Compare European Breakdown Cover Quotes
The right policy depends on how often – and how long – you plan to drive abroad.
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Why choose European breakdown cover?
If your car breaks down in another country, it can be difficult and stressful to deal with on your own. Even a simple issue like a flat battery or puncture can become complicated if you’re unsure who to call or how much repairs should cost.
European breakdown cover offers reassurance by providing:
- 24/7 roadside assistance, often with access to an English-speaking helpline
- Help arranging repairs at local garages
- Support if your car can’t be fixed quickly
Despite the protection it offers, European breakdown cover is often surprisingly affordable. This is especially the case when compared to the potential cost of recovery or repatriation if you’re not covered.
"When driving in Europe, remember that breakdown cover doesn't just pay for repairs; it often provides essential legal and translation support.
Local authorities in countries like France can be strict about where you’re allowed to wait for recovery, so having an expert at the end of the phone is vital. It's about safety as much as it is about the mechanics of your car."
Choosing the best European breakdown cover for you
The right policy depends on how often – and how long – you plan to drive abroad.
Single-trip European breakdown cover
A single-trip policy is ideal if you’re planning one extended journey. These policies can cover trips lasting up to six months, making them suitable for long holidays or extended stays.
You typically get:
- Cover for a single return journey to EU destinations
- Cover from one day, usually up to 90 or 180 days
- Nationwide cover in the UK for your outward and return trips
If you’re just planning one or possibly two short trips to the continent in a year, these policies could work out cheaper than annual cover. Bear in mind though, if you return to the UK and travel abroad again, you might need to buy a new policy each time.
Annual European breakdown cover
If you make multiple short trips to the EU throughout the year, annual cover is often better value. It provides year-round protection for several trips, each subject to a maximum trip length set by the breakdown provider.
You typically get:
- Cover for unlimited journeys in Europe in a year
- Cover for between 30-90 days per trip, although speak to your provider if you need more
- Nationwide cover in the UK for your outward and return trips
Annual cover is popular with frequent travellers who want peace of mind without arranging cover for every journey.
What does European breakdown cover include?
Normally policies include:
- Pre-trip protection: You can call the breakdown service if your car won’t start when you’re intending to leave home on holiday
- Roadside assistance: If you break down during a journey, a mechanic will come to you
- Repairs: Your policy will pay for some or all of the repairs needed to get your car back on the road. Always check the limit, as it may be worth paying a little more for extra cover
- Home start: This means you can call out a mechanic if your car breaks down before you start your journey
- Onwards journey: If your car can’t be fixed at the roadside, you’ll be covered for any reasonable costs you need to pay to get you to your destination
- Accommodation: Some policies will cover emergency accommodation if you find yourself stranded, usually to a limit per night
- Courtesy car: Your policy might cover the cost of a replacement car while yours is being repaired
- Misfuelling: Some providers cover costs resulting from putting the wrong fuel in your car, including recovery and repair
- Key cover: This pays for repairing and replacing lost or damaged locks and car keys or fobs
- Repatriation: You may be covered for the cost of returning your car to the UK for comprehensive repairs if they can’t be done abroad
- English-speaking assistance: This is offered by some providers, which can be useful if you encounter a language barrier
What countries are covered by European breakdown cover?
The exact list of countries you can get protection for with European breakdown cover will depend on your provider. Typically the following will be covered:
- Countries in the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes all EU member states, plus Switzerland
- Some additional neighbouring countries such as Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan
You might need to specify in advance where you're going to be driving. Some providers offer policies based on various zones rather than providing cover for every country.
Before travelling, it’s important to check that all the countries you plan to drive through are listed on your policy – not just your final destination.
Extra rules to consider when driving in Europe
Winter tyres
Winter tyres are mandatory in Austria, Czech Republic and compulsory in Italy on certain roads. In mountainous regions of France, Germany and Italy snow chains must be carried in the car.
If you are not sure about highly specific local requirements, check carefully before leaving. Typically, European winter tyre regulations come into force between 1 November and the middle of April.
Additional fines
Rude or offensive gestures towards other road users can attract steep fines in Germany, for example. Be aware, too, of local rules around eating at the wheel and distraction risk.
Remember to check if you're covered in Europe by your car insurance. If your UK car insurance covers you to drive in Europe, it may only offer third-party cover, even if you have comprehensive cover at home. Upgrading to European car insurance can offer you extra peace of mind.