Video game genres: every game type explained - Uswitch

It’s commonplace for games now to mix and match facets from different genres, but most games can be grouped into one of 10-15 different game types.

A video game genre is a way of describing a style or category of games that share similar mechanics, ideologies, or characteristics. Genres of games can be very fluid, often having many sub-categories and over-lapping principles. For example, you can have a 2D platformer game that incorporates aspects of character skill progression, usually associated with RPGs.

We’ll help you overcome the first barrier of entry by breaking down the most popular genres of games to help find out what fits you best.

This guide will give you a better understanding of the diverse types of video game genres available to you and what could be the most suitable. Whether you like shooting and looting, puzzle games, racing, or launching yourself into a horde of Zombies, there is surely something to tickle your fancy.

The sheer amount of video games available is mind-boggling, luckily most fit into a specific genre which helps when it comes to deciding what to spend your time and money on.

Role-playing game (RPG) (JRPG)

Role-playing games can trace their humble beginnings back to the days of tabletop RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons. These games put the player into the role of a single character that can sometimes be created from scratch, who learns and progresses in strength as the game advances.

By overcoming obstacles and enemies your character gains experience points which can be cashed in for new abilities, keeping the game evolving and fair as it inevitably gets harder.

What makes a good RPG?

A gripping story, a sense of progression, and compelling characters, combined with good mechanics and quality aesthetics. You should garner a feeling that the game unfolds and plays how you want it to, as opposed to following a linear predetermined path.

You’ll like RPGs if you’re into rich storylines, fantastical worlds, character creation and progression. On the other hand, RPGs can be exceptionally large games, and they can introduce a lot of complicated mechanics that are not for everyone.

JRPGs and MMORPGs

Two sub-categories of RPGs are JRPGs (Japanese Role-Playing Games, and MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games). JRPGs introduce a wider cast of controllable characters, with a more linear story path, whilst MMORPGs offer the same open-world, single-character progression but on a shared field that can sometimes involve hundreds of people playing together online.

Some of the most popular RPGs include:

Final Fantasy 7: Remake

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Persona 5 Royal

World of Warcraft

Sandbox

Sandbox games (Sandbox RPGs) often throw the player into an open world filled with enemies, dungeons, towns, castles, encounters, and points of interest. You are given a general direction related to the main story; however, players are free to approach it however they wish.

A good sandbox game will have plenty of things to do and characters to interact with in addition to the main story. Side quests, jobs, mini-games, or finding collectables are all things you can tackle at your own pace, without the pressure of the game forcing you to go where the story demands.

These games are great if you’d like to take your time exploring the game world. They let you be creative and tackle points of the game in a manner that feels right to you. This gives a great immersive experience that feels tailored to the individual. The main problem with sandbox games is they are very demanding of time, due to the sheer size of some open worlds, and it can be intimidating for new gamers.

Some of the best recent sandbox games in our opinion are:

Grand theft Auto 5

Elden Ring

Minecraft

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Red Dead Redemption 2

Survival horror

The main theme consistent in survival horror games is horror. This game genre has been prolific since the early days of PlayStation and traditionally combines elements of slasher films, science fiction, and psychological thrillers. Usually set in hostile or intense situations, they are designed to make the player feel underpowered and vulnerable, by offering limited resources like ammunition, crafting materials, speed, and visibility.

You would often be challenged to find items that unlock various new paths or solve puzzles to reach the finale. If you’re not into jump scares and creepy environments, or any of the classic horror tropes seen in the films, think hard about playing a horror game.

Here are five of the most popular survival horror games available:

The Evil Within 2

Alien: Isolation

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil: Village

Silent Hill 2

Evil Dead: The Game

Sports

Sports games are just that, emulations of already popular physical sports but in video game format. There are game versions of every professional sport you can imagine. Some are sanitized versions, where the emphasis is on fun, featuring user-friendly controls and an easy level of entry. Then you have simulation-style sports games which opt for a realistic presentation, in look and in mechanics. Its overall goal is to recreate the realism and capture the feeling of playing the sport. Sports games are hugely popular throughout the world and make up a sizeable part of the online gaming market.

Other types of sports games can emphasize the strategy behind the surface game, for example, Football Manager relies more on tactics and knowledge over skill and reactions.

The main problem with sports games is that, due to the dynamic nature of traditional sports, these games become outdated very quickly and therefore an updated version is released every year, often as a new full-priced game. Not a lot of changes year-on-year barring roster alterations and the odd new mechanic. Something worth noting.

If you’re a sports fan, these are some more popular genre choices.