Compare European car insurance quotes
Fact checked by: Leoni Moninska
Do I need European car insurance?
A UK car insurance policy usually includes minimum third-party cover in the EU for a set period, but it's often wise to upgrade to comprehensive European cover for full peace of mind.
The maximum number of days you're covered for in Europe (e.g. 30, 90, 180 or 365) varies widely by insurer and policy, making comparison essential.
How to compare European car insurance quotes
Compare quotes for European car insurance in 3 simple steps:
Fill in our quote form
Tell us a few details about any drivers on the policy, your car and where you live.
Choose your level of cover
You can choose from 3 levels of cover and let us know if you'd like any optional extras.
Compare policies
Check the policy details to see whether your chosen one covers driving in Europe.
What does European car insurance cover?
European car insurance is a feature of many UK car insurance policies, allowing you to legally drive in many European countries. In most cases, this includes countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) – which includes all of the EU countries – plus a small number of additional listed countries.
By default, UK insurers provide the legal minimum third-party cover when you drive in Europe. This means you’re insured for injury you cause to other people or damage to their vehicle or property – but not for damage to your own car. The cover is also usually limited to a set number of days driving abroad.
While this minimum cover keeps you legal, it offers limited protection. That’s why many drivers choose to upgrade to comprehensive European cover, which can include protection against theft, fire and accidental damage to your own vehicle. Even then, it’s important to check whether the level of cover abroad matches your full UK comprehensive insurance policy, as some insurers apply restrictions when you’re overseas.
Do I need a Green Card to drive in Europe?
A Green Card is no longer mandatory for most EU travel with a UK-registered car, but you must always carry your V5C logbook and driving licence. That said, it can still be useful as proof of insurance if you’re stopped or involved in an accident. As such, you could carry one for peace of mind.
"While legally compliant, your UK comprehensive policy might downgrade to third-party cover when driving in Europe, so don't assume comprehensive cover at home means full protection for your vehicle abroad.
"For extended stays, compare annual policies offering 180 or 365 days of use. But – crucially – confirm your provider's definition of 'European use', as long periods of residency abroad may be considered a change of address and could invalidate your policy."
How long does my European car insurance cover last?
The length of European cover varies between insurers and policies.
Many UK car insurance policies include European cover for 30, 60 or 90 days per year.
This is often split into:
- A maximum number of days per trip (for example, 30 days), and
- A total annual allowance across all trips in the policy year.
If you travel frequently or stay abroad for extended periods, some insurers offer:
- 180 days of European cover, or
- 365-day European car insurance (sometimes described as unlimited European cover).
These options are less common and may come with stricter conditions, so it’s important to check the policy terms carefully.
What happens if I overstay my cover?
If you drive beyond the number of days your policy allows, you may be treated as driving uninsured. That can invalidate your policy and leave you personally liable for any costs if something goes wrong.
Do I need temporary European car insurance?
Temporary European car insurance can be a good solution if your annual policy doesn’t offer enough European cover. Alternatively, it could be handy if you only need insurance for a short trip.
Short-term European car insurance is often used for:
- one-off road trips lasting a few days or weeks
- driving a friend's or family member’s car abroad
- buying a car in the UK and driving it straight to Europe
Temporary car insurance policies typically last from one day up to 28 days and can be arranged quickly.
How to compare temporary cover
Not all short-term policies include European cover as standard, so it’s important to check exactly which countries are included and what level of cover applies.
When you compare temporary insurance with Uswitch, you see a range of policies side-by-side. This means you can weigh up both available features and price.
What about European breakdown cover?
European breakdown cover is usually not included automatically with standard car insurance. It’s often sold as an optional extra.
But it’s well worth considering. Breaking down abroad can be far more complicated and expensive than in the UK. European breakdown cover can include:
- Roadside assistance, including on-the-spot repairs
- Recovery to a local garage
- Repatriation of the vehicle and passengers back to the UK if repairs aren’t possible
Some premium car insurance policies include European breakdown cover, although in many cases it’s cheaper to buy it separately. Comparing options can help you find a good-value policy with the level of cover you need.
What documents do I need to drive in Europe?
Before travelling, make sure you carry:
- A full, valid UK driving licence
- Your V5C logbook
- Proof of insurance, such as digital or printed policy details
Your car must also display a UK identifier – either a UK plate with a union flag or a UK sticker if required.
Some countries have additional legal requirements, such as:
- Warning triangles
- Spare bulb kits
- High-visibility jackets and headlamp deflectors, which are mandatory in France
These rules vary by country, so always check local laws before you travel.
Check out our handy motoring guides for more useful info and top tips.
Can I get cover for a classic or modified car?
Yes – but classic cars and modified vehicles often require specialist insurance.
European cover for these cars may:
- Be limited to fewer days abroad
- Have stricter value limits
- Exclude certain countries
To make sure your cover is valid, always declare:
- Any modifications
- If the car is insured as a classic vehicle
Doing this when comparing cover helps make sure the quotes you receive include the correct European cover.