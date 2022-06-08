Xbox cloud gaming: everything you need to know

With the ever-growing popularity of streaming services offering easy access to thousands of movies and TV shows, it seems understandable that gamers would eventually have the same option for their favourite video games, right? Enter Xbox cloud gaming, which offers a platform to instantly stream games to various devices via the cloud.

No need to download huge files, all you need is an internet connection to sign up and gain access to a huge library of titles all for the price of a monthly subscription. Here is our guide on everything you need to know about Xbox cloud gaming.

What is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, allowing you to directly play hundreds of games without having to download and install them first.

It works on many different kinds of devices ( not just Xbox ), letting you play against friends and other players worldwide on other supported devices. And because it’s streamed over the internet, you can jump in whenever it's convenient for you and pick up exactly where you left off.

Essentially, Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s way of lowering the barriers to playing Xbox games, regardless of whether you actually own one of its consoles. The beauty of streaming is that Microsoft bears the brunt of the technical strain, not your device, and— provided your internet connection is up to speed —you should be able to play without any annoying lag.

How does Xbox Cloud Gaming work?

Xbox Cloud Gaming works by streaming games from Microsoft’s data centres, relaying data over an internet connection to your compatible device’s screen. This means it’s Microsoft’s data centres doing all the heavy technical lifting, rather than your device.

For the best possible cloud gaming experience, you’ll need a high-speed internet connection. This equates to rates of at least 10 Mbps on smartphones, a 5 GHz Wi-Fi or mobile data connection, or a 20Mbps connection for game consoles, tablets or PCs. For help understanding exactly what these terms mean, check out our bits and bytes guide to understanding internet speed.