signal when everyone's online. If your home is large or awkwardly laid out, you can add mesh extender units to extend coverage for £5 per additional router per month.
Is it easy to switch to Zzoomm?
Yes, switching to Zzoomm is straightforward and you shouldn't lose your connection along the way. Order using One Touch Switch and Zzoomm handles the rest. You don’t need to call your existing provider and there’s no gap in service.
If you're still tied into a contract elsewhere, the contract buyout scheme covers your exit fees, from up to £100 on the 200Mbps plan to £300 on 2.3Gbps. One catch though – you have to enrol for it on the same day you place your order. If you don’t, you can't take part at all.
How to contact Zzoomm
If you need technical support, you can call 0333 311 9933 or email help@zzoomm.com.
If your connection drops and you think it might be an outage, you should check the Zzoomm status page. It shows live incidents and planned maintenance across the network, so you can see straight away if it’s a wider problem or unique to your connection.
If you’re ever unhappy with Zzoomm, you can make a complaint directly. If it isn't resolved by the end of its complaint process, you can take it to the Communications Ombudsman. It's a free and independent service – you just need to give Zzoomm six weeks to try and sort things out first.
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