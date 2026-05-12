Why choose European breakdown cover?

If your car breaks down in another country, it can be difficult and stressful to deal with on your own. Even a simple issue like a flat battery or puncture can become complicated if you’re unsure who to call or how much repairs should cost.

European breakdown cover offers reassurance by providing:

24/7 roadside assistance, often with access to an English-speaking helpline

Help arranging repairs at local garages

Support if your car can’t be fixed quickly

Despite the protection it offers, European breakdown cover is often surprisingly affordable. This is especially the case when compared to the potential cost of recovery or repatriation if you’re not covered.