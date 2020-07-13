See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Car insurance in Northern Ireland (NI) can be more expensive than other regions in the UK. This is because there are fewer insurers in the marketplace, which means there are fewer competitive offers, but cheap car insurance deals can still be found by shopping around for the best price.

Car insurance in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has a statistically younger population than the rest of the UK. There is also a large gap in car insurance premium prices between the younger and older generations.

Even though the number of insurers in the region is starting to grow, 45% of Northern Irish drivers still automatically renew with their existing insurer instead of getting new quotes.

A recent Competition and Markets Authority investigation found it does not pay to be a loyal car insurance consumer and you could end up being out of pocket if you do not compare prices in the whole market.

Is car insurance more expensive in Northern Ireland?

According to Which?, Northern Ireland was the fifth most expensive region in the UK for car insurance last year with Greater London taking the top spot.

The Northern Ireland Consumer Council says that car premiums have increased in the past 12 months and hit a two-year high, with motorists paying almost £1,000 on average for cover.

The average fully comprehensive car insurance premium in Northern Ireland increased by 7% per year to £931 in 2020. That’s in contrast to the rest of the UK where the average car insurance premium reduced by 6% to £774.

How much is car insurance in Northern Ireland?

NI car insurance is as much as 30% more expensive than the UK average. Lack of choice in providers is only one reason for higher car insurance in NI. Other reasons for price disparity include:

Personal injury compensation payments

The number of uninsured drivers

A higher number of younger car drivers

A greater amount of traffic on rural roads in Northern Ireland leading to an above average annual mileage can also drive up the cost of insurance.

Uninsured drivers and Northern Ireland

A major impact on car insurance costs in Northern Ireland is the recent increase in uninsured drivers. The Motor Insurers' Bureau (MIB) has estimated that some 31,000 motorists drove without insurance in Northern Ireland in 2019.

Careless and dangerous driving is more common by uninsured drivers according to the MIB because they don’t have the motivation to drive more safely and legally to help keep policy costs down.

Over 130 people are killed by an uninsured or untraced ‘hit and run’ driver each year. In a crackdown during the summer of 2019 the Police Service of Northern Ireland revealed that its officers seized over 1,600 vehicles without insurance.

Uninsured drivers cost the insurance industry around £400m each year and as pay-outs come from a central fund contributed to by those drivers that are insured, less money into the fund means that insurance premiums have to be further increased to cover the shortfall.

Personal injury and car insurance in Northern Ireland

In 2017, the personal injury discount rate or Ogden discount rate, which is used to assess compensation for serious personal injury claims, lowered in the UK from 2.5% to minus 0.75%. It changed again in 2019 to minus 0.25%.

The lower the rate, the higher the compensation awarded and the greater the cost to compensators, such as insurers and the NHS. A cost reflected in car insurance premiums.

Yet due to the collapse of power sharing arrangements within the Northern Ireland Executive, Northern Ireland didn’t update its framework in the ways that England & Wales and Scotland have done since 2017.

The personal injury discount rate in NI is currently 2.5%, but the Department of Justice is consulting on possible changes to the legal framework for setting the rate from 2.5% to minus 1.75% This would make NI insurance premiums even higher.

Younger car drivers and Northern Ireland

A study in 2011 by the Northern Ireland Assembly Research and Library Service found there was a higher number of young drivers in Northern Ireland compared with England, Wales and Scotland.

Yet according to the Department for Infrastructure, the number of driving tests taken by people under 25 has fallen by a third in Northern Ireland in 10 years and the cost of car insurance has been blamed for the drop.

In 2008, almost 50,000 driving tests were taken by young people, but this fell to 33,261 in 2018. This is expected to have fallen even further during the 2020/2021 pandemic.

Getting cheaper car insurance in Northern Ireland

Younger drivers need to shop around to get the best insurance prices as the risk of crashing is far greater for newly qualified young drivers.

This is not just because they lack experience, but other identifiable risk factors such as night-time driving and carrying passengers of a similar age. Factors that are likely to be reflected in insurance premium prices.

What can affect car premium prices in Northern Ireland?

Criteria used to calculate your risk and therefore your premium include:

Age

Driving history

Address

Occupation

Annual mileage

Make and model of your car

Named drivers

No claims discount

Voluntary excess amount

How your job affects the cost of your car insurance price

Premiums can be affected by what job title you put on the application, so it is worth checking through the categories to see if your job title fits into more than one category and seeing how the quotes differ.

