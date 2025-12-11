Gigaclear broadband review

About Gigaclear Broadband: key features

Gigaclear, like most alternative providers, only offers a full fibre broadband connection, also called FTTP (fibre to the premises). This means you’ll have fibre-optic cables running directly to your home, as opposed to traditional copper cables, which are slower and less reliable.

As with other full fibre networks, you’ll also get symmetrical upload and download speeds, regardless of the package you choose, which is ideal if you’re gaming online, streaming video, or on video calls.

Whilst Gigaclear is a full fibre provider, it still offers a home phone service, allowing you to make landline calls digitally. You can choose either its Evenings & Weekends plan or its Anytime plan, and whichever you opt for, home phone plans are a rolling monthly add-on, so you’re never tied into a contract for them.

Another interesting feature of Gigaclear is its unusual version of a contract buyout scheme. Instead of helping you end your old contract, it may instead give you access to its full fibre for free, while you wait for your current contract to end (up to 12 months). So, you’re essentially upgrading your internet for free without breaking your old contract. Nice!

The only contract length available is 18 months. We’d be surprised if it didn’t also offer a monthly rolling contract for a higher monthly price, but it wasn’t advertised anywhere that we could see.

Speed and reliability

Because of its 100% full fibre network, Gigaclear offers internet speeds of up to 900Mbps with its Hyperfast 900 package, which is pretty impressive, especially for rural regions. Its other options aren’t too bad either; the other full fibre options from Gigaclear are Ultrafast 300, Ultrafast 400, and Ultrafast 500.

Some packages also come with a free node for Smart Wi-Fi Mesh, which ensures better Wi-Fi coverage throughout your entire home.

It’s worth noting, too, that unless you have an advanced Wi-Fi router, speeds of 900Mbps are only truly achievable on your device if it’s connected via an Ethernet cable. But at least with its Mesh Wi-Fi service, you won’t have any ‘dead spots’ in your home.