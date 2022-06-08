Xbox cloud gaming: everything you need to know
With the ever-growing popularity of streaming services offering easy access to thousands of movies and TV shows, it seems understandable that gamers would eventually have the same option for their favourite video games, right? Enter Xbox cloud gaming, which offers a platform to instantly stream games to various devices via the cloud.
No need to download huge files, all you need is an internet connection to sign up and gain access to a huge library of titles all for the price of a monthly subscription. Here is our guide on everything you need to know about Xbox cloud gaming.
What is Xbox Cloud Gaming?
Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, allowing you to directly play hundreds of games without having to download and install them first.
It works on many different kinds of devices (not just Xbox), letting you play against friends and other players worldwide on other supported devices. And because it’s streamed over the internet, you can jump in whenever it's convenient for you and pick up exactly where you left off.
Essentially, Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s way of lowering the barriers to playing Xbox games, regardless of whether you actually own one of its consoles. The beauty of streaming is that Microsoft bears the brunt of the technical strain, not your device, and—provided your internet connection is up to speed—you should be able to play without any annoying lag.
How does Xbox Cloud Gaming work?
Xbox Cloud Gaming works by streaming games from Microsoft’s data centres, relaying data over an internet connection to your compatible device’s screen. This means it’s Microsoft’s data centres doing all the heavy technical lifting, rather than your device.
For the best possible cloud gaming experience, you’ll need a high-speed internet connection. This equates to rates of at least 10 Mbps on smartphones, a 5 GHz Wi-Fi or mobile data connection, or a 20Mbps connection for game consoles, tablets or PCs. For help understanding exactly what these terms mean, check out our bits and bytes guide to understanding internet speed.
The better your connection, the smoother your game’s performance will be, though other factors, such as your location and the type of device, can also affect how quickly and seamlessly it’s delivered to you. For example, your streamed game is much less likely to glitch or lag if you’re playing over a 5G mobile connection than if you're connected to a slower 4G connection.
How much does Xbox Cloud Gaming cost?
To use Xbox Cloud Gaming’s full library of games, you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass. It’s a monthly gaming subscription with three tiers: Essential, Premium and Ultimate, with staggered pricing depending on how many games you want to access. A fourth option, PC-only, does not support Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Essential is the cheapest at £6.99 a month at the time of writing, which comes with 50+ games. The medium-level subscription, Premium, gives you access to 200+ games for £10.99 a month, while the Ultimate plan provides you with more than 400 games—including new games on their first day of release—at a cost of £16.99 a month. While the cost will be automatically taken from your bank account each month, you’re free to cancel your plan at any time.
If you’ve previously paid for the same services but with different names, it’s because Microsoft replaced its previous Core and Standard plans with the new Essential and Premium tiers back in October 2025. In April 2026, the company also lowered the monthly cost of Game Pass Ultimate from £22.99 to £16.99, the current price at the time of writing.
While you can currently play using Xbox Cloud Gaming for as long as you like, Microsoft is introducing limits to the number of hours you can play under each plan. From November 2026, Ultimate subscribers will be able to play for 15 hours a month, while Premium and Essential customers will be limited to 10 hours and 5 hours a month, respectively. If you want to play for longer, you’ll have to purchase additional playtime through the Xbox store.
If you don’t fancy paying for a pass, it’s worth noting that certain games like Fortnite are free to play, and only require a free Microsoft account to access.
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Where can you access Xbox Cloud Gaming?
Plenty of devices from various manufacturers are compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming, including smart TVs and smartphones. Check if yours is compatible below:
- Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st Gen) onwards, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV 4-Series Smart TVs and Fire TV Omni QLED Smart TVs
- Android phones/tablets: Running Android OS 12.0 onwards
- iPhones and iPads: Running iOS 14.4 or iPadOS 14.4 onwards
- Macbooks: Running MacOS 14.1.2 onwards
- Windows devices: Running Windows 10 version 20H2
- Smart TVs: Samsung smart TVs running software version 1300 onwards, most 2022 LG OLED TVs and 2023 LG Smart TVs onwards, and most TVs running VIDAA OS 9.6 software onwards
- VR headsets: Meta Quest 2 onwards
- Xbox: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X
You can also stream your chosen game over a web browser. Check the list below to see if yours is currently supported:
|Operating system
|Browser
|Windows 10 version 20H2 onwards
|Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome version 85 onwards
|Windows 10 20H2 onwards on ARM-based devices
|Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome version 85 or onwards
|iOS 14.4 onwards
|Safari 14.0 onwards, Google Chrome version 85 onwards
|iPadOS 14.4 onwards
|Safari 14.0 onwards, Google Chrome version 85 onwards
|MacOS 14.1.2 onwards
|Safari 16.0 onwards, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome version 85 onwards
|ChromeOS 85 onwards
|Google Chrome version 85 onwards
|Android 12.0 onwards
|Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome version 85 onwards
How to set up Xbox Cloud Gaming
You need three things to get started with Xbox Cloud Gaming: an Xbox Game Pass subscription, a compatible device and a strong internet connection.
Once you’ve decided which of the three Xbox Game Pass tiers is best for you, you’ll need to either download the Xbox app or visit the Xbox Game Pass webpage on a supported browser on your compatible device to sign in. It’s worth noting that some devices, such as smartphones, are easier to control with compatible external controllers. These connect to your phone via Bluetooth, or plug into them using a USB.
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In some instances, you can play games you already own via Xbox Cloud Gaming providing the game is cloud-playable. Check the ‘stream your own game’ section in your account for a list of the titles you’re able to play.
Do I need a powerful device to use Xbox Cloud Gaming?
So long as you have a device that’s compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming, it doesn’t have to be particularly powerful to run it (check out our section listing devices that should work above). That’s because it’s Microsoft’s servers shouldering the burden of streaming the game and not your physical hardware, so it doesn’t matter if you’re playing on an older device.
Does Xbox Cloud Gaming work over mobile data, or do I need Wi-Fi?
Yes, Xbox Cloud Gaming works over a mobile connection as well as over Wi-Fi. However, to get the best possible performance, you’ll need a strong, stable connection that’s not going to cut out when you least expect it. For that reason, you may find that your home broadband is more reliable than your phone.
Can I play Xbox Cloud Gaming games offline?
No, you can’t. Because Xbox Cloud Gaming is a cloud streaming service, you need a continuous internet connection to be able to relay data back and forth to Microsoft’s remote servers. That means you can’t download games to play offline, and that your gameplay will be interrupted if your internet connection drops at any point.
Xbox Cloud Gaming FAQs
Is Xbox Cloud gaming free?
No, Xbox Cloud Gaming requires a Game Pass subscription. While there are certain games you can play for free, you’ll need to pay for an Essential, Premium, or Ultimate subscription to access most of its games.
How do you play via Xbox Cloud?
To play via Xbox Cloud you will first need the top-tier Ultimate Game Pass subscription. Have the Xbox app installed on your compatible device (or visit xbox.com on select browsers), connect a controller via USB or Bluetooth 4.0., pick a game and enjoy.
Is Xbox Cloud Gaming the same as Remote Play?
No, Xbox Cloud Gaming is not the same as Remote Play. Remote play requires a console with no extra cost or subscription needed. Cloud Gaming streams video to your device directly from Xbox remote servers.
Does Xbox Cloud Gaming work on iOS?
Xbox Cloud Gaming does work on iOS operating systems. Included devices run iOS 14.4 or iPadOS 14.4 onwards.
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