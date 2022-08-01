Best games console for kids 2022: top family consoles - Uswitch

Best games console for kids: our top family friendly consoles
Gaming is a great way to relax and spend time together as a family. But given the wide range of games consoles available, it can be difficult to know where to begin choosing the best system to suit your family’s needs.
Whether you’re a seasoned gamer yourself or considering buying your family’s first console, our simple guide will take you through everything you need to know about the current crop and help you work out which is best for you, considering your child’s age, budget and household setup.
Nintendo Switch 2
RRP: £419.99 at the time of writing
Current availability: good at the time of writing
Best suited for: families who want a console they can play on the go as well as at home
Nintendo Switch 2 key features
- Magnetic Joy-Con controllers that double up as computer mice
- Can be played as a standalone handheld device or plugged into a screen
- 4K HDR graphics
- Exclusive Nintendo titles you won’t find anywhere else
Nintendo Switch 2 pros and cons
Much more powerful than the first Switch
Bigger and sharper display
Able to play the vast majority of original Switch titles
Battery life isn’t brilliant
LCD screen isn’t the best quality
Expensive
Nintendo’s Switch 2 console is a solid choice for families who value flexibility in where to play. It’s a portable handheld console that can be played either on its built-in screen or at home when connected to a TV, making it a handy accessory for holidays or long journeys. Unlike other gaming systems, it’s also designed for multiple players to join in using just one console.
Another major bonus is the Switch 2’s extensive library of games, from indie releases and platformers to blockbusters featuring Nintendo’s much-loved stable of characters—including Mario and Pikachu—which are suitable for a wide variety of ages.
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
Specifications
CPU: Octa-core ARM Cortex-A78C
GPU: 12 SM Ampere
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB, expandable up to 2TB
Display: 7.9-inch LCD, 1080p
Output: Up to 4K/60fps when docked
Battery when used in handheld mode: Between 2 and 6.5 hours
VR compatible: No
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2. PlayStation 5
RRP: from £519.99 at the time of writing
Current availability: good at the time of writing
Best suited for: families who want extensive control over how the PS5 is used
PS5 Key features
- 8K graphics
- Cross-generation multiplayer and chat with the PS4
- 3D audio support
- Remote Play
- External USB drive compatibility
PlayStation 5 pro and cons
8K graphics
Exceptional specs
Parental controls and VR supported
Expensive
Storage fills up quickly
Only one DualSense controller included
The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s most powerful games console, designed to handle everything from RPGs to FPSs, and is equipped with comprehensive parental controls to ensure all users are safe and supported.
For example, parents and carers can set daily and weekly limits on how long children can play for, and restrict younger players’ web access and chat functions. You can also control the amount of money users are allowed to spend within the PlayStation Store’s online games library, helping you to avoid any “accidental” purchases.
PlayStation 5 specs
Specifications
CPU: 8-core AMD Zen 2
GPU: Custom AMD RDNA 2, 36 CUs, 10.28 TFLOPS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 825GB–1TB, expandable up to 8TB
Output: True 4K, up to 120fps, 8K HDR support
Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray (although it’s worth noting the Digital Edition has none)
VR compatible: Yes
Age certification
7+
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3. Xbox Series S
Key features Xbox Series S
- Disc-free
- Up to 120 FPS
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox One gaming accessories compatibility
- Backwards compatible
Xbox Series S pros and cons
Less expensive than the Xbox Series X
Strong parental controls
Backwards compatible, so you can access older Xbox games
Digital downloads only, so there’s no way to play physical games
Doesn’t support 4K gaming
Max resolution is 1440p
If you like the idea of a premium Xbox Series X console but its hefty price tag is putting you off, its lower-specced counterpart, the Xbox Series S, is a more affordable option. It draws from the same broad gaming library, and its age limit tools also make it simple to set access to games based on your child’s actual age, so you can rest assured everything they’re accessing is safe and relevant.
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service is a convenient way to easily try out age-appropriate titles such as Minecraft or Lego Star Wars, as well as games that older children or other adults will enjoy.
