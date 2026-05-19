How to make PS5 games download faster

If you’re a PS5 user, there are a few things you can do to speed up your downloads in addition to those mentioned above.

1. Download in rest mode

Setting your PS5 for Rest Mode means that most of its tasks are disabled. Therefore, more bandwidth and processing power will be dedicated to downloading your game.

Putting your PS5 into Rest Mode when you’re not playing means that you can be downloading while you’re not even at your console.

How to set up downloading in Rest Mode on your PS5

Go to Settings -> System -> Power Saving Go to Features Available in Rest Mode and toggle on Stay Connected To The Internet Downloads should continue as normal even when you’re not using your console.

2. Enable automatic updates

If you find yourself spending too much time downloading and installing updates, a simple fix is to enable automatic updates on your PS5. That way you won’t be faced with the frustration of booting up a game only to find out there’s an update you need to install.

The good news is that setting up Rest Mode as detailed above will automatically download updates while your console isn’t in use, hopefully taking care of the process without you even needing to think about it.

3. Change your DNS settings

Without going into too much technical detail about what a Domain Name System (DNS) is, the simple act of changing your connection’s DNS can have a significant impact on your download speeds, particularly if you use Google’s lightning-fast DNS servers.

How to change your PS5 DNS settings

Go to Settings -> Network -> Settings Select Set Up Internet Connection Highlight the network you’re currently connected to and press the Options button on your controller. Select Advanced Settings Change DNS Settings from Automatic to Manual Set the Primary DNS to 8.8.8.8 and the Secondary DNS to 8.8.4.4. Save your settings and then restart your PS5 to initialise them.

How to speed up PS4 downloads

If you’re using the previous version of the PlayStation you can still tweak your system settings to make things faster. You can speed up PS4 downloads by using the methods listed above – including connecting via ethernet cable, changing your DNS settings and downloading games in Rest Mode.

Update your PS4

One setting that’s especially important for PS4 users is to make sure you have the latest version of the PlayStation operating system.

Regular operating system updates will help to fix any bugs or problems with your console and can fix security flaws as well as improving download speeds.

How to update your PS4

Go to Settings

Select System Software Update

If an update is available you’ll be able to start it from here, otherwise it will confirm your system is up-to-date.

Pause and resume downloads

Sometimes when you’re downloading a title, the download can stall or seem to get stuck. If your internet connection drops or weaked, your PlayStation will throttle the download. This can mean that, even when your connection returns to normal, your console will continue to download the game or update at the lower, throttled speed. In this case, you can give the download a “kick-start” by pausing and resuming the download.

Select the download and then select Pause.

Then select the now paused download and select Resume.

This should force your PS4 to reconnect to the download server which could increase the speed of that specific download to the optimal speed available.

How to speed up Xbox downloads

The newest range of Xbox consoles are incredibly powerful pieces of technology, but the gaming experience can still be affected by download speeds, especially in the case of the Xbox Series S which doesn’t feature an optical disc drive.

As with both models of PlayStation, you can speed up Xbox downloads by upgrading your broadband package, connecting to your internet via ethernet cable or ensuring automatic updates are enabled.

In addition to this, Microsoft introduced a feature in March 2021 that allowed Xbox users to speed up their downloads by suspending their current game – a feature that’s especially useful for Xbox Series X and S thanks to their Quick Resume function in which you can jump back into the exact moment you left off.

How to speed up Xbox downloads by suspending your game

If you decide you want to speed up your downloads while playing a game, you can easily suspend play and come back to the same point by following the following steps.

Press the Xbox button on your gamepad. Select My Games & apps and then choose See All. Select Manage Queue at the bottom of the list on the left. Select Queue to see everything that’s being downloaded. Your Xbox will then give you the option to exit your game and boost download speeds. Press Suspend my game.

This should speed up your Xbox downloads, and when you’re ready to get back to your game, your exact position should be stored for the next time you load it up.

How to speed up Xbox downloads by prioritising your downloads

You may be downloading multiple games or updates at the same time, so if you want to speed up the download of one game in particular you could simply pause all the others.

Follow the steps above to navigate to the Manage Queue section of your downloads. From there, select each item that you don’t want to prioritise and press Pause Installation.

That way, all your bandwidth and processing power will be focused on the download you want first. Of course, you’ll need to remember to unpause them later.