Car insurance for drivers with drink driving convictions

If you want to get back on the road after a drink driving conviction, you might find that car insurance is less affordable than before. Read our guide and learn how to save on your car insurance if you have a previous drink driving conviction.

Can I get car insurance if I have a drink driving conviction? You can get car insurance after you’ve been convicted for drink driving, but be prepared to have to shop around and to have to pay more. It’s a legal requirement for your car to be insured at all times on the road, even if you’ve been banned for drink driving and won’t be using the car for a while In this case you will need to have at least third party insurance cover or declare the car as off-road with a SORN (statutory off-road notice). You must inform your insurer as soon as possible after being convicted for drink driving and they will amend your policy to reflect your new circumstances. What should I do about car insurance when I’m allowed to drive again after a drink driving conviction? When you do get back behind the wheel, contact your insurer and tell them you plan to drive again. They should then offer you a new car insurance quote — but be prepared for this to be more expensive than your original premium. What if my insurer refuses to cover me after I’ve been convicted for drink driving? If your initial insurer refuses to cover you, don’t worry. Some insurers are wary about insuring drivers with a history of drink driving, but there are specialist providers out there that will be willing to take you on. How much more will I pay for drink driving car insurance?? Drink driving is one of the most serious driving offences in an insurer’s eyes, as claims for drink drivers are so costly and the potential for damage and injury is huge. To reflect this, car insurance for drink drivers can be more expensive than for most other types of conviction — it would be fairly standard to see your premium double after being convicted of a drink driving offence. You may also have to pay a higher compulsory excess in the event of a claim, and some of the more well-known insurers may not be willing to insure you

You must also declare your drink driving conviction for three to five years (depending on your insurer)

Points from more serious drink driving convictions could stay on your licence for up to 11 years What are the different drink driving codes and penalties? The table below outlines the different codes and penalty points for each drink driving offence:

Code Offence Penalty points DR10 Driving or attempting to drive with alcohol level above limit 3 to 11 DR20 Driving or attempting to drive while unfit through drink 3 to 11 DR30 Driving or attempting to drive, then failing to supply a specimen for analysis 3 to 11 DR31 Driving or attempting to drive, then refusing to give permission for analysis of a blood sample that was taken without consent due to incapacity 3 to 11 DR61 Refusing to give permission for analysis of a blood sample that was taken without consent due to incapacity in circumstances other than driving or attempting to drive 10 DR40 In charge of a vehicle while alcohol level above limit 10 DR50 In charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink 10 DR60 Failure to provide a specimen for analysis in circumstances other than driving or attempting to drive 10 DR70 Failing to cooperate with a preliminary breath test 4

Source: Gov.uk Codes DR10 to DR61 must stay on your driving record for 11 years from the date of the conviction. Codes DR40 to DR70 must stay on your driving record for four years from the date of the offence or four years from the date of conviction where a disqualification is imposed. Can I save money on car insurance after a drink driving conviction? There are ways you can reduce the impact of higher car insurance premiums after a drink driving conviction. These include: Go on a course As part of your drink driving conviction, you may be offered to take part in a drink driver’s rehabilitation course. Some insurers offer discounts for drivers who have taken these courses, so it’s recommended you take one if it’s offered

You may also be able to negotiate a reduction in your driving ban for an approved course You will have to pay upfront to take the course, but it's likely to result in higher savings on your car insurance in the long term. Shop around If you want to save money on your car insurance after a disqualification, don't just accept your initial insurer's quote without looking around for a better deal. Don't be disheartened if you can't get an affordable quote with a big-name insurer. There are several specialist insurers that deal specifically with convicted drivers. Talk to insurers Be sure to call insurers after getting an initial quote online — some providers may be willing to negotiate a deal once they've discussed your driving history and the details of your conviction.