Alternatively, the Series X is something of a masterpiece, at least by Microsoft’s standards. It is by far its most powerful console. It offers a 1 TB hard drive, and as with the PlayStation 5, it’s strapped with an SSD, meaning loading times zoom past.
Games-wise there are several great gaming options and video game genres for the family, like Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, which is one of Microsoft’s babies. It can be played cross-platform, so if someone else in the family wanted to join in on some block-building fun, they could hop on another console, PC or laptop.
Xbox Series S specs
Series S Specifications
CPU: 8-core custom AMD Zen 2
GPU: Custom AMD RDNA 2, 20 CUs, 4 TFLOPS
RAM: 10GB
Storage: 512GB–1TB, expandable up to 2TB
Output: Targets 1440p, up to 120fps
Optical drive: None—the Xbox Series S is digital-only
VR compatible: No
4. Meta Quest 3
RRP: £549.99 at the time of writing
Current availability: good at the time of writing
Best suited for: Families with older children and physical space to move around in
Meta Quest 3 key features
- Slimmer and lighter form factor than previous headsets
- Both VR and mixed reality
- Wireless design
- Hand-tracking technology
- Glasses wearers can install optional prescription lenses into the headset
- Backwards compatible with older Quest titles
- Access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
Meta Quest 3 pros and cons
Immersive and engaging VR games
Large library of titles
You can also watch Netflix, YouTube, etc. on the headset
Battery life isn’t great
LCD displays aren’t the sharpest
VR can make some users feel ill
Meta’s Quest 3 is the only entry on this list that’s a mixed reality headset rather than a screen-based console. Although this gives users the opportunity to explore digital worlds in much more immersive and engaging ways, it requires a clutter-free physical space to move around in – not something you generally have to consider with traditional consoles.
Something else to bear in mind is that, because of Meta’s age restrictions, children must be at least 10 years old to create an account for it and will require parental help to do so until they’re 13 or older. Parents and carers can keep an eye on the apps a teenager has been using via Meta’s Family Centre settings.
Meta Quest 3 specs
Specifications
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB or 512GB, not expandable
Display: Dual LCD, 2064×2208 px per eye, up to 120Hz (90Hz on some regional listings)
Field of view: 110° horizontal, 96° vertical
Cameras: 2× 4MP RGB (full-colour passthrough) + 4× IR tracking cameras
VR compatible: Yes
5. Nex Playground
RRP: £215 at the time of writing
Current availability: good at the time of writing
Best suited for: Families on a budget who want to relive the glory days of the Wii
Nex Playground key features
- Motion-tracking technology makes you the star of the show
- Compact hardware
- Affordable price
- Short, high-energy games
Nex Playground pros and cons
Has a good range of games suitable for young children
Very easy to set up and run
A great Wii alternative
Only comes with five free games
Graphics are fairly basic
£90 annual subscription fee is a bit steep
You may not be as familiar with the Nex Playground console as you are with the bigger gaming giants on this list, but if you miss the kind of social gaming that Nintendo’s Wii made popular 20 years ago, it’s well worth your time.
The Playground uses a combination of AI-powered motion technology and a camera to track your body as you compete in short mini games, including Fruit Ninja and Whack-a-Mole. However, while the hardware is more affordable than its higher-priced rivals, you’ll need to pay £90 annually to access its full roster of games.
Nex Playground specs
Specifications
CPU: Amlogic A311D2-NOD
GPU: Mali-G52 MC4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 64GB
Input: Ultra-wide AI camera tracking up to 4 players' bodies
Connectivity: HDMI output to any TV/projector
VR compatible: No
What to consider before you buy
As a rule of thumb, the more powerful a games console is, the more expensive it’s going to be. If spending less money is a priority, the Nex Playground (£215) is the most affordable of our recommendations, and because its motion tracking tech turns your body into the controller, you won’t need to shell out for any extra accessories.
