The cost of car insurance for students is generally higher than average, as most student drivers are under the age of 25 and are considered to be more of a risk on the roads than older drivers.

Students are also are more likely to be new drivers, meaning they haven’t been able to build up a no claims discount.

Students are also likely to be driving with other students in the car with them so could be held responsible for injures to their friends if involved in an accident. Insurers have to pay out more to young people who suffer life-changing injuries, as the compensation must last their lifetime.

Even mature students may find their car insurance costs more than expected, as listing your occupation as ‘student’ puts you in a high-risk category.

You may also be subject to higher premiums based on your new address if you’re moving away to study. Some university accommodation is in high crime areas, so be prepared for this if you want to take your car with you.

Don’t be tempted to change your occupation or address on your application in an effort to save money — honesty is always the best policy, as providing false information is considered as fraud.