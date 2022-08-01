Best games console for kids 2022: top family consoles - Uswitch

Video game age ratings: How to pick age-appropriate games for your child

Your first port of call should be a game’s age rating, which in the UK is called a PEGI rating; every game has one, and it will be printed on the case so you can see it before you buy.

When shopping online, you will also find it on a game’s digital cover or the product details. You can generally filter online results by age rating, too – each of the big three console markers’ stores lets you do this.

Even once you know the age rating, you might still have to consider what’s appropriate for your child. Just because a game is rated, say, 7+, doesn’t mean that you’ll be happy with its content.

There are games for children aged 7+ that may have guns in them. They won’t be violent games or have blood, but you might prefer your child to not play anything that involves them.

There are a few ways you can vet games.

Hop on YouTube and type in the game you’re looking for. You’ll be able to find a playthrough, review or trailer for just about any game.

Play the game yourself. If you want to do a quick test run, do so. Subscription services like PlayStation Plus can help here. If you’ve bought the game, you can always return it.

Use sites dedicated to the task: Common Sense Media, which helps parents pick age-appropriate media (not just games) for their kids.

One of the great things about many of the games targeted at children is that there are educational games that can improve their maths, science or other knowledge of subjects and increase their skills. So you may want to stick to games that involve some form of learning. It’s rare for educational games to include anything inappropriate.

Dangers of online gaming for kids – video game safety tips

Like all interactive platforms, online gaming has its own list of potential problems. Even if a game itself is safe, multiplayer games mean your children are interacting with other players online. This could lead to them being exposed to things like inappropriate language and even online harassment or bullying.

Hopefully, they won’t experience this, but be sure to communicate to your kids that this type of behaviour is no more acceptable online than it is in real life. Talk to them about the dangers of the Internet and online gaming, including stranger danger and make sure they let you know about any new online friends they might meet.

Here are some things to monitor when your child is gaming online:

Always ensure the game your child is playing is age-appropriate.

Make them aware that they can mute chats and even disable chat communication altogether.

Check all new friends your child adds or that adds them.

Learn about the parental controls on the consoles and devices your child uses.

If you’re worried, you can keep better tabs on what’s being said during gaming sessions by unplugging headsets and headphones. If they’re in a video chat or gaming with friends, you’ll be able to hear what’s going on.

In-game purchases

Another important thing to consider is in-game purchases. Many online games like Fortnite, Minecraft or Roblox have in-game purchases. These things – the skins, special characters, and items – are very alluring to children, and, let’s face it, adults too. Generally, these don’t have any impact on the game so make sure your child knows this.

If a player’s progress in a game is really affected by the items purchasable in it, the game may be exploitative – aka “pay to win” – and your child probably should be kept away from it.