NOW Broadband review

Customer service

Uswitch held a broadband customer survey in 2025 that looked at provider reviews based on feedback from over 20,000 people. NOW Broadband achieved a customer service score of 3.52 out of 5, which was slightly above the lowest score of 3.49/5 among the top eight UK providers.

When we checked in August 2025, NOW Broadband had a rating of 1.2 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on less than 300 reviews. Many reviewers complained about the level of customer service they received, as well as the cancellation process. They also expressed frustration with the company's policies and procedures overall.

This seems to be a trend with larger internet providers; in comparison, Virgin Media holds a score of 1.4 out of 5 and EE has a score of 1.3 out of 5, whereas smaller ‘altnets’ like Zen Internet has an impressive score of 4.5 stars out of 5.

According to Ofcom, NOW Broadband was one of the least complained-about broadband providers between January and March 2025, an improvement on the previous quarter, when it was the second-most complained-about.

Does NOW Broadband offer a social tariff?

NOW Broadband does offer its own social broadband tariff, but it’s only available for existing customers.

If you have an account with NOW and you’re currently in receipt of government assistance like Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Employment Support Allowance, Income Support, or Jobseeker's Allowance, log into your account and click ‘Get in touch’ to find out more.

If you’re not already a customer, you can dial Sky at 0333 759 5197 to ask about its Basics tariff.

This discounted tariff is also not subject to mid-contract price hikes, like NOW Broadband’s other packages.