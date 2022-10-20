Sky broadband and TV review

Setup and equipment

The installation of our Sky Broadband Unlimited connection was pretty quick and easy. We had it installed as we moved into our house, so didn’t have to switch providers. But seeing as Sky uses the Openreach network, I imagine switching from any other provider on the same network to Sky would be a simple process.

The engineers were very helpful, explaining how the router works and advising where to place the Wi-Fi router for the best possible signal. We also have Wi-Fi boosters to ensure we get signal in all areas of our home. Our Wi-Fi even stretches into the garden, which is especially helpful in the summer months.

The equipment is all good quality and, six years on, is going strong with barely any hiccups.

Read our guide to getting the most out of Wi-Fi extenders.

Sky Broadband Hub review

Being on an old package, we still have the discontinued Sky Q Hub, but it works much the same as the newer Sky Broadband Hub. The Sky Q Hub is slimmer than the Broadband Hub and only has five antennae, to the new Hub’s eight. That means the newer model should give you better Wi-Fi coverage than our router. But I’ve found ours to be adequate for what we need. We live in a three-bedroom terrace that’s much longer than it is wide. And with the help of two Wi-Fi boosters – one in the hall, one upstairs in the back bedroom – we get decent coverage in every room in the house. One thing to note: you’ll have to use Sky’s Hub rather than any third-party router. It is technically possible to use a different router with Sky broadband, but you’ll have to work out how to do it yourself, which isn’t recommended unless you know your stuff. But the Sky Hub comes free with the broadband package.

Sky Wi-Fi Guarantee

The Sky Wi-Fi Guarantee is exactly what it says on the tin – it guarantees you Wi-Fi coverage in every room in your home or your money back. However, since our package is only for 11Mbps, it only guarantees us 3Mbps. Plus, you need to get Sky Broadband Boost to qualify. Sky Broadband Boost comes with other benefits, such as:

Engineer visits at a time that suits you (including evenings and weekends)

Daily speed checks from Sky

A free 2GB added onto your Sky Mobile data allowance if your broadband drops out.

It costs an extra £5 a month, and is available on all of Sky’s current broadband packages.

If you don’t pay for Sky Broadband Boost, you are still covered by a less-stringent guarantee. Sky’s Wall to Wall Wi-Fi Guarantee again guarantees you 3Mbps in each room of your house for a 11Mbps deal, but that increases as the speed of your package increases. However, it’s limited to five bedrooms or 12 rooms in total. The paid-for Sky Wi-Fi Guarantee doesn’t put a limit on the number of rooms.

What are the best wireless routers?

Value for money

I find Sky’s service to be very good value for money. Yes, much faster options are available (many from Sky itself), and I could get the same average speed for slightly cheaper elsewhere.

But reliability counts for a lot, especially when you’re self-employed and work from home. As things stand, I don’t need faster speeds and it seems silly to take a punt on a new provider for a saving of just a few quid a year. And importantly, if you’re keen on Sky TV, adding a broadband connection to the package will be a very enticing option.