What does European car insurance cover?

European car insurance is a feature of many UK car insurance policies, allowing you to legally drive in many European countries. In most cases, this includes countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) – which includes all of the EU countries – plus a small number of additional listed countries.

By default, UK insurers provide the legal minimum third-party cover when you drive in Europe. This means you’re insured for injury you cause to other people or damage to their vehicle or property – but not for damage to your own car. The cover is also usually limited to a set number of days driving abroad.

While this minimum cover keeps you legal, it offers limited protection. That’s why many drivers choose to upgrade to comprehensive European cover, which can include protection against theft, fire and accidental damage to your own vehicle. Even then, it’s important to check whether the level of cover abroad matches your full UK comprehensive insurance policy, as some insurers apply restrictions when you’re overseas.

Do I need a Green Card to drive in Europe?

A Green Card is no longer mandatory for most EU travel with a UK-registered car, but you must always carry your V5C logbook and driving licence. That said, it can still be useful as proof of insurance if you’re stopped or involved in an accident. As such, you could carry one for peace of mind.