However, you will have to pay £90 a year to access its full library of games, which are short and energetic enough to keep younger children entertained. Similarly, the Switch 2 (£395.99) has plenty of games designed specifically for young players, albeit at a higher price.
If you want to give your older kids the chance to play longer, more complex games, the PlayStation 5 has an extensive catalogue of classic titles and robust parental controls, but comes with a hefty £519.99 price tag and a single controller.
Ditto Meta’s Quest 3 headset (£549.99), which is better suited to teenagers than smaller kids, and the Xbox Series S (£429.99), which has a good mix of titles that can be restricted depending on who’s behind the controller.
Video game age ratings: How to pick age-appropriate games for your child
Your first port of call should be a game’s age rating, which in the UK is called a PEGI rating; every game has one, and it will be printed on the case so you can see it before you buy.
When shopping online, you will also find it on a game’s digital cover or the product details. You can generally filter online results by age rating, too – each of the big three console markers’ stores lets you do this.
Even once you know the age rating, you might still have to consider what’s appropriate for your child. Just because a game is rated, say, 7+, doesn’t mean that you’ll be happy with its content.
There are games for children aged 7+ that may have guns in them. They won’t be violent games or have blood, but you might prefer your child to not play anything that involves them.
There are a few ways you can vet games.
- Hop on YouTube and type in the game you’re looking for. You’ll be able to find a playthrough, review or trailer for just about any game.
- Play the game yourself. If you want to do a quick test run, do so. Subscription services like PlayStation Plus can help here. If you’ve bought the game, you can always return it.
- Use sites dedicated to the task: Common Sense Media, which helps parents pick age-appropriate media (not just games) for their kids.
One of the great things about many of the games targeted at children is that there are educational games that can improve their maths, science or other knowledge of subjects and increase their skills. So you may want to stick to games that involve some form of learning. It’s rare for educational games to include anything inappropriate.
Dangers of online gaming for kids – video game safety tips
Like all interactive platforms, online gaming has its own list of potential problems. Even if a game itself is safe, multiplayer games mean your children are interacting with other players online. This could lead to them being exposed to things like inappropriate language and even online harassment or bullying.
Hopefully, they won’t experience this, but be sure to communicate to your kids that this type of behaviour is no more acceptable online than it is in real life. Talk to them about the dangers of the Internet and online gaming, including stranger danger and make sure they let you know about any new online friends they might meet.
Here are some things to monitor when your child is gaming online:
- Always ensure the game your child is playing is age-appropriate.
- Make them aware that they can mute chats and even disable chat communication altogether.
- Check all new friends your child adds or that adds them.
- Learn about the parental controls on the consoles and devices your child uses.
- If you’re worried, you can keep better tabs on what’s being said during gaming sessions by unplugging headsets and headphones. If they’re in a video chat or gaming with friends, you’ll be able to hear what’s going on.
In-game purchases
Another important thing to consider is in-game purchases. Many online games like Fortnite, Minecraft or Roblox have in-game purchases. These things – the skins, special characters, and items – are very alluring to children, and, let’s face it, adults too. Generally, these don’t have any impact on the game so make sure your child knows this.
If a player’s progress in a game is really affected by the items purchasable in it, the game may be exploitative – aka “pay to win” – and your child probably should be kept away from it.
Games console FAQs
What is the best family game console?
The Nintendo Switch 2 is heavily targeted at families, with hundreds of fun games to choose from. Its parental controls are easy for parents to navigate, and because Nintendo requires children’s Nintendo accounts to be linked to a parent’s account, your little ones can’t go on expensive shopping sprees with Mummy or Daddy’s credit card.
What is the best game console for 5-year-olds?
The best game console for 5-year olds is either the Nintendo Switch 2, or the Nex Playground. The Nex Playground is controlled entirely by the player’s body movements (no need for controllers), and its gaming library is packed with short, fun games to keep kids entertained.
What is the most popular game console?
At the time of writing, the best-selling games console on this list is the PlayStation 5, followed by the Xbox Series S.
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