Your job might not mean you’re at higher risk to make a claim, just that you share some characteristics with other drivers who might have jobs that require them to drive more.

If you do not work due to being a carer, parent or retired, stating that you are unemployed can also raise your premium according to the Association of British Insurers.

It is important not to misrepresent yourself or you will invalidate your cover. You also need to let your insurer know if your occupation changes as this can affect the cost of your car insurance.

Adding a second driver to your car insurance policy

A named driver is a secondary driver you can add to your insurance policy that allows you to drive your insured car. They have the same level of coverage as the main driver but if they have an accident, they can affect your no claims bonus.

Named drivers can be a partner, spouse, family member or friend. If you add someone with a clean driving license and decent no-claims history to your insurance, it can help lower your insurance premium.

Equally, insurance prices can increase if an experienced driver adds a young or new driver to their insurance policy.

The car you drive and car insurance

The choice of car can also have an impact on insurance premiums. Cars with bigger engines are high performance cars and are a bigger risk.to insurers so can be more expensive to insure. Whereas smaller engine cars are considered less risky.

Checking what insurance group your car is in before you buy can help you keep premiums low. Car insurance groups are decided by a group rating panel made up of representatives from the Association of British Insurers and Lloyd’s Market Association.

The panel uses data from Thatcham Research to determine the risk related to every private motor car registered in the UK and which cars are likely to cost the most in terms of insurance claims.

How to get cheaper car insurance in NI

There are various ways to find cheaper car insurance in Northern Ireland and this includes avoiding auto renewal, not leaving renewal to the end of your policy, improving the security on your car or increasing your voluntary excess.

Black box car insurance

For younger drivers, black box insurance is a good way of reducing insurance premiums. This is a type of telematics equipment that monitors driving habits by using GPS. This data is used to adjust your premiums

However, for frequent drivers, a black box can be more expensive, or if you regularly drive during busy times or at night you might end up paying more.

Should you increase your car insurance voluntary excess?

You can add voluntary excess to your car insurance policy, and this can help bring your insurance premium down. An excess is the amount you pay yourself to cover the cost of damages before the insurer pays the rest.

A voluntary excess is different from the compulsory excess that is set by the insurer based on your level of risk. Voluntary excess is optional, but it stays the same amount and you must pay that amount even if the damage is not your fault.

The premium savings must be balanced against the risk of paying out in the event of a claim and it should be an amount that would not over-stretch you.

How improved security can reduce car insurance

Improved security on your car could make your car insurance cheaper such as parking your car in a garage overnight rather than on the street.

Anything that makes your car harder to steal could influence the price of your car insurance policy and this includes alarms, immobilisers and movement sensitive lighting on a driveway.

Keep valuables hidden away as some car insurance policies will pay for stolen goods if they were secured and kept out of sight in a glove compartment or car boot.

Best car insurance in Northern Ireland

Price comparison sites are a good way to find the best car insurance deal in Northern Ireland and the price shown is a live, genuine insurance quote. They allow you to trawl through numerous quotes that are constantly updated and managed by the comparison site.

You can also buy temporary or short-term car insurance and multi car policies in Northern Ireland.

Will car insurance in Northern Ireland be affected by Brexit?

Car insurers have said that currently there will be no impact on insurance coverage due to the UK leaving Europe and there is still a minimum level of cover to drive in the EU.

Some insurers in the future may treat travelling between Northern Ireland, the Republic and the UK as a cross border trip so it would be important to check policy coverage before you buy.

If an insurer treats the Republic like any other EU country, this would mean that you’d need to have European car insurance and inform your insurer of your cross-border trip. A lot of insurers offer cover to drive in Europe as part of their standard policies, usually limited to 30 days.

Does UK car insurance cover Northern Ireland?

UK drivers can drive in Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales using their existing UK car insurance policy. If you move to Northern Ireland, let your insurer know as a change in address could change your risk profile and affect your premium.

Do I need a green card to drive in Northern Ireland

No you don’t as UK motorists no longer have to obtain an insurance green card before taking their car to EU countries.

After Brexit in January 2021 there had been a requirement for the paperwork, however the European Commission waived the obligation in order to defuse tension around the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.