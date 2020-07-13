Methodology

In August 2022, we asked 10,007 UK broadband customers to rate a number of aspects of their broadband provider's service, in a nationally-representative survey conducted via SurveyMonkey.

Respondents were asked to rate their personal experience with these different aspects on a scale of 1-5.

1 = 'Very poor' or 'Not at all satisfied'

5 = 'Very good' or 'Extremely satisfied'

To achieve trustworthy responses about each broadband provider, participants were given the question 'Who manages your household bills?'. If they either manage or jointly manage their household bills, they were allowed to continue with the survey. If they selected a different answer, their response wasn't recorded as part of the 10,007.

There were also a number of top-line multiple choice demographic questions that we included to add more detail to the responses and identify any notable trends in the answer data. However, this data has not been split out in the overall scores shown above.

The scores displayed for each provider are weighted averages from every respondent who selected their provider at the start of the survey. The overall score displayed for each provider is an average of the 10-11 scores provided by customers for each aspect of its service.

Since the Additional Services question asked for up to three responses depending on which ones each provider also offered, some providers' averages were calculated out of 10 and others were calculated out of 11.

More broadband providers were included in this survey, but we have not shared their results publicly yet.

List of questions

Here is a full list of the broadband-related questions we include in our customer satisfaction survey.