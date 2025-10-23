NOW Broadband review
NOW Broadband is the offshoot of Sky UK for the broadband market, launched in 2016. As a sort of sister company to Sky, NOW offers flexible options and similar access to premium Sky TV content, in bundles that aren’t available with any other broadband provider. As a separate company from Sky, it’s able to rebrand with its own customer satisfaction data.
Here we’ll take a closer look at NOW Broadband’s speed options, reliability, coverage areas, customer service, social tariff offering, and installation process, and let’s see if it stacks up against others in the broadband market.
NOW Broadband customer ratings
In 2025, we asked 239 NOW Broadband customers to rate their broadband service. They scored their internet speed, customer service quality, connection reliability, value for money and more.
In our national survey, NOW Broadband scored towards the bottom of the main UK broadband providers for most categories, but performed well for value for money and ease of setup.
|Feature
|Score
|Avg rating 1-5 (239 total)
|Overall
|Good
|3.8
|Customer service
|Below average
|3.52
|Value for money
|Good
|3.8
|Internet speed
|Average
|3.75
|Reliability
|Average
|3.76
|Home equipment
|Very good
|4.01
|Installation/Setup
|Excellent
|4.16
|Communication
|Average
|3.72
Note: these are weighted average scores from a 1-5 rating. To help determine which scores are considered positive or negative, we have designated all scores with the following:
- Excellent = 4.1+
- Very good = 4-4.1
- Good = 3.8-4
- Average = 3.6-3.8
- Below average = Less than 3.6
To view customer scores for all of the major UK providers and learn more about how we calculate these results, visit our Uswitch Broadband Customer Survey page.
NOW Broadband pros and cons
Pros
- Great value for money
NOW is one of the cheapest large broadband providers available
- Seamless TV bundling
NOW's TV bundles (powered by Sky) are very easy to add to your package.
- Easy setup
Customers reported an excellent setup and installation process
Cons
- Customer service
Our Uswitch customer survey put NOW towards the bottom for customer service
- Standard packages
If you're looking for a premium quality broadband service, other providers may offer more features than NOW
About NOW Broadband: Key features
NOW Broadband’s biggest draw is its flexibility. Most providers reserve their best deals for longer 12-month, 18-month, or even 24-month contracts. NOW Broadband offers 24-month contracts, but many users take advantage of the 30-day rolling plan, since it ties in nicely with the flexibility of various Sky channels that you can add or remove with just 30 days’ notice.
This also means that you won’t need to commit to a full Sky TV package, since you’re only subscribing to specific channels. It makes NOW Broadband technically a cheaper alternative to Sky TV, if you don’t need every channel that comes with terrestrial television.
One downside to its packages like this is that every April, NOW Broadband will increase the costs of its internet package, which is typical of larger providers.
Sky’s award-winning, premium TV service can be easily bundled with any package, and you can add content like Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Sky Atlantic, just by logging into your account and selecting the ones you want to keep.
One of the other downsides to NOW Broadband’s connection to Sky is its poor customer service scores. Sky traditionally scores low on websites like Trustpilot, yet performs better in areas like Ofcom complaints and our own customer satisfaction survey. NOW Broadband, however, doesn’t tend to score as highly in these areas – more on that later.
Speed and reliability
As usual, the fastest speeds are available with full fibre broadband. On the upper end of the scale, NOW Broadband offers Full Fibre 75 Mbps, Full Fibre 100 Mbps, and Full Fibre 300 Mbps, but the availability for full fibre is limited.
NOW broadband also provides a ‘Superfast 61 Mbps’ broadband which is a part-fibre package that they claim is available nationwide. That kind of speed is still pretty decent for things like streaming in HD or smooth video calls.
Because NOW Broadband uses the Openreach network, it’s generally considered to be reliable and consistent. However, many other providers like BT, Plusnet, Vodafone, and others also use the same network, so it’s thought to be more prone to slowdowns. Full fibre connections are typically more reliable than part-fibre or copper connections.
UK coverage
NOW Broadband uses the Openreach network, the biggest broadband network in the UK. Through this network, it offers:
- Full fibre, also called FTTP (fibre to the premises), to around 70% of the UK. Mostly in urban areas but in a growing number of rural locations.
- Part-fibre, or FTTC connections (fibre to the cabinet), which is available nationwide to 98% of properties
Customer service
Uswitch held a broadband customer survey in 2025 that looked at provider reviews based on feedback from over 20,000 people. NOW Broadband achieved a customer service score of 3.52 out of 5, which was slightly above the lowest score of 3.49/5 among the top eight UK providers.
When we checked in August 2025, NOW Broadband had a rating of 1.2 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on less than 300 reviews. Many reviewers complained about the level of customer service they received, as well as the cancellation process. They also expressed frustration with the company's policies and procedures overall.
This seems to be a trend with larger internet providers; in comparison, Virgin Media holds a score of 1.4 out of 5 and EE has a score of 1.3 out of 5, whereas smaller ‘altnets’ like Zen Internet has an impressive score of 4.5 stars out of 5.
According to Ofcom, NOW Broadband was one of the least complained-about broadband providers between January and March 2025, an improvement on the previous quarter, when it was the second-most complained-about.
Does NOW Broadband offer a social tariff?
NOW Broadband does offer its own social broadband tariff, but it’s only available for existing customers.
If you have an account with NOW and you’re currently in receipt of government assistance like Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Employment Support Allowance, Income Support, or Jobseeker's Allowance, log into your account and click ‘Get in touch’ to find out more.
If you’re not already a customer, you can dial Sky at 0333 759 5197 to ask about its Basics tariff.
This discounted tariff is also not subject to mid-contract price hikes, like NOW Broadband’s other packages.
Home equipment and installation
In the Uswitch customer service survey, NOW Broadband scored highly for installation and setup (4.16 out of 5) and for home equipment (4.01 out of 5). This would indicate that customers generally have a good experience with the setup process.
In terms of equipment, all NOW Broadband packages come with a free Sky Broadband Hub router, which replaces the previous NOW Broadband Hub 2 router.
It provides dual-band wireless internet throughout your home, as well as two 1GB LAN ports for any additional wired connections you want to make. There’s also the option of adding Wi-Fi boosters to eliminate any dead spots, for a small fee.
Our verdict
Our opinion is that NOW Broadband is best for customers who prioritise flexibility and want to integrate their broadband with premium Sky TV content without committing to a full Sky TV package.
While it offers a generally reliable service on the widespread Openreach network, its customer service scores are not among the top-tier compared to some competitors, particularly alternative network providers.
In addition, the speeds that NOW Broadband offers just aren’t as impressive as some other alternative providers. So, if you’re in a household that needs upwards of 1Gbps speeds, it might be better to see what else is available in your area.
