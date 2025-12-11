Gigaclear broadband review
Gigaclear Broadband is a 100% full fibre broadband provider founded in 2010. It focuses on some of the UK’s rural communities and areas that are traditionally under-served when it comes to broadband services.
We had a thorough look at everything Gigaclear has to offer when it comes to broadband, including its speeds, coverage, customer service, and equipment. Here are our thoughts on how it compares to other broadband providers in the market.
Gigaclear pros and cons
Pros
- Value
Gigaclear is known as one of the best value regional providers on the market, considering monthly price vs internet speed.
- Excellent Trustpilot rating
Gigaclear has a 4.7 'Excellent' rating on Trustpilot from over 35,000 customer reviews.
Cons
- Availability
As it's a regional provider, Gigaclear's broadband only covers about 2% of the UK.
About Gigaclear Broadband: key features
Gigaclear, like most alternative providers, only offers a full fibre broadband connection, also called FTTP (fibre to the premises). This means you’ll have fibre-optic cables running directly to your home, as opposed to traditional copper cables, which are slower and less reliable.
As with other full fibre networks, you’ll also get symmetrical upload and download speeds, regardless of the package you choose, which is ideal if you’re gaming online, streaming video, or on video calls.
Whilst Gigaclear is a full fibre provider, it still offers a home phone service, allowing you to make landline calls digitally. You can choose either its Evenings & Weekends plan or its Anytime plan, and whichever you opt for, home phone plans are a rolling monthly add-on, so you’re never tied into a contract for them.
Another interesting feature of Gigaclear is its unusual version of a contract buyout scheme. Instead of helping you end your old contract, it may instead give you access to its full fibre for free, while you wait for your current contract to end (up to 12 months). So, you’re essentially upgrading your internet for free without breaking your old contract. Nice!
The only contract length available is 18 months. We’d be surprised if it didn’t also offer a monthly rolling contract for a higher monthly price, but it wasn’t advertised anywhere that we could see.
Speed and reliability
Because of its 100% full fibre network, Gigaclear offers internet speeds of up to 900Mbps with its Hyperfast 900 package, which is pretty impressive, especially for rural regions. Its other options aren’t too bad either; the other full fibre options from Gigaclear are Ultrafast 300, Ultrafast 400, and Ultrafast 500.
Some packages also come with a free node for Smart Wi-Fi Mesh, which ensures better Wi-Fi coverage throughout your entire home.
It’s worth noting, too, that unless you have an advanced Wi-Fi router, speeds of 900Mbps are only truly achievable on your device if it’s connected via an Ethernet cable. But at least with its Mesh Wi-Fi service, you won’t have any ‘dead spots’ in your home.
UK coverage
Like most regional providers, Gigaclear’s reach isn’t as widespread as other large networks like Sky, TalkTalk, or Virgin Media.
Gigafast Broadband currently services over 500,000 homes and businesses throughout UK counties in the South West, South East, and Midlands. In addition, Gigaclear’s network is always growing, and it’s committed to keeping communities updated when works start in a certain area.
Because of this, some coverage maps can be outdated, so the best way to see if Gigaclear is available to you is to use our broadband postcode checker.
Customer service
When we checked in December 2025, Gigaclear had a very impressive rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on over 35,000 reviews.
Customers often remark on the knowledge and friendliness of staff, reliable service, and efficiency in responding to and resolving issues.
And as a comparison, this is significantly higher than a few other major UK internet providers like Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) or Sky (1.3 out of 5).
Does Gigaclear have a broadband social tariff?
From what we can see, it doesn’t look like Gigaclear offers a social tariff for those receiving benefits like Jobseeker’s Allowance, Universal Credit, or others. If this is important to you, you might want to consider other providers who offer social tariffs at reasonable rates.
Home equipment and installation
As we’ve already mentioned, Gigaclear operates a full fibre network, which means a traditional copper landline isn’t necessary.
All of Gigaclear’s packages come with free standard installation. There is, however, a one-off activation fee of £30, which is fairly standard for large providers, but it’s not something we see often for altnets.
All of the packages also come with a free Linksys Dual-band router. The exception is the Hyperfast 900 package, which comes with a Linksys Tri-band router for optimal coverage. Installation for any of these routers is fairly straightforward, and as the comments on Trustpilot suggest, pretty painless.
Gigaclear mid-contract price increase
Unlike some other altnets, Gigaclear has an annual price increase baked into its terms and conditions. This is pretty standard for larger networks, but it’s relatively uncommon amongst altnets. So depending on the contract you sign up for, your monthly price could go up by either £2 or £3 a month every April.
In addition, most of the standard contracts come with an activation fee of £30, which is worth keeping in mind before signing up.
Our verdict
Our expert opinion is that between its commitment to providing 100% full fiber broadband to rural areas, its speed and reliability, and its outstanding rating on Trustpilot, Gigaclear stands out as a fierce competitor and a valuable option for those in its coverage areas.
However, customers should be aware of its mid-contract price rises, which will certainly have an effect on 18-month contracts, and lack of social tariff. So, if Gigaclear is available at your address and you’re comfortable with the cost, it certainly presents a compelling choice for fast and reliable full fibre internet.
