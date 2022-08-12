UK broadband statistics, 2022

Decent broadband is described as having a download speed of at least 10 Mbit/s and an upload speed of at least 1 Mbit/s.

Data from Ofcom’s latest Connected Nations Report discovered that 99.7% of households in the UK had access to a decent connection as of January 2022, up one per cent from the last report in September 2021.

Over the years, the share of households with access to a “decent” broadband connection has grown steadily.

How many people access the internet in the UK?

But how accessible is broadband in the UK and beyond? We’ve collated the latest UK broadband statistics for 2022, covering broadband access, usage, speed, cost, and more.

With streaming being a popular way to watch TV and listen to music, as well as working from home becoming the norm, reliable broadband is now a necessity for the majority of households across the UK.

The number of properties (both residential and commercial) that cannot receive a decent broadband service from a fixed line stands at around 506,000 (2%), dropping from 650,000 in December 2021.

This has, in part, been driven by the rollout of full-fibre broadband and Virgin Media O2 making its network entirely gigabit-capable .

The number of homes able to get gigabit-capable broadband continues to increase, with nearly 19.3 million homes (66% of all UK homes) now able to access these faster services — up from 13.7 million (47%) in December 2021.

This has been bolstered through deployments by larger fibre infrastructure operators, and supported by smaller providers up and down the UK that serve individual regions.

Full fibre coverage continues to increase, with a third (33%) of homes having access to full fibre services at the beginning of 2022. As a result, full fibre coverage sits at just under 9.6 million, an increase from 8.2 million (28%) homes in December 2021.

Superfast broadband coverage continues to slowly grow — albeit at a reduced pace compared to gigabit and full fibre — with coverage remaining at 96% of all UK homes. This slow progress is likely due to the increased rollout of full fibre and gigabit-capable connections UK-wide.

Latest Ofcom data shows that FWA coverage from mobile networks is available to 94% of premises in the UK, and around 7% can receive a decent broadband service from a WISP.

Aside from gigabit, full fibre, and superfast, broadband services are also available from Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) networks provided via mobile networks, or through Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs).

In 2020, 0.9% of premises in rural areas could not access a decent broadband service (delivering an average download speed of 10 Mbit/s), compared with just 0.3 per cent of premises in urban areas

Based on these speeds, a household with an average broadband speed in rural areas downloading a typical 858MB film (via On Demand) would take around 2 minutes and 15 seconds, compared to 1 minute and 30 seconds for those in urban areas. For a household with a decent download speed (10 Mbit/s average download speed), the download time jumps to 12 minutes.

This is because superfast broadband is less available in the countryside, and buildings are typically further away from cabinets, where long copper line connections cause slower performance.

Understandably, average UK broadband speeds in rural areas tend to be considerably slower than those in urban areas. In 2020, the average speed in rural areas was 54 Mbit/s compared to 81 Mbit/s in urban areas.

Bearing in mind the broadband coverage estimates provided by FWA providers, it is estimated that there are still around 99,500 premises that do not have access to a decent broadband service from a fixed network or an FWA network at the beginning of 2022.

Internet connections in households with one adult aged 65 years and over have increased since 2019 to 80%, however, these households still have the lowest proportion of internet connections overall.

Over the last 10 years, 16-to-24-year-olds used the internet the most, except for 2019 when 25-to-34-year-olds finished highest with 0.2% more users. This was short-lived, though, as 16-to-24-year-olds regained the top spot. As of 2020, the largest proportion of internet users came from the 16-24 and 25-35 age groups, with a share of 99.5% each.

In the UK in 2020, 92.1% of the population aged 16 and over used the internet. As expected, this number has continued to grow over time, increasing from 79.4% a decade earlier—a rise of 16%.

Age of internet users in the UK vs the world

In 2021, just over a third of internet users were aged between 25 and 34 years old, making up the largest share of online users around the globe. 18 to 24-year-olds contribute just under a quarter of online users worldwide, and 35 to 44-year-olds take up almost 19%.

Asia has the largest internet user base, with an estimated 2.7 billion internet users hailing from the region (this can be explained by its global population share). East Asia contributed the majority with an online penetration rate of close to 73% as of April 2022 — just above the global average of 63%. Despite this, Asia is far from being a leader in regard to online penetration.

As of April 2022, Northern Europe had the highest internet penetration rate, with 98% of the population having access to the internet. Western Europe followed closely behind, with 94%.

Globally, almost one in three households have access to the internet via a fixed broadband connection. When broken down by region, however, Europe leads the way. Over 86% of European households have a fixed Internet connection, followed in second place by The Americas, with almost 80%.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) represent those countries formed through the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Just over three-quarters of these households have a fixed Internet connection, compared to almost 72% of those located in Asia and the Pacific.

The Arab States refer to the 22 Arab nations, who are members of the Arab League, and span across North Africa and the Middle East. Just over half of these households (56%) have access to the internet via fixed broadband, which is below the global average of 65.79%.

Less than 3% of African households have access to a fixed broadband Internet connection, which highlights the infrastructural chasm between the developed and the developing parts of our world.

Despite this, it's worth noting that the number of households with a fixed broadband connection in the Arab States and Africa could be significantly lower than in other regions because they rely on other types of broadband to access the internet, such as mobile broadband or satellite.

Broadband speed statistics

Uswitch classifies* broadband speeds into the following four main categories:

Standard broadband: Uses ADSL technology to provide average download speeds of around 10-11 Mbps.

Superfast broadband: Uses fibre-optic cables to deliver a range of speeds, from 30-100 Mbps.

Ultrafast broadband: Delivers speeds between 100-1000 Mbps.

Gigabit broadband: Providing internet speeds of 1000Mbps (1Gbps) and above.

The criteria for a “decent” broadband service is generally described as having a download speed of at least 10 Mbit/s and an upload speed of at least 1 Mbit/s. This is what you usually get with a standard broadband package, and enables you to carry out tasks like browsing the internet, online shopping, and sending emails.

*This is based on what broadband providers refer to in their products.

Average broadband connection speeds

As of 2021, the median average internet speed in the UK was 50.4 Mbps. This is a sharp increase of 40% from five years earlier, when the average was just 36 Mbps.

The increase has largely been driven by the increased rollout of ultrafast broadband and full fibre across the country, which delivers internet speeds of 100 Mbps and higher. A third (33%) of the UK can now access these connections, which explains why the average is faster than what most properties can actually get.